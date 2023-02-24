The third-ranked McLennan baseball team swept a Friday doubleheader against No. 7 Cowley (Kan.) County College at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opener, 3-1, behind a strong pitching effort from Will Clements, and then MCC kept up the sterling pitching in the second game with a 2-0 shutout win.

Clements worked five strong innings in the first game, as the Highlanders (11-4) limited Cowley to only three hits for the game. Trey Cehajic pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

The teams were tied 1-1 after an inning, but Xander McAfee broke the stalemate by driving in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fourth.

In the second game, Stefan Stahl worked five scoreless innings before the bullpen of Jackson Mayo and Will Glatch finished off the win for MCC. It was the first collegiate win for Stahl, a freshman left-hander from Richardson, Texas.

McAfee and Brodey Williams both banged two hits to lead the Highlanders at the plate. MCC and Cowley will complete the series with a 1 p.m. game Saturday.