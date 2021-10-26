Brice Cherry: Hate 'em all you want, these Astros are resilient

The Astros “cheated," in that they broke rules in doing something baseball teams have done since the 1800s. They were rightfully punished for it, and the players apologized, then tried to move on. But America wouldn’t let them. That’s not the way forgiveness works for an angry sports nation. It’s only the way it works in the Bible.

That only makes the Astros’ continued excellence all the more remarkable. The players insulated themselves against the outside noise and took on an “us against the world” mindset, for what else could they do? They opted to eschew self-flagellation and instead punish opposing fastballs. And the more they win, the more their 2017 title is validated, to the chagrin of a resentful public.

Houston will face another gritty team in the Braves in this World Series. And the Astros, who have been piecing together a pitching staff as they go, may fall behind again. But just because they get behind doesn’t mean they’ll stay there.

One of the secondary definitions of the word “resilient” refers to an object’s elasticity, that is its “ability to recoil or spring back into shape after bending, stretching or being compressed.”

Push ’em, stretch ’em, bend ’em, these Astros are fully capable of bouncing back.