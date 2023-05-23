WEST — Last summer, Phillip Berndsen didn’t have to take the West baseball job. He had options.

Specifically, he had a job offer from a big school in the Houston area, in addition to the offer he held from West. He had a good opportunity whichever way he traveled.

But all things are not always equal. When he weighed one school against the other, Berndsen found that he really connected with the West Trojans. In them, he saw a type of student and type of ballplayer that he recognized from his own youth growing up in a small town in Illinois.

Prideful. Passionate. And hungry to win.

“At the end of the day, when I sat down and looked at it just from a personal side, it wasn’t about a big (school) or any of that stuff, it was, my personality as a coach matches what kid? All day long, it was West,” Berndsen said.

It has turned out to be a beautiful fit, like spotting the one shirt on the rack that matches both your size and your favorite color. West has amassed a 26-6 record and a trip to the fourth round of the playoffs in Berndsen’s first year at the helm, just a year after going 15-17-1 and reaching the area playoffs.

It didn’t hurt that Berndsen had a West connection. He knew this place before he ever took the job. Phillip’s wife Jordan is a 2012 West High School graduate who back then was known as Jordan Horn. Her brother Bailey Horn played on the back-to-back West state championship teams of 2015 and 2016, and is currently a pitcher at Triple-A Iowa in the Chicago Cubs’ organization.

Perhaps it was his wife’s influence. Whatever the case, Berndsen, who coached at Class 6A Prosper last year, felt at home the minute he stepped into town in West.

“I come from a town in Southern Illinois a lot like West, a small community, small school, with a lot of passion and desire to win,” he said. “Kids grow up wanting to wear the black and red here and the blue and white where I come from. It’s one of those things where I knew what I was going to get from these kids. You see it on the football field, you see it in the gym, you see it in the hallways, you see it in their parents. It’s just the way these kids are raised. Taking the job, I didn’t for one minute think we weren’t going to be competitive.”

What has made the biggest difference for this particular West team is that the Trojans are acing their chemistry exam. This is a group that’s tighter than a pair of boots two sizes too small. The players’ connections aren’t quite as old as Westfest, but suffice it to say they go back a while.

“Basically, all of us have gone here since elementary,” said senior pitcher/outfielder Kade Bing. “So we’ve all grown up with each other, we’ve all played league ball, we’ve all played select ball with each other, and just kind of competed against each other. It brought us closer together in playing with each other, made us like brothers.”

Asked about the team’s biggest strength, shortstop Easton Paxton snapped off an answer even quicker than he shovels the ball on a double-play attempt.

“Brotherhood,” Paxton said. “We’re all together. It’s a family.”

Berndsen noticed that in the West players before he ever signed on to take the job. It again was a big part of the appeal.

“That was one thing that was big for me was culture,” Berndsen said. “When you come to a place like this, the type of culture I believe in is perfect for this community and perfect for these types of small school programs, especially in a town like West. They’ve been together forever.

“You can’t teach that kind of relationship. Being at a bigger school, you work really hard to create situations where you bring your guys together. Usually it happens throughout the course of a game, through some sort of negative adversity. But these guys here have been through everything together before they stepped on this baseball field. Right now we’re just reaping the benefits from that relationship they’ve had. … It’s been nice to see.”

Just like a marriage, though, you’ve got to put in the work to keep a brotherhood going. The Trojans work hard and they play hard. On Tuesday prior to West’s 57th practice of the season, the team’s seniors spent the afternoon in Waco at Main Event, playing arcade games together as part of a senior excursion. Paxton said that wasn’t the end of the fun for the day, either, as the entire team had a team-bonding event planned for after Tuesday’s practice.

“We have a great time together,” Paxton said. “We eat pizza, eat food, just chill and watch baseball.”

Of course, a congenial vibe on the charter bus and in the dugout will take a team only so far. You’ve still got to execute to reach Round Rock. West has another stiff challenge ahead in this week’s 3A regional semifinal series against East Texas power Diboll (26-9-1).

But Berndsen’s message to his team has been simple: Just be us. Being us will be good enough. Do the things that got us here — getting ahead of opposing hitters, taking care of the routine play, capitalizing on run-scoring opportunities when they present themselves.

“It’s staying true to our identity,” Berndsen said.

Such ideas feel familiar in West. Trojan fans can close their eyes and think back a few years, and remember those same types of characteristics showing up in the Trojans’ beloved, state-winning teams of the mid-2010s.

Now it’s Team 2023’s turn.

“It’s been amazing, we’ve been saying it since the beginning of the year— this is our year,” Paxton said. “We’ve been making a push for it. We’ve been working hard every day, and it’s been a blast with these guys.”