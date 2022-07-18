Baylor’s McKenzie selected in 5th round; 3 players with MCC ties taken

Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday, receiving the 141st pick by the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, McLennan Community College pitcher Wyatt Cheney was the first selection of the 10th round, going 287th to the Baltimore Orioles.

McKenzie becomes the 151st draft pick in Baylor history as well as the 15th Steve Rodriguez-coached player to be drafted out of Waco. The Bears have now had a player selected in the top five rounds in each of the last four years, the second-longest streak in program history behind 1998-2003’s six-year streak. At least one Baylor player has been drafted each of the last 32 years.

The Round Rock native finished his college career as a .346 hitter, good for third all-time on the Baylor leaderboard. He totaled 21 home runs and 91 RBIs while slugging .555, which ranks eighth all-time. McKenzie is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and received multiple All-America accolades after an impressive 2021 season.

Cheney, a right-handed sophomore from Bertram, Texas, appeared in 16 games for the Highlanders, posting a 10-3 record with 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. He was named the NTJCAC Co-Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-Conference, NJCAA All-Region V and a NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American.

Should Cheney forgo signing with the Orioles, he’ll still be wearing orange next year as the righty signed on to play for the University of Texas next season.

Two former Highlanders also heard their names called on day two of the draft as Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks was picked 127th by the St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles went with the 164th pick to the Tampa Bay Rays.

At MCC, Crooks played 23 games during the 2020 shortened season, batting .319 with four doubles, three triples, 16 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Behind the plate he threw out six of 18 would-be base stealers. He spent the last two seasons as the Sooners’ backstop, aiding OU on the road to a Big 12 championship and an appearance in the College World Series final.

Battles hit .320 as a freshman at McLennan and followed it up with a .303 sophomore season in 2020. He aided the Highlanders to a Regional V final in 2019 and was named second-team All-Conference. At Arkansas, he was part of a squad that made the postseason in 2021 and 2022.

Former Hillsboro Eagle Caeden Trenkle was also drafted on day two. The Oklahoma State outfielder was the lone Big 12 selection of the ninth round, as the Oakland A's took him with the 274th pick. A four-time all-district performer at Hillsboro, Trenkle hit .302 during the 2022 season and finished his college career with a .292 average, 91 RBIs and 14 career homers.

The draft will conclude on Tuesday.