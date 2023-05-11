Needing two wins in their last four-game conference series to qualify for the Region V Tournament, the McLennan Community College baseball team went out and took care of business last week against Hill College.

The HIghlanders won the first two games to seal their spot before eventually going on to sweep the series. All in all, MCC (38-18, 20-12) outscored the Rebels, 26-6.

The first three games were lopsided Highlander wins, while the outlier was a 3-2 10-inning victory to close the series. Richard Brinson, who had come into the game to pinch run, delivered the game-winning hit, a single up the middle with a runner on third. It was the sophomore’s first conference at-bat of the season.

Calling Brinson’s big hit “pretty awesome,” MCC head coach Tyler Johnson said that game might have been the most important one heading into a tournament.

“Last year we had to play six games in three days, and we used everybody we had,” said Johnson, an assistant on Mitch Thompson’s staff in 2022. “This year we’ll probably be dealing with some weather, and you never know what could happen. We will need every single guy in the dugout.”

The Region V Tournament will begin Friday in Weatherford and run through Tuesday. MCC, the No. 3 seed from the North division, will play Midland, the No. 2 West seed, at 10 a.m. Friday.

"It is one of the best tournaments in the country,” Johnson said. “Whoever comes out of our region has a chance to do something special in the (JUCO) World Series. Everybody has good players and teams or else they would not be there. It should be really fun and really competitive.”

MCC softball falls just shy of Series

After advancing to the NJCAA Softball World Series last season, the MCC softball team fell short of its goal of reaching the sport’s top event for the second year in a row. Last weekend, the Highlanders worked their way through the elimination bracket in the regional tournament to advance all the way to the championship, before falling to Grayson, 4-3, in the championship at Bosque River Ballpark.

Despite the loss, head coach Chris Berry said there were a lot of positives to take from the tournament and from the 2023 season.

“We showed a lot of character, and I’m proud of the kids for fighting through it,” he said. “It’s a very tough league and a grueling tournament, especially when you lose a game early.”

MCC (44-13) fielded a young team this season. Katia Reyes and Makenzi Jenkins, both freshman pitchers, led the team in conference wins with eight each. At the plate, freshman outfielders Tayler Meier and Madison Hornback were among the team leaders in batting average.

Turnover is rapid in junior college sports, but Berry expects the valuable experience many first-year players got this season to pay dividends next year.

“My outlook for next year is excitement,” he said. “I love what we have coming back and I love what we have coming in. We will be older in the circle and that is always a plus. I think we will continue to be very athletic and very versatile.”

Highlassie golfers sitting in fourth at nationals

After two rounds, and with two more to go at the NJCAA Women’s Golf National Championships, MCC sits in fourth place. At plus-47, the Highlassies are 17 shots behind the leader, Seminole State of Florida.

MCC shot the low round of the day on Wednesday, bettering the other 14 teams with a 304. The Highlassies shaved 15 shots off their opening-round 319.

Head coach Jones Mitchell was pleased with the way his team adjusted to the changing elements at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas.

“The wind blew today,” Mitchell said Wednesday evening, “and we used it to our advantage. We managed the course well and let the wind and slope do all the dirty work.”

Mia Clark and Lucille Tanvet are both 9-over, which leads MCC.

“We had some nerves on the first day,” Mitchell said, “but just like last year, we are starting to pick away at the leaders. The girls are in great spirits. We have two more days, and I like our odds.”