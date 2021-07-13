Baylor's Boyd headed to Padres, MCC's Threadgill to Nationals

Professional baseball awaits for a pair of pitchers from Baylor and McLennan Community College who were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Baylor senior closer Luke Boyd went in the 17th round of Tuesday’s draft to the San Diego Padres. Two rounds later, the Washington Nationals picked MCC hurler Riggs Threadgill.
Boyd was the second Bear to be taken in the 20-round draft. The Seattle Mariners drafted catcher Andy Thomas in the fifth round Monday.
With a slider that is dirtier than Martin Scorsese’s swear jar, Boyd excelled in getting swings and misses during his time with the Bears. For his career, he struck out 117 batters in 95.1 innings. He picked up 14 saves over his final two seasons as closer.
As a senior in 2021, the right-hander garnered All-America honors from a pair of publications and organizations while tallying a 1-2 record with a 1.27 ERA, eight saves, 43 strikeouts and a .152 opposing batting average.
Boyd is the fourth Baylor player all-time to be drafted by the Padres, after Beamer Weems (8th round, 2008), Zane Carlson (16th round, 2003) and Brett Beardon (44th round, 1993).
In all, a total of 38 Big 12 players were taken in the three-day MLB Draft. Texas Tech had the most picks with nine, followed by Texas with seven. The Big 12 had the fourth-most draft picks among conferences, according to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, after the SEC (67), ACC (63) and Pac-12 (45). The Big Ten had 30 players taken.
In the 19th round, the Nationals made Threadgill MCC’s second pick of the draft. Staff ace Logan Henderson was a fourth-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
Threadgill, a sophomore right-hander from Fredericksburg, Texas, fashioned a 4-3 record with a 6.80 ERA in 46.1 innings. He averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings for the Highlanders, who won the NJCAA Division I title.
Threadgill became the 16th MCC player to be drafted since Mitch Thompson took over as head coach in 2014.