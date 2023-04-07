The 10th-ranked Midway Panthers played the kind of baseball on a chilly afternoon against the Bryan Vikings that can at least take stress out of the equation.

Midway starting pitcher Cam Johnson mowed down the Bryan lineup and the Panthers got him all the runs he needed early in the contest.

Armed with those two bullets in the pros column, Midway rolled over the Vikings, 9-0, on Friday at the Panthers' home diamond.

Johnson started steady and got better as the game went along. He worked around a walk in the second inning and a couple of hits in the third without giving up a run.

Then Johnson retired Bryan’s final 13 batters in order to post a two-hit shutout. He struck out 12 Vikings along the way.

“Cam threw great,” Midway coach Eddie Cornblum said. “He worked ahead of almost everybody, controlled the strike zone, limited walks. I really liked our defense behind him. We were able to make some plays. It was just a good outing.”

Midway got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning when shortstop Braden Graves, batting in the No. 9 spot, drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI.

A couple of batters later, Panthers rightfielder Jon Torres got the key hit of the game when he smacked a double into the gap in right-center. Torres’ poke brought home pinch runner Luke Johnson (running for catcher Daylen Kirks after Kirks’ double earlier in the inning), Jackson Baird and Graves.

With that the Panthers (20-3, 7-1 in District 12-6A) had a 4-0 lead and firm command of the game. Brady Quinn added a single to right that scored Torres and sent Midway to the third inning with a 5-0 margin.

“Those are big,” Cornblum said. “That’s why I like where we’re at. If we’re able to get a crooked number on the board in an inning, the way our guys are throwing right now, I really feel good. We need one of those innings here and there.”

Quinn had an RBI single up the middle that scored Graves in the fourth inning to boost the lead to 6-0.

Graves, who went 2-for-2, singled to right in the bottom of the fifth to score Luke Johnson again, and leadoff hitter Sawyer Haynes lifted a sacrifice fly to center that brought home Baird for the ninth run.

Cam Johnson worked perfectly from the fourth through the seventh innings, striking out seven and not allowing a ball hit out of the infield in that span.

Midway, which sits atop the 12-6A standings, will travel to Bryan to complete the district series on Tuesday. The Vikings (9-8-1, 4-2) came into Friday’s game in second place in 12-6A.