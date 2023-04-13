Last Saturday — the day after Good Friday — the McLennan Community College baseball team dropped its third consecutive game to rival Temple College. At that point, the Highlanders might have been feeling down and defeated.

But like the turn-of-events that marks the dramatic change from Good Friday to Easter Sunday, the team has experienced a resurrection of sorts, as they are now on a three-game winning streak. They salvaged the last game against Temple, and swept Cisco College on Wednesday.

Even with the tough week, at 12-6 in conference, the Highlanders are still in the thick of the race with 14 North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference games remaining. They are in second place, three games behind league-leading Weatherford College.

“Every team is going to go through some adversity,” head coach Tyler Johnson said, “and we went through ours. After losing three out of four, it could go two ways. We can feel sorry for ourselves, or we can move on. We still have a lot in front of us — we just have to go get it. We responded pretty well against Cisco.”

The No. 16 Highlanders (29-11 overall) defeated Cisco, 4-3 and 13-3. Those wins were important in continuing to get up off the mat, as was their 9-1 victory in the last game against Temple.

Johnson said Wildcat coach Craig McMurtry and his staff always have their team prepared well.

“Temple has a good team,” he said. “We outscored them in the whole series, but they won three games. All four games were really competitive up and down, but they came out on the winning side. Sometimes that’s how baseball goes.”

Behind a solid pitching staff, Johnson’s confidence definitely remains high. The Highlander arms are holding conference opponents to a .202 batting average. Blake Hansen leads the team with 38 strikeouts, while Connor Zaruba has a team-high five wins. Additionally, Will Clements, Zach Cawyer, Stefan Stahl and Grant Fontenot have all made important contributions, Johnson said.

“Our starting pitching in general has been really good,” the first-year coach said. “They’ve been keeping runs down so we have a chance to win games. That’s the strength of our team.”

Will Glatch, who committed to Baylor this week, and Trey Cehajic are the primary relievers Johnson has been handing the ball to late in games. Together, they have four of the team’s six total saves.

“Those guys have been killing it,” Johnson said.

Overall, MCC pitchers have only surrendered 105 earned runs in 40 games.

The Highlanders hit the road Saturday to wrap up their four-game set against Cisco, starting at noon.

Grayson series could be critical for MCC softball

For the MCC softball team, an upcoming series with No. 2 Grayson looms large. If the Highanders can take care of business against Cisco this week, the four-game set against the Lady Vikings next Wednesday and Saturday will probably decide the conference championship.

Grayson is currently 19-1 in NTJCAC action, while No. 11 MCC is 18-4.

“We are right in the thick of things,” head coach Chris Berry said. “Next week will be a real challenge. We are going to have to play really, really well, but it is exciting. At least we have put ourselves in a position to play for something meaningful late in the year.”

A return trip to the Women’s Junior College Softball World Series does not have to include a conference championship, but don’t tell that to Berry.

“A lot of people want to discredit some of that and say winning the league is not a big deal,” he said. “I’m the polar opposite of that. I think if there is something to win, you play to win.”

Berry thinks the Lady Vikings are actually deserving of the No. 1 national ranking. They are a well-coached, veteran club with power hitters up and down the lineup, he said.

Contrasting that, the Highlanders are getting a lot of production and significant contributions from young players. Three freshmen — Makenzi Jenkins, Brinly Maples and Katia Reyes — lead MCC in pitching, both in terms of wins and ERA.

Despite the advantage Grayson might have with experience, Berry still thinks the Highlanders match up well.

“Athletically and ability-wise, we have all the things in place to have a strong finish,” he said. “I am excited about where we are at, I’m excited about our team and I’m excited about the potential to do well down the stretch.”

MCC hosts Cisco in a doubleheader under the lights Friday, April 14. First pitch against the Lady Wranglers is set for 5 p.m.

'Light the Night' ceremony coming next week

The McLennan Community College Foundation will host “Light the Night” April 19 at Bosque River Ballpark on the MCC campus. The event will celebrate the completion of field improvements, including turf and lights on both the baseball and softball fields, and the dedication of the baseball field as McClinton Field at Bosque River Ballpark.

The festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with the opening game of the Highlanders’ baseball doubleheader with Grayson. The ceremony and field dedication will take place at approximately 6 p.m., followed by game two under the lights.