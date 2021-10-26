Brice Cherry: Hate 'em all you want, these Astros are resilient

“You don’t love me anymore, that breaks my heart. But it’s too (expletive) bad, because you don’t have to love me. But you will respect me.”
— Tony Soprano, mob boss
If Tony Soprano wasn’t a fictional character, and if the Houston Astros didn’t already have a capable manager in Dusty Baker, ol’ Tony and his resolute, bring-it-on indignation would make a perfect skipper in H-Town.
Truth is, as the Astros open up their third World Series in five years, they’re again cast in the villain role by a large chunk of American baseball fans. And it doesn’t even matter. It doesn’t matter if you hate them, doesn’t even matter if you respect them. (Sorry, Tony.) The Astros have mastered the art of not caring what anyone outside their clubhouse or fan base thinks about them. They’re going to continue being who they are — that is, one of the more resilient ball clubs in recent memory.
Nobody in the modern game makes rally caps any more fashionable than the Astros. Three games into the ALCS, they looked dead in the water. The offense had stagnated, the pitchers were serving up Grand Slam breakfast platters with more frequency than Denny’s. Boston led, 2-1, and appeared poised to close out the series at Fenway.
In Game 4, though, the Astros found their inner horror movie monster. You only thought we were dead, they said. Houston’s bullpen heroically saved the day after a rough 1.1-inning start from Zack Greinke. Then Jose Altuve — one of the most clutch postseason hitters of his generation, if not all-time — delivered a game-tying solo home run over the Green Monster in the eighth. That set the stage for an Astro explosion in the ninth, as Houston scored seven runs to completely turn around the series.
“You know, we never give up,” Altuve told Fox’s Tom Verducci in a postgame interview. “It can be no outs, one out, two outs, we have the same focus.”
You should know how the rest of the story goes, but just in case: The Red Sox got Framberized — it’s an actual verb now, complete with T-shirts and everything — by emerging Astros ace Framber Valdez in Game 5. Then another unheralded Houston hurler, Luis Garcia, carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Game 6 as the Astros clinched the series with a 5-0 shutout win.
Kill off these guys? Good luck.
Viewed in a vacuum without any pent-up resentment over past indiscretions, these Astros would be admired. But that ship sailed the moment the details of Houston’s 2017 sign-stealing plot were revealed. The Astros paid a heavy price, one far greater than any of the other subsequent sign-stealing teams suffered. They were hit with the maximum allowable fine, docked multiple draft picks, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch lost their jobs.
As for the players, it’s comical when critics say they went unpunished. They’ve worn their penance every day ever since. Branded as cheaters and heels, they’ve been booed and jeered and perpetually denigrated by some of the more spiteful, unforgiving members of the national media. Associated Press columnist Tim Dahlberg wrote just this week that it was “unfortunate” that the Astros were back in the World Series again, and that this team “still has that 2017 smell.”
The Astros “cheated," in that they broke rules in doing something baseball teams have done since the 1800s. They were rightfully punished for it, and the players apologized, then tried to move on. But America wouldn’t let them. That’s not the way forgiveness works for an angry sports nation. It’s only the way it works in the Bible.
That only makes the Astros’ continued excellence all the more remarkable. The players insulated themselves against the outside noise and took on an “us against the world” mindset, for what else could they do? They opted to eschew self-flagellation and instead punish opposing fastballs. And the more they win, the more their 2017 title is validated, to the chagrin of a resentful public.
Houston will face another gritty team in the Braves in this World Series. And the Astros, who have been piecing together a pitching staff as they go, may fall behind again. But just because they get behind doesn’t mean they’ll stay there.
One of the secondary definitions of the word “resilient” refers to an object’s elasticity, that is its “ability to recoil or spring back into shape after bending, stretching or being compressed.”
Push ’em, stretch ’em, bend ’em, these Astros are fully capable of bouncing back.
Back in the late 1990s, a British pop band named Chumbawumba released an earworm of a one-hit wonder. I’ll apologize in advance for implanting the song in your head for the rest of the day, but its chorus went like this: “I get knocked down, but I get up again … You’re never going to keep me down.”
Feels like the theme music for the 2021 Astros to me. Do you know what the name of the song is? It’s not “I Get Knocked Down” or “I Get Up Again” or even “Can’t Keep Me Down.” No, for some reason, the name of the song is Tubthumping.
Tubthumping. Astros.
See? Even Astros fans can have a sense of humor about this deal.