Coming off back-to-back appearances at the Junior College World Series, including a national championship in 2021, two straight losses in the Region V Tournament last weekend in Waxahachie was definitely not the hope or expectation for the McLennan Community College baseball team.

The Highlanders fell to Midland College, 9-3, to open the tournament, and then they dropped their elimination game to New Mexico Military Institute, 12-4.

Despite falling short of their goals, head coach Tyler Johnson said even losses can be productive and helpful.

“It was definitely not what we were looking for,” he said, “but this game is going to teach kids and teach us as coaches something every year, even if it is a hard lesson. We explained that to the team. Life is going to be like this sometimes, but you still have to walk out with your head up and take what God and the game is trying to teach you in that moment.”

MCC finished 40-18. Many programs would take that record and run, but the standard is high at MCC for all the athletic teams. Johnson said it was an up-and-down year, and the regional tournament fell on one of the off-weekends.

“So many people, especially the sophomores, poured so much into this place for two years to try and go win a national championship,” he said. “Then it’s over at the drop of a hat, which is a tough pill to swallow. It is bittersweet, as we have so many guys moving on. They’ve learned so much and developed so much. They’ll remember this place forever.”

MCC golfers sixth at national tourney

As the MCC men’s golf team takes part in the NJCAA National Championship this week, head coach Vince Clark knows his team will compete at the highest level. He has witnessed it time and again this year, on and off the course.

“Five golfers walked across the stage at Commencement last week,” he said. “They are good enough to win nationals, but I am just so proud of their characters as individuals and a family.”

After two rounds in Newton, Kansas, the Highlanders are tied for sixth place at 5-over. They are being paced so far by Liam Gobin, who shot a 2-under 70 on Wednesday. With the final round set for Thursday, Indian Hills Community College is leading the field at 14-under.