Former Baylor baseball infielder turned pitcher West Tunnell announced on June 6 via his Twitter account that he signed a free agent contract with the Miami Marlins.

The Arizona native spent the first half of 2023 with the Canberra Calvary of the Australian Baseball League after being released by the Mexican Baseball League's Acereros del Norte in May of 2022. Tunnell spent the later half of 2022 with the independent Lancaster Barnstormers.

Tunnell, who was with the Bears from 2013 to 2016, signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks out of college and played in the minors for four years before heading to Mexico in 2021. The righty struggled in his last season with the Acereros, sporting as high as an 11.25 ERA, but in four outings with Canberra Tunnell allowed just one hit following 43 games in indy ball where he earned 11 saves, a 6-1 record and finished with a 3.63 ERA.

“Words can't even begin to describe the emotions my wife and I are going through,” Tunnell wrote in his Twitter post. “Thank you God for working in a way that is nothing short of perfect. For showing your unwavering love to my family and blessing us beyond belief in all of our walks of life.

“Thank you to the @marlins for the opportunity to show that I belong in the game of baseball at the highest level. I want nothing more than to help my team win games and there's no doubt in my mind we'll do so. To all the people who have supported me along my baseball journey, this is another step toward my big league dreams.”

Tunnell will join another former Bear in the Marlins organization, Daniel Castano, who was placed on the injured list in mid-April.

Wendzel picks up Player of the Month award

Former Baylor slugger Davis Wendzel is back to his old ways, earning the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month merit after batting .286/.388/.619/1.007, going 24-of-84 in the month of May for the Round Rock Express at the AAA level.

Wendzel bashed seven homers, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and 16 runs in 23 games, reaching safely in 19. Among PCL leaders, the former 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year tied for fourth in homers, ninth in slugging and tied for ninth in total bases and doubles for the month.

Wendzel holds a six-game hit streak into June, batting .259 with 13 homers, 37 runs, 49 hits, 102 total bases and 37 RBIs on the season. The infielder rejoined the Express at the beginning of 2023 after finishing the second half of 2022 with the Rangers' rookie squad in recovery for injury.

Muncy returns to Dodgers lineup



Max Muncy left the field late in the game during the Dodgers' Tuesday night loss to Cincinnati. The former Baylor infielder jammed his finger in an attempt to field a throw from Jayson Heyward. Chris Taylor took his place in the lineup and struck out in the ninth inning.

Muncy told reporters after the game that he felt it was better to place Taylor in his place rather than risk further injury and also expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the game.

“We eat ourselves tonight,” Muncy told reporters following the contest.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts assured Muncy had only just returned to the Dodgers following hamstring tightness the previous Saturday in a game with Tampa. In LA's 7-3 loss to the Phillies on Sunday night, Muncy went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.