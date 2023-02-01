Brice Cherry: Houston teams' commitment to diversity should be applauded

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Outside of humidity, mosquitoes and, okay, energy, Houston has probably never been viewed as a worldwide leader in much of anything.

But it’s winning in the diversity game.

With the Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as head coach on Tuesday, it ensures that all three of the coaches of the city’s major professional sports teams will remain Black men. The Astros employ Dusty Baker as manager, while the Rockets are coached by Stephen Silas, son of the late, great power forward Paul Silas.

Moreover, the Astros earlier this month hired Dana Brown from the Braves as their new general manager, which marked only the second time in Major League Baseball history that a franchise employed a Black manager and GM simultaneously. The Chicago White Sox were the first team to feature two Black men in those roles at the same time with GM Ken Williams and manager Jerry Williams from 2000-03.

The Rockets’ general manager is Rafael Stone, whose mother is white and father is Black but when asked would classify himself as African-American.

The Texans and Rockets haven’t given Houston fans much to applaud in recent years. (Guess we shouldn’t get greedy, given the Astros’ recent run of success.) But these hires deserve cheers, for sure.

Yes, full disclosure: I’m a long-suffering Houston fan in all sports. That doesn’t really need to be disclosed, as I’ve certainly never hidden that fact. I come by this affliction naturally, as I spent my first four years of grammar school in Houston before my family moved up Highway 290 to the small town of Brenham, about an hour outside of Texas’s largest city.

So, I’ve seen coaches and managers come and go. Shoot, the Texans’ hiring of Ryans marked their fourth head coach in the past four years. Interestingly, each of the past three head coaches have been Black men.

Honestly, it fits with the culture of Houston, which is regarded as one of the more diverse big cities in the country. One 2021 study by WalletHub ranked 501 U.S. cities on a variety of social and economic factors, and found Houston to be the most diverse city of all. In addition to third- and fourth-generation white Texans, Houston is home to large populations of people whose roots can be traced to China, Japan, Vietnam and Mexico, as well as numerous countries throughout Europe and Africa.

(By the way, this rich diversity has also infused Houston’s dining scene to the point where it’s considered one of the best food cities in America.)

The state of Texas, like many states throughout the South and Southwest, has a tumultuous history when it comes to race relations. A little more than 100 years ago, a 17-year-old Black man named Jesse Washington was lynched in the streets of downtown Waco. Overall, the state of Texas was slow to integrate its schools after the landmark Brown vs. the Board of Education case. Civil rights initiatives were met with no shortage of incivility.

Growing up in Texas in the 1970s and 80s as a member of Generation X, I didn’t see as much racial tension as perhaps the Baby Boomers who came before. I had friends of all races, though certainly across school as a whole, the Black kids mostly hung out together, and it was the same for the white kids and Hispanic kids.

We tried to pride ourselves on being color-blind, though over the years I’ve amended that view. It seems we as Americans, as Texans, should not so much be color-blind as color-appreciative. It’s really impossible to look at someone and not see color, not see race. But rather than treat someone differently because they may be a different race or religion or nationality than yourself, we should seek to celebrate the cultural differences than make us unique as well as all the many similarities we share as humans.

We all have our own stories. One’s race or background or financial status does not make a person better than anyone else. When everyone is respected for who they are, therein lies the beauty of true diversity.

There’s a lot of value to a diverse workforce, for the various perspectives it can bring to an organization.

Again, that’s why I commend the front offices of the Rockets, Texans and Astros for their recent record of minority hirings. Now, that certainly doesn’t mean every hire is a Yordan Alvarez-level home run. The Texans, honestly, have been grossly mismanaged over the past decade or so, though I have high hopes with the addition of Ryans, a former Texans linebacker who gained a sterling reputation as a coordinator with the 49ers.

I’d also say the jury is out on Stephen Silas as head coach of the Rockets. As an avid follower of the team, I haven’t been impressed with his rotations, the team’s offensive schemes, or the coach’s leadership in the development of Houston’s baby-faced roster. Even as the Rockets are in full rebuild mode, it wouldn’t surprise me if Silas found himself out of a job before the end of the season.

But hopefully we’ve reached a point, here in 2022, where one Black man doesn’t have to succeed in order for another to get a chance. Jackie Robinson was the trailblazer in that regard, among others. Here’s hoping we don’t need Jackie anymore, other than to honor his legacy.

Ultimately, whatever the job might be, in whatever industry, employers should look to hire the best person for the job, no matter their race or background or gender.

It feels like the Rockets, Astros and Texans are trying to do just that.

That’s a big win for H-Town.