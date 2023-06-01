CLEBURNE — Maypearl’s Tanner Terry was unhittable Thursday night as West baseball was no-hit in Game 1 of the Region III-3A final series, falling 2-0 to the Panthers in a pitcher’s duel.

The lefty fanned eight Trojans (28-7) in a complete-game effort, allowing just four baserunners on three walks and a hit-by-pitch to pick up his 12th win of the season.

From the other side, West starter Landon Campbell held Maypearl (29-8) to two runs on three hits, giving up five walks while striking out four and also tossing a complete game as he did away with the final batter three pitches shy of his limit in the bottom of the sixth.

“I got to tip my cap to the pitcher for sure. He did a good job of keeping the ball down in the zone, kept us off-balance,” said Trojans head coach Phil Berndsen. “I really felt like we were trying to do too much with too little. You can just tell, when you know our guys, we were just trying so hard not to fail that we were out of character a little bit.”

Campbell worked around a pair of baserunners in the first two innings. A pair of strikeouts erased a walk in the first and the Trojans induced a 4-6-3 double play after a single just missed first baseman Brayden Slovak’s glove in the second.

Maypearl cracked onto the board in the third inning as the nine-hole hitter Billy Teague dropped a double into shallow left, with West leftfielder Jacob Boggs calling for the ball but just missing as it bounced away from him off the turf. The designated hitter Bayley Ray lined an RBI single to center, just behind the second base bag, to drive in Teague. The throw from center got past Gus Crain into the backstop and Ray took off for second but was nailed for the out to end the inning.

West finally got a pair of baserunners in the top of the fourth as shortstop Easton Paxton led off with a walk and advanced on a sac bunt off the bat of second baseman Easton Rinewalt. Crain struck out for a second time and centerfielder Kade Bing was plunked to place go-ahead run on board. Terry got Slovak to swing after a pair of foul balls to leave the Trojans stranded.

The Panthers added the second run in the bottom of the fourth as first baseman Cord Rager picked up a one-out walk and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches before trotting in on a sac fly by Terry.

Maypearl put on two more runners on back-to-back one-out walks to rightfielder Isaiah Munguia and Teague in the fifth. Crain got the pitchout to land the force on Munguia for the tag at third and Campbell got out of the jam with a fly ball to right.

“(Campbell) felt like he wasn’t getting some calls (in this game) and that’s baseball, high school baseball specifically. And it’s one of those things where you’ve just got to keep pitching,” Berndsen said of his starter. “You got to keep competing, you’re always one pitch away. We saw that with the double play he got there in the second.

“Landon doesn’t give in. He’s very passionate in what he does and as he saw he only gave up two runs and at our at level our guys know, a pitcher gives up two runs, we should score more than that and win. Tip your cap to their pitcher tonight and their defense made some good plays. We’ve just got to come back tomorrow, and we’ll get another good pitching outing from Kade Bing and we’ll be in a good position to win.”

West earned another walk in the sixth, but Rinewalt lined out to Panthers second baseman Morgan Brooks, who side-armed the throw to first in time for the double play on Davis. After stranding a runner in the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans picked up a leadoff walk in the seventh but a flyout to center, a popup to second and a groundout to short sealed the win for Maypearl.

West will look to bounce back in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday from Cleburne.

“We’ve been talking all playoffs, ‘Don’t let us win game two,’” Berndsen said. “Don’t let us win game two. That’s the big one. And tomorrow for the first time we have to readjust so don’t let us win game two to get to game three. I expect us to come out hungry, ready to play and put us in a position to win.”