As McLennan Community College athletic programs continue to compete for — and often win — conference, regional and even national championships, the amount of attention they receive continues to grow.

How can that be verified? Perhaps you have heard it said, “Ball don’t lie.” Well, neither do numbers.

A somewhat new metric comes from a somewhat new relationship MCC has with Centex Sports Network. Since the 2020-2021 school year, that online video production company has been live streaming many Highlander and Highlassie games in multiple sports. And the amount of people watching is increasing.

“When we first started, we would get 5000-10,000 views per month for MCC stuff,” Centex CEO Roy Gills said. “Two weeks ago, we broadcast basketball, baseball and softball on the same weekend, and we had over 32,000 views. We have really grown the audience with word-of-mouth.”

Interestingly, that same weekend there were viewers from eight different countries.

“I don’t know where these people come from,” Gills joked. “I know there are some international players, but we are getting viewers from Indonesia, Mexico, Canada and other places.”

From MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim’s perspective, the added exposure that comes from the broadcasts is a win for the school in many ways. Family members of players are sometimes far away, so it allows them to watch. It also can be a helpful recruiting tool.

“We feel really good about the return on investment,” she said. “It is a branding opportunity for our athletic department. Our kids are being seen. We are setting the bar when it comes to live streaming.”

Growth has occurred in quantity and quality. When Centex first started streaming MCC contests, it often used one camera. Now, its team uses at least two cameras for basketball, and four cameras for baseball.

“We get a lot of positive feedback about the professionalism of our live stream,” Trochim said. “They’ve been a great partner for us.”

To find the stream for MCC athletic contests, visit centexsportsnetwork.com, or search Centex Sports Network on YouTube. There are also links on the MCC Athletics website.

Bevley, Highlassies cruise past Cisco, 81-47

BROWNWOOD — The MCC women’s basketball team defeated Cisco Wednesday evening, winning 81-47 on Wednesday night.

Excluding a closer 80-71 win at Weatherford last Saturday, it was the No. 9 Highlassies’ fifth win in a row by at least 25 points.

It was all MCC (22-2, 10-1) for the first five minutes of play. The Highlassies opened on a 13-0 run and held the Wranglers scoreless for more than five minutes of play.

McLennan continued to pour on the points in the second quarter behind strong shooting from Saneea Bevley. Bevley scored 11 of the Highlassies 23 points in the period, including three 3-pointers, to push the McLennan lead to 25 at the break, 45-20.

The Highlassie offense slowed slightly at the start of the second half but they quickly found their rhythm. Chelsea Wooten and Miannah Little both hit from behind the arc down the stretch. Little scored seven in the quarter and MCC led 65-35 going into the fourth.

The sizable lead gave the Highlassie bench some valuable minutes on the court. Aysia Ward scored five of her nine points early in the quarter and Bailee St. Romain added four.

Bevley led the way for MCC with 20 and Little added 17.

Close games going MCC baseball’s way

The MCC baseball team has won five straight one-run games, and six of their last seven. The squeakers should help the No. 3 Highlanders as the season progresses, head coach Tyler Johnson said.

“Learning how to win those close games is really important,” he said. “Getting challenged early in the season like this is good for our pitchers, good for defense and good for our team as a whole.”

Last weekend, MCC (8-2) swept Western Texas, with winning scores of 1-0, 3-2 and 2-1. Strong pitching ruled the weekend. Johnson was especially pleased with his bullpen, noting clutch performances from Will Glatch, Zach Cawyer and Cooper Hrbacek.

“The guys out of the bullpen have been incredible,” Johnson said. “We are definitely seeing guys do what they are capable of, and making big pitches. I am proud of how they are coming through in the bigger moments of the game.”

The offense has started the season slower, which is normal, Johnson noted.

“No question we need to get the bats going,” he said, “but we are learning how to score runs late in games when we need them, and then hold on to those leads on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Highlanders host three different opponents — Iowa Western, Blinn and Hutchinson Community College — this weekend.