Brice Cherry: Don't change that shirt, sports fan, you'll jinx the good guys

“I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”

Michael Scott, from The Office

On a fundamental level, I know I can not affect a sporting event by what I wear or the manner in which I watch the game. It doesn’t even make any sense. The game will unfold in exactly the same way, with exactly the same outcome, despite what I do or wear or say.

And yet I take no chances. On a theoretical level, I believe I am the root of all my favorite team’s good (or evil.) For I am a sports fan.

Fan is short for fanatic, so as a collective we are allowed, even expected, to defy all logic. Which means we are prone to silly superstition, to lapses in sanity and reason.

For instance, as I write this, I am wearing a pair of orange-and-yellow striped socks that I’ve dubbed my lucky Rally Socks. They resemble the Houston Astros’ famous rainbow uniforms of the 1970s and 80s. And as of this writing, they are undefeated in the Major League Baseball playoffs. In fact, in both of the Astros’ first two games of the ALDS against Seattle, the team rallied to take the lead (and eventually win) almost immediately after I slipped the stockings onto my feet.

In Game 3, I opted to take no risks and wore them from the start of the game forward. This deviation from the routine messed up the mojo a little, and the Astros needed 18 innings before vanquishing the Mariners, 1-0. But I was too afraid to remove the socks and run the risk of the Astros falling behind. (I sincerely apologize to my fellow Astros/MLB fans for igniting the six-hour, let’s-play-two marathon.) I wore the Rally Socks again from the first pitch of Houston’s ALCS opener against the Yankees, won by the Astros, 4-2, and for Game 2 on Thursday. They will remain part of my game day attire unless something changes in the outcome.

Yes, they remain unlaundered. No, they haven’t started walking by themselves. Yet.

Before you judge me, remember than many of you are me. Don’t talk about the enchanted speck in my eye without first removing that magic wand from your own.

Anecdotally, I already knew that many sports fans were superstitious when it came to their teams. But I wanted a little more hard data, some real-life testimonials. So, I reached out via a couple of social media platforms and asked the questions, “Do you, as a sports fan, have any superstitions? Have you ever blamed yourself for ‘affecting’ the game by not wearing/doing something?”

Spoiler alert: Most of us are deranged.

In about 24 hours, I received more than 50 responses, and roughly 80 percent of people said that, yes, they’ve engaged in superstitious activity when it comes to their favorite team.

As for the rest of you, congratulations. You live in a different world, one where up is up and down is down and your blood pressure is really, really down. You’ll never know the horror of suffering through a playoff loss by your favorite team that was entirely your own fault because you couldn’t locate your magic boxer shorts.

As such, you don’t understand real fanaticism.

You want true devotion? How about sports fans who will refuse to watch their favorite teams to avoid cursing them. This one proved puzzling even to me, but I admire these fans’ commitment to their psychosis. Even if it seemingly makes it hard to be a fan of a particular team, if you’re never able to actually watch that team’s games.

“Mine is turning on the game of any team I’m a fan of,” said a Twitter follower with the handle Johnny Waco. “If I didn’t get to watch the start, check the score, and they’re up 20 … as soon as I turn it on there’s a turnover, they give up the lead, or none of the success they were having continues. Because I put my eyeballs on it to enjoy.”

My former neighbor Alysha Adams has been known to leave the living room during Texas Tech games.

“I feel like my Red Raiders do well when I’m not watching,” Alysha wrote, adding a face-palm emoji.

For one local Astros fan, watching is taboo. Listening, however, is OK.

“I’m a huge Astros fan,” wrote Bradley Carpenter. “I can only listen to them on (radio) when they make it to the playoffs. Even in the World Series. I listened to the entire last World Series on the radio while laying on my bedroom floor.”

Another Twitter follower with the handle @Whatisthisinthepie agreed with Brad that radio is generally safer than TV.

“Many times I’ve been driving home listening to the Spurs or Raiders game and get home and start watching the game. If they start doing bad I’ll go out and sit in my truck and go back to listening to the game,” the reader said.

This follows a fairly common fan pattern. If we’re doing/wearing/listening “A” and everything is going hunky-dory, and then we divert from doing/wearing/listening “A” and instead start focusing on “B” and all of the sudden the game starts getting away from our team, we’ll do everything we can to get back to our “A” game.

Our team needs us. We messed it up, and it’s up to us to fix it.

Of course, a lot of us don’t really view ourselves as wizards with magical powers. No, it’s the fabric that we’re wearing that is infused with the real sorcery.

We drape ourselves in lucky caps, shirts, jerseys, underwear, jewelry, scarves, pants, shoes, hoodies, and, of course, socks. We chart what works and what doesn’t. We’ll retire an article of clothing if we feel as though it has lost its power. We’ll shelve it for the entire playoffs. Some will go as far as throwing it out or burning it.

No, I’m not kidding.

“I tracked my game day apparel (before game time and during game time) for all 162 regular season Astros games on a spreadsheet,” tweeted Thomas Wilson. “About August, started running analytics to determine what combinations to wear on game days. Sorted by pitcher, day/night, watch/radio. I did my part.”

Yes, you did, Tom. God bless you. Moneyball? Billy Beane has nothing on you.

For numerous fans, if they wear a particular article of clothing for a big win by their team, the garment becomes associated with said victory. As such, it will return. Again and again and again.

“And it works,” wrote my pal Colin Witt, a member of the Midway ISD school board. “I mean, it has to be because of my shirt, right?”

We know our friends from Texas A&M are a little nutty. Their rituals have rituals. So, naturally, they’d be vulnerable to the power of the superstition.

“When I was at A&M in the early 90s, we won 20-something games in a row at home,” said Brian Coats, a local pastor and Trib freelancer. “We also had an SWC (yes, I’m that old) winning streak get pretty high. One of my Aggie buddies wore the exact same T-shirt to every game during the streak. I want to say it lasted three-plus years.”

I’m sure Brian held his pal accountable, too. That’s what we do for one another — or to one another.

Even if you’re not superstitious as a fan, someone in your life may be. And if you’re married to them, tough noogies. You’d better get on board. It’s in the vows. Remember that whole “in (mental) sickness and in health” thing?

“Ummm … SOMEONE (Dave) asked me to stay in the shower for an hour because, when I got frustrated with the Sooners and headed to the shower, they started playing better. Dave kept saying, ‘Stay in there!’” wrote my friend Michelle, calling out her husband Dave, my old college roommate.

And if the good guys lose because of YOUR actions, you might find yourself sleeping on the couch. That’s the source of some serious marital strife right there.

“My husband doesn’t blame himself,” wrote my friend and old coworker Courtney Coufal. “He blames ME! He will say, ‘You jinxed the game’ or something along those lines. Not sure if he really means it, but he sure does say it often.”

Ah, yes. The jinx. We’ll do anything to avoid a jinx.

My wife knows not to comment on the breezy flow of traffic when we’re in the car traveling along some highway or another. That’s a major pet peeve of mine. The moment anyone says, “Wow, we’re making really good time,” BAM! A bumper-to-bumper traffic jam is imminent.

This goes back to the baseball fan in me. Baseball is the most superstitious of all the sports. Everyone knows you’re not supposed to comment about a no-hitter, for the moment you do, it vanishes.

“Absolutely superstitious!” wrote my friend and fellow Astros fan Rob Sellers, a Waco pharmacist. “If my team is pitching a no-hitter, I can think it, but I will NOT talk about it. If an opposing hitter is pitching a no-hitter, that is all I will talk about!”

My own exception to the no-hitter rule comes when I attend a game in a working capacity. If I’m covering a baseball game, I absolutely will comment (usually, on Twitter) about the no-hitter. That’s because I’m there to inform, and my job takes precedent.

And, yet, even we cold-blooded media members will follow our own superstitions. It’s a huge faux pas in the press box to comment on the flow of a baseball game, to say something like, “Wow, we’re really moving along!” It goes back to the whole traffic thing. As soon as you say it, the next half-inning will take an hour, or 19 batters, whichever comes first.

Larry Little, Baylor’s former baseball SID, actually posted a rule in the Baylor Ballpark press box: “Do not comment on the pace of the game.” Larry would probably bounce you from the room if you broke that rule.

Marcus Hood, a sportswriter for the Temple Daily Telegram, doesn’t have to be told.

“Well, I still never mention a game is moving along at a nice pace while in the press box,” Hood said.

Thanks for doing your part, Marcus.

And thanks to all of you out there in Sports Fan Land, shaking your lucky tambourines or waving your mystical rally towels or hiding in the closet so your team doesn’t get distracted by your presence. Let all the non-believers call you crazy. But it’s not so crazy when it works, right?

In the immortal (paraphrased) words of Crash Davis, “You never (mess) with a winning streak.”