Brice Cherry: Altuve outsizes all Astros who came before him

One of my favorite baseball photos of the past few seasons shows Houston’s All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve standing next to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

The juxtaposition is striking. Judge, certainly no small man, towers like the Empire State Building next to the Astros’ diminutive star. Altuve is generously listed at 5-foot-6, probably closer to 5-5, and if the two ballplayers weren’t wearing different uniforms you might think it was “Take Your Kid to Work” day at the ballpark.

We’re forever reminded that looks are deceptive, and yet we all fall prey to making snap judgments based on appearances alone. It’s been true for Altuve his whole life, as he had to fight just to be taken seriously enough to earn an MLB tryout as a teenager. Some 15 years later, here is what Altuve has unmistakably proven — he’s the GA-OAT. That is, the Greatest Astro of All-Time.

Yes, it’s a mammoth amount of praise to heap on this small slugger. A ballplayer would have to be pretty stinkin’ great to best the likes of Nolan Ryan, Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell as the most accomplished player in the 60-year history of the Astros. Well, someone grab a bottle of Febreez, because Altuve is exactly that stinkin’ great.

Before we lay out the Case for Altuve, let’s eliminate a few other persons of interest, shall we? While Joe Morgan stands out as one of top second sackers in baseball history and he played the largest chunk of his career (10 years) in a Houston uniform, he also made just two of his 10 career All-Star appearances as an Astro. Morgan will rightfully forever be synonymous with Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine of the 1970s, where he made eight straight All-Star teams and won a pair of National League MVP honors.

Similarly, Randy Johnson belongs on any list of the best left-handed pitchers in the annals of baseball. But he doesn’t belong in the Greatest Astro debate, simply because he played all of 11 games in a Houston uniform. (They were memorable games, I’ll grant you.) To be considered, a guy should have played at least eight seasons in Houston, and preferably more. As such, Justin Verlander would be disqualified for the same reason.

One would not be able to write the definitive history of the Astros without mentioning the likes of Jimmy “the Toy Cannon” Wynn, Jose Cruz, J.R. Richard and Lance Berkman. Or modern-day heroes like Dallas Keuchel, George Springer and Carlos Correa. But they don’t quite make the cut for the GA-OAT, which is a Cooperstown-only kind of club.

That leaves our Final Four: Ryan, Bagwell, Biggio and Altuve. Let’s start with the ultimate starter — the Ryan Express. Nolan pitched more seasons (nine) with the Astros than any other team, winning 106 games with the club while throwing a no-hitter, claiming two NL ERA titles and a pair of strikeout titles. But he also recorded many tremendous seasons with the Angels and Rangers, and actually went into the Hall of Fame wearing a Rangers cap on his plaque. (Which, as an Astros fan, I’m not bitter about or anything.) Nolan belongs in the conversation, but his career was too splintered to capture this particular honor.

He also wasn’t an everyday player, which matters, too. Bagwell and Biggio, the Killer B’s, were lineup fixtures for the Astros for exactly 5,000 combined games. They’re two of the greatest players of their generation, and it’s almost hard to separate the two. Both have been enshrined in Cooperstown, Biggio in 2015 on his third ballot and Bagwell in 2017 in his seventh try. Biggio ranks as the Astros’ all-time leader in games, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles and extra-base hits. Bagwell, the only first baseman in MLB history with at least 400 home runs and 200 stolen bases, leads the Astros’ career charts in walks, home runs, RBIs and Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

I love those guys, and am not afraid to admit it. But I can admit this, too: Altuve has surpassed them both.

First off, when Altuve made this year’s American League All-Star squad, it marked the eighth such honor of his career. That’s one more than Biggio and four more than Bags. And at age 32, Altuve still has ample time to add to his tally. In 2017, he won the AL MVP honor, joining Bagwell as the only Astros to win a league MVP.

With a bat as seemingly big as he is, Altuve defied all expectations and developed into one of the steadiest hitters (and toughest outs) in all of baseball. An interesting nugget in a box full of spicy Altuve-related nugs: Over the past decade, nobody in baseball owns more three-hit games than he does.

Early in his career, Altuve hit for more average. He won three AL batting titles, and banged out 200 hits or more in four straight seasons. As the game shifted to a swing-for-the-fences approach, Altuve adapted along with it and has developed more power. He delivered a career-high 31 home runs in 2019 and matched that total again last year. This year he has swatted 17 bombs by the All-Star break, putting him on pace for his third 30-homer season.

My friend and fellow Astros fan Rob Sellers contends that Altuve’s small stature actually benefits him as a hitter, given his miniscule strike zone and ability to use his tightly-compacted torque to generate bat speed. I think Rob might be on to something.

More quick than fast, Altuve also stole a bunch of bases early in his career, despite not always demonstrating, shall we say, classic baserunning technique. He twice led the league in steals and has 269 stolen bases for his career, which ranks fourth in franchise history behind Cesar Cedeno (487), Biggio (414) and Cruz (288).

Beyond all those regular-season numbers, what separates Altuve among in the All-Time Astro argument is his postseason prowess. He has presided over the most prolific playoff success in Houston’s franchise history. The guy’s bat should be equipped with a stick shift, for he is just that clutch. He owns 23 career postseason home runs — second all-time to only Manny Ramirez — including some memorable blasts that still echo throughout living rooms all across America.

In Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS against the Red Sox, Altuve smacked three home runs, lighting the fuse for Houston’s championship flame. Two years later, in a Series-ously beautiful piece of hitting, he crushed a walk-off bomb to end the Yankees’ season in the ALCS and send the Astros back to the Fall Classic. Based on his playoff performance alone, Altuve is a Hall of Famer.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the dugout. (No, Carlos Lee hasn’t entered the chat). Major League Baseball punished the Astros for a sign-stealing scandal that played out over the 2017 and ’18 seasons, docking draft picks and administering the maximum allowable fine. While I’ve contended that the story was somewhat overblown, given that sign stealing has been part of baseball for more than a century, it still gave the sport (and, obviously the Astros) a black eye. They deserved to be penalized.

Amid it all, Altuve came out looking about as clean as any Astro player. Sure, he had to endure a ridiculous, unfounded claim that he wore some sort of buzzer at the plate. Never mind that the only communication between the dugout and Houston batters that was ever confirmed involved a trash can-banging process. And here’s the thing: Altuve apparently didn’t like the banging. He found it distracting.

In an interview with reporter Ken Rosenthal, then-Astros shortstop Carlos Correa stood up for his teammate.

“The few times the trash can was banged was without his consent, and he would go inside the clubhouse and inside the dugout to whoever was banging the trash can and he would get (ticked). He would get mad,” Correa said. “He would say, ‘I don’t want this. I can’t hit like this. Don’t you do that to me.’ He played the game clean.”

That jived with the findings of Astros fan Tony Adams, who went back watched all of Houston’s 2017 home games, listening for banging and collecting (and later publishing) the data he found. He discovered the fewest instances of banging during Altuve’s at-bats.

So, if you’re a baseball fan who’s still bitter over the sign-stealing saga, that’s your prerogative. But if you’re directing any of that angst at Altuve, it feels misdirected.

Again, I’m admittedly biased when it comes to the Astros. I’ve always been up front about that. But I share the same warm-and-fuzzy feelings toward Houston’s All-Star second baseman as Verlander, who memorably declared “I literally love Jose Altuve” back in the championship 2017 season.

What’s more, I loved him before JV did. Back in the Astros’ dog days of the early 2010s, Altuve glimmered as a rare bright spot. I always said I wanted to stick him in my pocket and carry him around with me. He’s just so cute, isn’t he? Last weekend I managed to realize that dream, as Houston team personnel handed me an Altuve bobblehead upon entrance into Minute Maid Park for an Astro win over Oakland. A pocket-sized Altuve? Yes, please.

The genuine article isn’t a whole lot bigger than his bobblehead. But he’s still a very big deal, as the Greatest Astro of them All.