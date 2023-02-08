With spring seasons in full swing, all six McLennan squads that compete at the NJCAA Division I level are ranked in the Top 25 of their respective polls.

“Having each of our six programs ranked in the Top 25 shows the hard work of our coaching staff and the drive of our student athletes,” athletic director Shawn Trochim said. “One of MCC’s core values is excellence, and this is certainly something our coaches work toward each and every day, not only on the court, field or course, but in the classroom as well.”

MCC women's basketball team moved up to No. 9 in this week's poll with an overall record of 20-2, following a Wednesday win over Hill.

The Highlander men's basketball squad is making a vertical leap in the national rankings, coming in at No. 22 this week with an overall record of 19-4.

MCC's softball team, coming off a second-place finish at the 2022 national tournament, entered the season at No. 2 in the preseason poll. The squad currently has a 4-2 overall record after shutting out Tyler and San Jacinto on Sunday, and will host doubleheaders with Coastal Bend and Trinity Valley this weekend at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC baseball was No. 3 in its preseason poll after competing at the JUCO World Series for two consecutive seasons and winning the national title in 2021. The Highlanders are off to a 5-2 start and host Western Texas for a three-game series Friday and Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

And don't forget about the golf course. The women's team competed in three tournaments in the fall, finishing in the top five at each event, and were No. 4 in the final poll of the fall. The Highlassies open the spring season Feb. 20-21 at the Islander Classic in Corpus Christi.

Vince Clark's MCC men placed No. 5 in the final fall poll after finishing in the top six of all four fall tournaments. The Highlanders begin spring play Feb. 17 with a three-team match in Brownwood.

Highlassies flatten Hill again, 93-64

The No. 9 McLennan women’s basketball team busted out the second half of conference play in commanding fashion, flattening Hill, 93-64, on Wednesday at The Highlands.

MCC (20-2, 8-1) grabbed the season sweep of the Lady Rebels, winning both games convincingly.

The Highlasses actually led only 42-40 at halftime, but Bill Brock must’ve delivered a doozie of a halftime speech. They opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run and only widened the gap from there.

Saneea Bevley scored in double figures for the ninth straight game and topped 20 points for the second straight, hitting for 22 points. But the ‘Lassies demonstrated strong balance, with four players scoring in double digits overall. Chelsea Wooten had 17 points, Miannah Little scored 14, and Bineta Diatta pocketed a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Alyssa Berry had 23 points to lead Hill (13-9, 4-5).

Next up for MCC is a trip to Weatherford on Saturday.

Hill rejects Highlanders in overtime, 79-73

In men’s basketball action, Hill put a halt to No. 22 McLennan’s five-game winning streak, stopping the Highlanders, 79-73, in overtime on Wednesday at The Highlands.

It was a big breakthrough for the visiting Rebels (13-11, 4-4), who got a big bounce-back performance after losing to MCC, 79-59, on Jan. 11.

MCC dropped to 19-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

The teams battled to a 67-67 tie through regulation, but the Highlanders scored only six in the OT period.

CJ Hall led McLennan with 21 points. Nick Shogbonyo and Jaylen Thompson added 10 points each. For the Rebels, Charles Okafor scored 19 points.