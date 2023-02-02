Brad Shelton called it his “most favorite day of the year,” and it’s understandable why. Every February, the Midway athletic director gets a chance to honor a whole host of athletes with a massive Signing Day shindig.

Midway ISD always recognizes all its athletic signees with one February ceremony, even those who may have signed earlier in the school year. By doing so, it makes for quite the event, with tables and balloons and pictures spread from end to end across the gym floor.

In all, Midway honored 16 athletes in seven sports who will get the chance to extend their playing careers in college. That included six football players who signed just this week — safety Adrian Melvin with Southern Nazarene, offensive lineman Garrett Morphis with Texas Tech, receiver Darwin Parker with Texas Lutheran, defensive lineman Boston Pate with McMurry, quarterback Reid Tedford with Fort Hays (Kan.) State, and defensive end Nicolas Wells with Navarro College.

Morphis was a late bloomer when it comes to football, as he started out in Midway’s basketball program before “realizing that his size would give him a shot in football," as Midway football coach Shane Anderson noted. Morphis joined the Panthers’ football program as a junior and made enough strides that he started picking up some offers. But he’ll get a unique chance to join a Division I program at Texas Tech as a preferred walk-on, with hopes of landing a full scholarship down the road.

“For me, this is an opportunity to be hungry, to just come in and be hungry for it and be ready to work hard,” Morphis said. “Just do the best and provide my skills and talents to the team, and just hope to get on scholarship and be the best athlete I can be.”

Naturally, when Morphis started playing football, he hoped it one day result in a chance to play in college. But to actually realize that dream is still a little mind-blowing.

“I always hoped for it, but no, I guess it wasn’t really feasible for me, until I started getting recruited a little bit,” Morphis said. “I never imagined it would be this big of a stage for me. I just kept my head down and worked hard and believed in the brand that Coach Anderson provided for us, and it ended up paying off in a big way. I’m very thankful for that.”

Midway’s baseball program produced a pair of signees in pitcher Jeremiah Arnett, who is headed to Division I Wichita State in Kansas, and pitcher Cole Patrick, who is bound for Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Two-time cross country state qualifier Reeve Tarter will take his running (and academic) talents to Rice University. For the Panther boys’ basketball program, 6-foot-7 forward Isaac Holmes signed with Nebraska Wesleyan. The girls’ soccer program also produced a college-bound prospect in defender Hadley Carpenter, a four-year letter-winner who was voted team MVP by her teammates as a junior in 2022.

Midway’s highly successful softball program produced three more signees in infielder Tristian Thompson (Indiana), infielder Toni Mishnick (Sul Ross State) and catcher Rori Degeer (Montana State).

Thompson has been committed to the Hoosiers since her junior year, and can’t wait for the chance to find her footing in the batter’s box in Bloomington.

“Obviously I go in wanting to start, but I know there’s great seniors there in front of me in my position, seniors and sophomores and juniors,” Thompson said. “But going in there and earning a position (is the goal).”

Of course, she still has unfinished business at Midway first, with the start of the UIL softball season just around the corner on Feb. 13. Thompson said her goal is to “make it to June 3rd,” as she has already committed to memory the date for the Class 6A state championship game. For Midway to get there, it’ll likely need Thompson to keep doing what she’s been doing the last three seasons. She owns 38 career home runs and more than 120 career RBIs.

Midway softball coach Jordan Williams wasn’t sure if Thompson’s home run total was a program record. But wherever she ranks on that list Thompson wants to deposit many more balls over the fence in her senior season.

“I want to make hard for upcoming players to come get it,” said Thompson, who hit .458 with 11 homers and 58 RBIs as a junior. “I’m hoping I can tack on at least 20 more. At least.”

A pair of Midway volleyball players were ecstatic that they were able to share their Signing Day ceremony with one another. Setter Cambry Saul will play for Stephen F. Austin University, while her longtime friend and teammate Miriam Williams is headed to Texas Woman’s University.

“It’s so important, especially signing with Miriam,” Saul said. “We’ve been playing together since we were in fifth grade. It’s just so fun to get to do it together, and 10 years we’ve played volleyball for this, so it’s just cool that it finally pays off.”

Saul said she’d been in contact with SFA since her junior year. But she ended up taking a visit after Midway lost in the third round of last year’s playoffs, and just felt a great vibe from the players already there in Nacogdoches.

“They all get along really well, and it just felt like a family there,” she said. “I could just see myself there for the next four years.”

Williams won Super Centex Player of the Year and District 12-6A MVP honors in 2022 after smashing 505 kills for the Pantherettes. She’s especially excited to stay in-state at TWU after receiving several scholarship offers from out-of-state colleges.

And she was happy to share one more connection with her longtime setter, Saul.

“I’m really glad we got to do this together, because we’ve been together since basically almost eight years ago, and now we’re here,” Williams said.

Crawford's Walker headed to Southwestern

Crawford senior Camron Walker is getting his crack at college football at Division III Southwestern University in Georgetown.

“God is good! It’s been a long recruiting process and many prayers, and I couldn’t have done it without my parents and every coach who believed in me and made this possible,” Walker tweeted.

Walker was a first-team Super Centex linebacker for Crawford as a senior in 2022. He made 150 tackles, 14 tackles for losses and two interceptions, winning District 8-2A Defensive MVP honors. He also rushed for 1,149 yards and 17 touchdowns as a two-way star at running back.

Bosqueville's Hood gets volleyball opportunity

Bosqueville senior Kasidy Hood signed Thursday to play volleyball for York University in York, Nebraska.

Hood called it “an honor and a dream come true” to get her shot to play on the college level. A 5-foot-8 outside hitter, Hood also plays club volleyball for the Texas Legends organization.

York is an NAIA program that competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.