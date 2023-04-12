The 16th-ranked McLennan Highlander baseball team busted out to a strong start to its series with Cisco on Wednesday, sweeping the Wranglers in a pair of games at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC’s Will Clements and Will Glatch teamed up on the mound to fuel a 4-3 win in the opener, while the Highlanders rode a seven-run second inning to a 13-3 triumph in the nightcap.

Clements, a sophomore right-hander, improved to 5-1 on the season with the Game 1 win, while Glatch notched his fourth save. Britton Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs to spark the team at the plate.

In the second game, Cisco led 3-1 going into the bottom of the third before the Highlanders (38-10, 11-5) erupted for seven runs in the second, capitalizing on four walks and three wild pitches.

Brodey Williams went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Highlanders, who will travel to Cisco to wrap up the series on Saturday.