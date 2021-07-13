Baylor's Boyd headed to Padres, MCC's Threadgill to Nationals

Professional baseball awaits for a pair of pitchers from Baylor and McLennan Community College who were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Baylor senior closer Luke Boyd went in the 17th round of Tuesday’s draft to the San Diego Padres. Two rounds later, the Washington Nationals picked MCC hurler Riggs Threadgill.

Boyd was the second Bear to be taken in the 20-round draft. The Seattle Mariners drafted catcher Andy Thomas in the fifth round Monday.

With a slider that is dirtier than Martin Scorsese’s swear jar, Boyd excelled in getting swings and misses during his time with the Bears. For his career, he struck out 117 batters in 95.1 innings. He picked up 14 saves over his final two seasons as closer.

As a senior in 2021, the right-hander garnered All-America honors from a pair of publications and organizations while tallying a 1-2 record with a 1.27 ERA, eight saves, 43 strikeouts and a .152 opposing batting average.

Boyd is the fourth Baylor player all-time to be drafted by the Padres, after Beamer Weems (8th round, 2008), Zane Carlson (16th round, 2003) and Brett Beardon (44th round, 1993).