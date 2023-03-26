Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to majestic marvels of architecture, you can have your Sistine Chapel, your Pantheon, your Taj Mahal. It’s hard to beat the awe and wonder of Fenway Park.

Who needs Michaelangelo when you’ve got Tony Conigliaro?

OK, so maybe I’ve got a screwball loose or two. But I know I’m not alone. Fenway is definitely one of those palaces of the pastime that deserves a place among the most revered structures on planet Earth.

Whenever I travel, either for work or for play, I try to squeeze in as many sporty side trips as possible. Once on vacation in Toronto, I visited the Hockey Hall of Fame, even if I’m not the biggest puckhead around. Another time on a work trip to cover Baylor baseball playing in an NCAA regional at Stanford, I found myself with a day to kill after the Bears lost early, so I took in a San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park along with former KWTX-TV sports anchor Tyler Bouldin, who was in the same boat.

So when the NCAA selection committee sent the Baylor women’s basketball team to Connecticut, I knew I had to make it over to Boston if I could. I’ve visited many of the biggest cities in the U.S., but Boston was one that had eluded my travels and travails over the years. It just so happened that the Bears’ second-round game against UConn featured a late 9 p.m. Eastern tipoff, so I was able to rectify my hankering for a pot of Beantown earlier on that game day. I also knew that if nothing else, I was going to make it to Fenway, by George. (That’s George as in Ruth, not Steinbrenner. The Bambino actually started his career in Boston, as you might have heard.)

KWTX’s Chad Vautherine accompanied me on the easy 90-minute trip up to Boston, and I was glad for the company. Not that Chad needed much convincing. He’s a big baseball guy, played catcher in high school in the Houston area, and he couldn’t wait to see Fenway, too.

Of course, if it had been a couple of weeks later, we might’ve even been able to take in a Red Sox game. But we weren’t greedy, and happily forked over our money for a Fenway Park tour, which are available seven days a week throughout much of the year.

Fortunately, we were hitting gappers from the moment we arrived. We found a parking meter a short walk away from Fenway, which ironically is located off Jersey Street, though most people still call it Yawkey Way, after former Bosox owner Tom Yawkey.

We also hit an absolute home run with our tour guide, Rob. This guy was a lifelong New Englander, but his charm could have easily been mistaken for Southern hospitality. He greeted each person individually in the tour group and asked where we’d come from before leading us all off on a lively and engaging hour-long tour.

Our first stop took us by a “Women in Baseball” display, which felt fitting since March is Women’s History Month. One of the women featured was Janet Lee Smith, a current executive with the Dodgers who formerly worked with the Red Sox and was the genius behind installing spectator seats atop the famous Green Monster in left field. Hat tip to you, Janet.

Rob escorted the group up a ramp he called the “Wow Tunnel,” because the natural instinct is to breathlessly utter a “Wow!” as one first takes in their first views of Fenway Park’s famous field. Fenway is the oldest active ballpark in Major League Baseball, as it opened in 1912, two years before Wrigley Field in Chicago. But this Boston beauty has really has held up well over the years. “I hope I look this good when I’m 111 years old,” Rob said.

He’s right, though. Naturally, Fenway has seen its facelifts over the decades, including an ambitious rebuild in 1934. But I was genuinely impressed with how sharp the ballpark still looked, even pristine in places. Clearly, the people in Boston care about preserving this treasure.

After pausing for photos, we sat in what Rob labeled “the oldest seats in baseball.” There’s really not a bad seat in Fenway, which is the fifth-smallest among MLB ballparks with a capacity of 37,755.

One’s eyes instinctively fix on the Monster. If that famed 37-foot green wall in left field could talk, she’d probably first yell, “Ouch! Would you stop smacking doubles off my face already?” But even with her dents the Monster is an icon, as rich and replete with history as the ballpark itself.

It also marked the next stop on our tour. We climbed the stairs and took a few turns here and there before taking our place in those popular “Monster Seats.” When the Red Sox introduced those three rows of seating in 2002, fans immediately scurried to get their chance to soak up this unprecedented new view. Rob told us that for the first game after the seats’ unveiling, however, the workers who built the addition got the chance to take in a game in them, which I thought was a nice touch. Nowadays, those seats will run you about $200 a game.

One fixture of the skyline behind the Monster is the Citgo sign. That orange-and-white neon gas station advertisement beams like a beacon in the night sky. At least it seemed that way to Joe Carter, the former MLB slugger who had a three-homer game at Fenway in 1986 and again in ’87. Asked by a reporter why he hit so well in Boston, Carter pointed to the sign, which he said read, “C IT GO.”

(Several of the tour guides hovering around were actually amused that one of the gas stations near the ballpark was converting to a Citgo. “I don’t think we’ve ever had one around here,” one guy said.)

The Monster is flanked by the left-field foul pole, which Carlton Fisk managed to elude with a memorable World Series blast in 1975. Well, Fisk, and no small amount of body English.

The other foul pole in right field is known as Pesky’s Pole. It is christened for Johnny Pesky, a left-handed-hitting infielder for the Red Sox for eight seasons, ending in 1952. Surprisingly, Pesky was more of a pesky singles hitter than a Papi-like popper, as the records show he hit only six home runs at Fenway Park. But his former teammate (and later Red Sox broadcaster) Mel Parnell nicknamed the pole after Pesky, who apparently at least once benefited from that short right-field perch, which stands only 302 feet from home plate.

Speaking of right field, you’ve heard of the Red Seat, right? No, not the Red Sea, the Red Seat. That right-field seat stands out, as it’s the only rose-colored chair among a, well sea of green in the right-field bleachers. As the story goes, in 1946 the late, great Ted Williams smoked a ball with the wind blowing out that just kept going and going and going (and going) until finally ripping through the straw hat of a dozing 56-year-old construction worker named Joe Boucher, sitting in that particular seat. The home run was measured at 502 feet, still the longest in Fenway history and a whopper in any era.

In fact, our trusty tour guide Rob told us that he was at the ballpark one day when David “Big Papi” Ortiz and Pablo Sandoval broke out the aluminum bats in an impromptu contest to see who could hit the Red Seat. “They didn’t even come close,” Rob said, adding that Papi left shaking his head in amazement at how far the Splendid Splinter’s drive had traveled.

You’re certainly welcome to sit in the Red Seat (Section 42, Row 37, Seat 21) at a Red Sox game, but Rob wouldn’t advise it. You’re liable to have fans coming up to you all night long and asking you to rise from your place so they can take the obligatory photo.

When in Rome, you stand in the Colosseum and declare yourself to be Maximus Decimus Meridius and announce that you will have your vengeance, in this life or the next. When in Boston, you walk around trying out your bad Boston accents all day long. At least that was the case for Chad and me. “We’re going to PAHK the CAH at HAHVAHD YAHD,” and all that jazz. Later we ate LOB-STAH mac and cheese, a wicked SMAHT choice, let me tell you. (Yeah, I’m sure the locals thought we were insufferable. Rob didn’t seem to mind, thankfully.)

While a ballpark is, quite literally, a park designed for playing ball, Fenway stays busy with all manner of events even in the offseason. It has hosted college football bowl games, ski jumps and soccer matches. It’s also a prolific concert venue, having welcomed everyone from Billy Joel to The Who, from Bad Bunny to Willie Nelson, from Jay Z to Justin Timberlake. Rob said that he once attended a Rolling Stones concert at Fenway and when Mick and the boys sang “Sympathy for the Devil,” the entire place went up in smoke, thanks to some strategically-placed fireworks cannons.

During our visit to Fenway, workers milled about, as Opening Day was (at the time) only 10 days away, and the schedule-makers had Boston opening at home. “That’s not normal, so everyone is pretty busy trying to get ready,” Rob explained, apologetically.

The end of the Fenway tour takes visitors through a museum of sorts, showing off some of most memorable moments in Red Sox history. One can gaze at jerseys and baseball and autographed World Series pennants. It’s like a Boston-themed mini-Cooperstown.

But the history of Fenway is but a small part of its appeal. It’s just a cool place, quirky in its dimensions, but also breathtaking in its simple beauty. In a world where most sports venues are disposable and prone to upgrades every couple of decades, Fenway stands as a testament to the power of stability. It endures because it should.

One day I hope to return for a game, to sit in my short sleeves like Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones in “Field of Dreams,” to sit in those wooden seats and eat a Fenway Frank and keep score and watch the Red Sox lose to the Astros. (Hey, it’s my dream.) That feels like the perfect kind of day.

Let’s see the Eiffel Tower do that.