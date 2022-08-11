Brice Cherry: Field of Dreams brings out the kid in us (and big leaguers, too)

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some folks might dismiss Major League Baseball’s “Field of Dreams” game as a gimmick. Well, I must be as corny as they come, because I’m all in.

It’s simplicity. It’s nostalgia. It’s the essence of baseball.

I know of what I speak when it comes to the Field of Dreams. I’ve made multiple visits to that ball field/movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, while visiting family who live not far away in both Iowa and Wisconsin. Not to play travel agent here, but I can’t recommend visiting enough. Remember that scene where the late Ray Liotta, as Shoeless Joe Jackson, begins to retreat to the cornfield and asks Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella, “Hey, is this heaven?” Kinsella replies, “No, it’s Iowa.” But Ray wasn’t being entirely forthcoming, because it truly is one of the most heavenly venues on earth, particularly if you love baseball.

If you’re allergic to goose bumps, stay far away from the Field of Dreams. It’ll do a number on you. I made my first visit to the famed cornfield ballpark in 1998, on a cross-country road trip from Texas with my brother Denbigh and my best friend Clint. This was pre-GPS, pre-iPhone, so it really was a simpler age. You only find the Field of Dreams if you’re headed there, unless you’re just really into agriculture.

It’s surrounded by acres and acres of lush, green Iowa farmland. As we drove the winding country road to this particular (and famous) farm, I channeled my best James Earl Jones impression and intoned, “People will come, Ray. People will most definitely come.” (It would’ve been better if I’d had a head cold.)

As we crested a certain hill and the field came into view, we collectively caught our breath. At that time, just under a decade after the film was released, the field looked exactly how we’d remembered it on the big screen. There have been a few tweaks and changes made since, including the addition of a corn maze, but it still mostly resembles the original field that Shoeless Joe and company adopted as their home ballpark.

Everyone is a kid again at the Field of Dreams. First off, if you didn’t bring a ball, glove and bat, what were you thinking? That’s a rookie move. This is the ultimate playground, man. Don’t wait for the ump to cry, “Play ball!” Just run out there and play.

Naturally, we got a charge out of playing catch or trying to thump a longball into the corn stalks. It’s not exactly breaking news, but alas, I never hit one into the corn, either on that visit or a couple of subsequent trips. (It didn’t ruin my visit in the slightest).

Obviously you’ve got to make your way over the corn itself, so you can wade into it before emerging like Shoeless Joe and the other baseball ghosts.

Some might find the Field of Dreams (and the film upon which it is based) a little sappy or syrupy, a bit maudlin or emotionally manipulative. I’ve heard those critiques before. But I think those folks have taken one too many beanballs off the melon, minus the batting helmet.

It’s more than a baseball movie. Oh, baseball is a major character, for sure, as our friend Terrence Mann reminds us. “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time,” Mann says.

But it’s also a movie about hope. It’s a tale of magic and faith and belief. About following your dreams, even when the world thinks you’re crazy. On some levels, Ray Kinsella is the biblical character of Noah, building an ark because a voice from above told him to do so. In this case, the ark just happens to have a pitching mound and basepaths.

Perhaps more than anything else, it’s a story about fathers and sons. Baseball served as the connective tissue between Ray and his late dad John, the common strand in their DNA. So it’s a rather climactic conclusion when the final ballplaying ghost arrives and it’s John Kinsella. After he and Ray converse for a while and John’s about to head back to the mystical cornfield, Ray asks, “Hey, Dad? Want to have a catch?” Well, if you can make it through scene without having to flick a little infield dirt out of your eye, you’re a grittier person than me, my friend.

On one of my follow-up visits to the Field of Dreams in 2009, I brought along my wife Janet and our kids. Cooper was only 4 years old at the time, but you’d better believe that Dad and Son had a grand old catch on that magical diamond. My daughter Millie was still a toddler, not even two years old, but we played a little soft toss, too. That, again, speaks to the beauty of the place. It’s not just about fathers and sons. It can be fathers and daughters or husbands and wives or grandpas and grandkids. I’ve seen all manner of connections made on that field. What’s important is not so much the who, but rather the how and the why.

When Major League Baseball held its first Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox last August, it delivered a home run in more ways than one. For starters, it brought big-league ball to the state of Iowa for the first time. The game itself supplied a harvest of thrills, including a walk-off home run by Chicago’s Tim Anderson in the ninth to give his team a 9-8 win. It was the 15th walk-off — I like to call them Go-Homers — for the White Sox in their all-time series with the Yankees. The first came in 1919, courtesy of Shoeless Joe, the real-life version, not the cinematic one. (You can’t make this stuff up.)

Even beyond the game itself, what made the experience so special and memorable was, of course, the setting. Not even just the setting, but how the players reacted to being there. They paid homage to the classic film by emerging from the cornfield. And just like every other visitor to the Field of Dreams, they gazed around in wonder, ear-to-ear grins creasing their faces. Big leaguers became Little Leaguers. They were all kids again.

So, I thought it was a wise move by MLB to bring the game back in 2022 for Thursday night’s meeting between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, complete with their retro uniforms.

Why stop here? Make it an annual event. Let the big league clubs in the general vicinity of Iowa — the White Sox, the Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Minnesota Twins — rotate as the home team every four or five years. And allow other teams from coast to coast and all outposts in between to stop in for an occasional visit. Let them be kids. Let them lap up the magic of the most dreamy ballpark in our great land.

After all, it reminds us of all that is good — and could be again.