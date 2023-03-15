WEATHERFORD — Hits came at a premium on Wednesday, as the fifth-ranked McLennan baseball team split a conference-opening doubleheader with Weatherford. The Highlanders won the opener, 5-1, but dropped the second game, 2-1.

In the first game of the day, MCC hurler Will Clements and Weatherford’s Trio Banta kept the hitters off-balance as the teams fought to a 1-1 tie through six innings. But then the Highlanders (14-6, 1-1) busted loose with four runs, capped by a three-run, bases-clearing double by Ty Johnson.

The pitching duel continued in the second game, this time between the Highlanders’ Blake Hansen and the Coyotes’ Ryne Rodriguez. Once again, the teams fought to a 1-1 tie going into the ninth inning. In that final frame, Weatherford (19-6, 5-1) walked it off, loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk before Kevin Duran singled to score Jack Arthur with the winning run.

The teams will complete the season series in Waco on Saturday, starting their doubleheader at 1 p.m.