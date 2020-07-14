The delivery of the package was long delayed, but when it finally arrived, it positively sparkled.
Gold tends to do that, you know.
Matthew Kent won a Rawlings Gold Glove for the 2019 season. The former Midway and Texas A&M pitcher, now a member of the Boston Red Sox organization, was one of just nine minor league baseball players to claim that honor, one at each position on the diamond. Kent was supposed to be presented the award at a home game before a crowd of fans this season, but COVID-19 interfered with those plans. So instead Rawlings sent the trophy to his house.
Either way, he’ll take it.
“To get that kind of award after the season, with the timing of it and it being a cumulative award that takes into account the entire season, to get that call from one of my coaches and being the one pitcher in all of the minor leagues to get the Gold Glove, it kind of took me by surprise,” Kent said. “It really blew me away that it was even the realm of possibility to earn that sort of award. Now to have it here at the house, it just reminds you of all the work, all the crazy days and nights you’ve put in on a baseball field.”
Kent considered the award “a huge honor,” especially since it centers on an oft-overlooked element of pitching: What happens after the ball is released. While fielding may be an underrated aspect of the pitcher’s responsibilities, it’s something in which Kent takes great pride.
“For sure, fielding is more than just the seven guys behind you or the catcher doing his job. You have to cover your area at a top level – that’s part of being a professional athlete,” Kent said. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in fielding my position – throwing to the bases, having the ability to cover first base or back up a throw from the outfield, things like that. This award may be an individual accomplishment, but it’s all about helping the team as much as possible.”
Kent couldn’t have fielded his position any cleaner in 2019 if he had drenched himself in hand sanitizer. In 28 games pitching for Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland, he posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, flawlessly handling 38 chances in 152.1 innings pitched.
Kent has adeptly climbed the baseball ladder to the brink of the big leagues. He was an all-state and Super Centex star at Midway, going 10-1 as a senior in 2011 while hurling three consecutive no-hitters in district play. From there, the southpaw matriculated to A&M, where he steadily improved from bullpen innings eater as an underclassman to weekend ace by his junior year of 2015.
Boston selected him in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and Kent immediately rewarded the team’s faith in him by going 7-1 with a 1.86 ERA in short-season Class A ball that year.
But pro baseball is an onerous, uphill climb, a prove-it profession. Kent has toiled away in his quest to get better and reach the majors. He’s endured bumpy outings but has also ascended to grand heights, including earning midseason all-star spots at Class A Salem in 2017 and Double-A Portland in 2018.
Kent, 27, wanted another chance to show his stuff this year. COVID-19 stole that opportunity away, just like so many other minor leaguers.
“It’s been weird for everyone. I was at Spring Training and then on March 15 everyone was told to head on home,” Kent said. “You didn’t know if and when you’d come back. Now to see the Major League Baseball season ramp up in another week and a half, unfortunately I haven’t gotten that call to join the player pool and go help the Red Sox in their season.
“So it’s been weird – this is my first Texas summer since 2011. Certainly, when it’s 105 degrees it’s a different training style, something I’m not normally used to.”
Nevertheless, Kent hasn’t relaxed his training regimen. He has been working out wherever he can in Waco – running, lifting, throwing – just in case the Red Sox decide they could use his services.
“I’m still training like tomorrow you have to be ready to pitch,” he said. “So I try to stay in running shape, lifting shape, just to be ready at a moment’s notice. It’s a lot of work, but I think even if I don’t play this year it’ll push me into the offseason and lead me into a big Spring Training in 2021.”
When he’s not working to better himself as a ballplayer, he’s passing his expertise on to others. Kent works at D1 Training Waco, coaching a variety of different-aged ballplayers. He has spent his offseasons working at the facility since 2016, though this is naturally the first year he’s been around during the summer.
It’s a role that fits Kent like a custom-made glove. One of the other awards he took home from the 2019 season was the Portland Sea Dogs’ Citizen of the Year honor, for his community service efforts away from the field. The Sea Dogs singled out Kent’s efforts in visiting local schools and baseball clinics and said in a press release that “Matthew could often be found at the autograph table in the concourse before games and signing more autographs along the picnic area and at the first base gate after games.”
He hopes to keep signing until his hand cramps. Kent knows that nothing in pro baseball is guaranteed. But the dream still entices, the love of the game still burns. He has every intention of being back on the mound in 2021.
“Every player wants to knock down that door and be able to hang their hat in the big leagues,” Kent said. “I’ve enjoyed being a professional and just the daily grind of playing the game. The ones that hang around and play a while really love the game. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“I’ve always said that they’re going to have to kick me out of the door, I’m not just going to walk out the door. So that’s why I put in as much work as I do – pitching, running, lifting – because I don’t want to be kicked out that door.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.