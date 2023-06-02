CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Lucas Gordon pitched seven strong innings and Texas defeated Louisiana, 4-2, on Friday in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional.

Gordon (7-1) allowed one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight with no walks. Zane Morehouse allowed a solo home run in the eighth before pitching a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.

No. 2 seed Texas (39-20) advances to a winner’s bracket game against regional host and top-seed Miami or No. 4 seeded Maine on Saturday. No. 3 seed Louisiana (40-23) will play an elimination game on Saturday.

The game was scoreless until a two-out single by Conor Higgs got Louisiana on the board in the sixth inning. The lead proved to be short-lived when Mitchell Daly homered to lead off the bottom of the inning and an RBI single by Porter Brown gave the Longhorns a 2-1 lead.

Texas added a two-run double by Dylan Campbell in the seventh.

Carson Roccaforte hit a solo homer for the Ragin’ Cajuns off Morehouse in the eighth.

Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Texas Tech starter Mason Molina (6-2) struck out 10 in six innings and the Red Raiders took down UConn in the Gainesville Regional.

No. 3 seed Texas Tech (40-21), in its seventh consecutive postseason bid, moves on to the winner’s bracket on Saturday, while second-seeded UConn (43-16-1) plays a loser-out game. The Red Raiders reached 40 wins for the sixth time since 2013 under coach Tim Tadlock.

Zac Vooletich hit a two-run single up the middle in the fifth inning to give Texas Tech a 3-0 lead.

UConn trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the seventh. The Huskies had another scoring chance in the eighth, but Texas Tech reliever Brandon Beckel stranded the tying run at third to end the inning.

Molina (6-2) allowed just one hit and two earned runs, and Josh Sanders picked up his first save of the season.

Washington 9, DBU 5STILLWATER, Okla. — Michael Snyder and Johnny Tincher hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning and third-seeded Washington defeated No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional.

With the score tied at 1 heading to the fifth, the Huskies broke the game open with seven runs on six hits. After Jeter Ybarra drew a leadoff walk, Snyder hit a two-run home run to left-center field. Will Simpson delivered an RBI-single and Coby Morales drove in a run with a grounder to shortstop. Tincher capped the inning with a three-run blast.

Sam Boyle pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Stu Flesland III. Boyle allowed one run on four hits and struck out three.

Washington (35-18) advances to a winner’s bracket game on Saturday and DBU (45-15) drops to a loser-out game, also on Saturday.

George Specht and Luke Heefner drove in two runs each for DBU.

LSU 7, Tulane 2

BATON ROUGE, La. — Paul Skenes threw a complete game and turned a stunning fifth-inning double play to key LSU’s win over Tulane in the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday.

The Tigers (44-15) face the winner of the game between Sam Houston and Oregon State Saturday. Tulane faces the loser of that game in a loser-out game.

Skenes blanked the Waves over the first six innings. The right-hander struck out a dozen batters, walked none and surrendered just two earned runs on seven base hits over nine innings to earn his 11th win in 13 decisions.

Jake LaPrairie hit into a pair of hard-luck double plays for Tulane (19-41). He drove a fly ball to the warning track to right, but the Tigers turned it into a double play to end the second when the runner on first took off with the clank of the bat. LaPrairie hit a line drive back up the middle in the fifth, but Skenes snared the ball between his legs and doubled the runner off of first.

Hayden Travinski and Dylan Crews each hit an RBI double as LSU built a 6-0 lead through five innings.

Brennan Lambert hit a two-run homer in the seventh to account for Tulane’s scoring.