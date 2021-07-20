Brice Cherry: Don't miss Ohtani, a once-in-a-lifetime talent

Any way you slice it, Ohtani reigns as one of the best power hitters and one of the best power pitchers in all of baseball. In fact, can we just forgo with the formality of waiting until after the season to give Ohtani his rightful award as 2021’s American League MVP? In that horse race, he’s American Pharoah — even though he’s Japanese — and everyone else is an old coin-operated grocery store mechanical steed, barely moving.

It doesn’t even matter that the Angels haven’t been relevant since Disney released “Angels in the Outfield” in 1994. Ohtani’s exploits far transcend the Angels’ middling efforts in the standings. Though it is a shame that the Angels may end up wasting not just one but two generational talents in Ohtani and Mike Trout. This team puts the funk in dysfunctional.

It’s hard to even comprehend how good Ohtani has been. On Monday night, he pitched six scoreless innings against the A’s, then jogged out to right field to man that position. Yes, in the same game. Yes, in 2021. No, it wasn’t a beer league softball game.

As a pitcher, Ohtani blends a four-seam fastball that clocks in at 97 miles per hour on average with several dorm-room filthy offspeed offerings. As a slugger, he sprays longballs to all fields with his beautiful, looping swing. Basically, he’s Justin Verlander and Giancarlo Stanton. In one guy.