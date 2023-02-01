MCC notebook: Teams dealing with schedule shuffling after weather snafu

McLennan Community College athletic programs have been forced to weather the storm this week — literally. The school closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and when the school is closed, teams are not allowed to practice.

Both basketball teams are in the middle of conference play, so the timing would seem to be less-than-ideal. However, men’s head coach Kevin Gill saw a little bit of a silver lining.

“Timing is everything,” he said. “We played four games in eight days, and we had a bye this week anyway. We will hit the road again this weekend and hopefully keep it up.”

The “it” Gill referred to was the Highlanders’ recent strong defensive efforts. In the last two wins, they held Grayson to 55 points and Ranger to 52.

After an 85-80 setback to a much-improved Weatherford team, MCC (18-4, 5-1) has now won four in a row. Their success is getting noticed, as they were ranked No. 25 in the latest NJCAA polls.

“Our message to [the team] is to stay safe and take this time to rest and get away from basketball for a little bit,” he said, “because we are going to need them to come back full throttle.”

Like Gill, MCC women’s basketball coach Bill Brock did not mind a slight pause after a busy slate of tough games. However, he said there is a difference between planned and unplanned breaks — like the one this week — in the schedule.

“Usually when you have a break in your schedule you have an opportunity to put in some new things and get ready for the second half of conference,” he said. “With this weather situation, we are just unable to do that right now.”

The No. 10 Highlassies are on a bit of a roll right now. They picked up big wins against Grayson and Ranger, 80-52 and 70-39 respectively, their last two times out.

“When you are playing good you want to stay in a rhythm,” Brock said, “but to some extent it is what it is. We’ve checked in on all of our players, and made sure they are healthy. We’ll adjust and move forward.”

The winter storm arrived directly after the baseball and softball teams had their opening weekends.

For baseball, the disruption was pretty minimal. The only practice impacted by the weather was Tuesday, as Monday was a scheduled off-day. Wednesday, the team was able to board a bus for a 12-hour drive to Florida ahead of forecasted worsening weather.

Player safety was the top priority for all MCC teams. For instance, to make sure all of the players could leave their homes and drive to campus to catch the bus, the MCC baseball coaches drove their routes first.

The Highlanders began the 2023 campaign by taking two of three games from Navarro at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC dropped the opening game 7-3 before sweeping a Sunday doubleheader 6-1 and 7-1.

“It was a good weekend and it was good to get on the field with someone else,” head coach Tyler Johnson said. “That was the fun part.”

Johnson was especially pleased with the various pitchers that took the mound on Sunday.

“That was awesome,” he said. “Our guys are on a pretty strict pitch count since it is early in the year. We want to make sure we are keeping them healthy and not burning them up right out of the gate, but also building them up where they can throw multiple innings. Our starters went three innings, and then our bullpen guys came in and pretty-well shut them down.”

Finally, after splitting four games and having a fifth declared a no-contest because of player sickness, head softball coach Chris Berry was taking the winter weather disruption in stride.

“It is a sit-here-and-wait type situation,” he said. “We are hoping our players are getting caught up on homework. One of my assistants lives in the (players’) neighborhood, so that’s good. Most of our kids are from Houston, so they don’t get ice like this. You just try and make sure they are in a good spot, and that you are willing to do something for them if they need it.”

MCC hosted the Battle of the Bosque tournament, and it was an up-and-down opening weekend for the No. 2 Highlanders. They beat Chipola and Butler, but fell to Odessa and Chipola. All the participants were ranked in the NJCAA preseason poll.

“Considering who was there, and considering it was the first days out, I was pleased,” he said. “There were times when we were starting 6-7 freshmen. When we were good, we were really good, but we struggled a little at the plate. We are young, but we are ultra-talented. We are going to go through some growing pains to figure some stuff out, but when all that settles, it will be really good down the road.”

MCC hoops sweeps weekly honors

McLennan basketball players swept the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Player of the Week awards for Jan. 22-29.

Sophomore Bineta Diatta claimed the women's award. The 6-1 forward from Saly, Senegal, recorded two double-doubles last week, 15 points and 13 rebounds against Temple, and 16 points and 10 rebounds against Ranger. For the week, she had 39 points and 30 rebounds to go along with eight assists, five steals and three blocks.

Sophomore Jared Clawson earned the men's award. The 6-0 guard from Alexandria, Virginia, and transfer from Ranger College, shot 8-11 from the field, 2-5 from 3-point range and 4-4 from the free throw line for 22 points in the Highlanders' 66-52 win at Ranger. He finished the week with 38 points, three assists and two steals.

Highlander baseball, softball players recognized

Meanwhile, MCC baseball and softball players received recognition as well. Centerfielder Ty Johnson is the NTJCAA Player of the Week for Jan. 22-29. The sophomore from Flower Mound had a .500 batting average in three games with four doubles, five RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. In Friday's season opener, he was 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI.

Softball's Riley Rutherford also won Player of the Week for Jan. 22-29. The sophomore catcher/designated player had a .444 batting average with a double, two home runs and five RBIs in four games. In two games against Chipola, Rutherford was 3-for-6 with two home runs, four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.