Brice Cherry: Introducing baseball's best of the rest, round two

I don’t believe in purgatory, that place of suffering where the souls of sinners reside before their sins are purified and they move on to heaven.
Then again, I’m not a baseball player.
The Baseball Writers Association of America, which votes for the entrants to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., doesn’t mind letting a great ballplayer sit and stew a bit. Only the elite of the elite make it to Cooperstown on the first ballot. Many others have to play the waiting game, for years and even decades.
In Tuesday’s editions of the Tribune-Herald, I revealed my choices for the best eligible player from each American League franchise that isn’t already enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Now it’s time to see how the other half lives. Mind you, the other half still isn’t living in Cooperstown, but at least some of them should kick the door down eventually.
Let’s take a closer look at the lineup.
New York Mets – Dwight Gooden. Meet the starting pitcher for the What Might Have Been All-Stars. Man, what a waste of a Hall of Fame arm. While you can make viable cases for Mets like Keith Hernandez, Jerry Koosman and John Franco, it’s Gooden who possessed the most pure talent, only to flush it away on booze and nose candy. (Darryl Strawberry, Doc’s kindred spirit, isn’t far behind.)
Doc struck out 276 batters as a 19-year-old in 1984, and the early stretch of his career was positively Koufax-like. He won the NL Cy Young Award his second year, when he went 24-4 with a baffling 1.53 ERA and 268 Ks, winning the pitching Triple Crown. A year later, he helped the Mets to the franchise’s second World Series title. But his first positive cocaine test followed in 1987, and alas, he couldn’t maintain his early promise. After the 1990 season, Gooden never won more than 13 games and never reached 200 strikeouts in a season again.
Philadelphia Phillies – Curt Schilling. Schilling’s induction is inevitable. He received 70 percent of the vote in the most recent balloting – 75 percent is needed for induction – and has two years left on the ballot. I think he’ll make the cut in 2021, when there is no slam-dunk first-ballot choice.
Many of Schilling’s grandest moments, especially in the postseason, came during his time with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox. But he spent the longest stretch of his career (nine years) with the Phillies, and that’s where he first ascended to ace status. Overall, he was a six-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion whose 3,116 strikeouts rank 15th in baseball history. He’s getting in.
Atlanta Braves – Dale Murphy. Outside of Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe, the Braves’ Murphy is often held up as the biggest Cooperstown snub. He’s one of just four multiple MVP winners who are eligible for the Hall who haven’t been inducted, along with Barry Bonds, Roger Maris and Juan Gonzalez.
Murphy toted a Home Depot-quality toolbox as a ballplayer, blessed with power, speed and a laser gun for an arm. He used such skills to hit 398 home runs and drive in 1,266 RBIs in the pre-Steroid Era. His numbers dropped off severely late in his career, which has hurt his candidacy. But he was renowned for his wholesome lifestyle and won the Roberto Clemente Award for sportsmanship and community involvement in 1988, and would be a worthy addition to Cooperstown.
Miami Marlins – Gary Sheffield. Like his fellow Tampa native Fred McGriff, Sheffield’s Hall of Fame case is hampered by his journeyman status. He played for eight teams during his 22-year career, with no stint longer than the six years he spent with the Marlins. Unlike McGriff, however, the specter of steroids plagues Sheffield’s hopes. (Just like recreational drugs derailed the career of his uncle, Doc Gooden.) The Mitchell Report named Sheffield as a PED user, and he was implicated in the 2004 BALCO scandal.
That said, he’s still the Marlins’ top non-enshrined star. Sheffield smacked 112 of his 509 career home runs in Miami, and sparked the team to its first World Series crown in 1997. The Fish held a fire sale after that season, and Sheffield was shipped off to the Dodgers, but he continued to produce as a middle-of-the-order hitter for most of the next decade. Will he ever get in? Tough to say, but the 500 Home Run Club normally stamps one’s entry.
Washington Nationals – Dennis Martinez. Obviously we’re taking into account the Nationals’ history as the Montreal Expos. All the best Expos – Gary Carter, Vladimir Guerrero, Pedro Martinez, Larry Walker – have already made their Hall of Fame speeches. Of the rest, the steady-pitching Martinez from Nicaragua and the perpetually underrated-hitting Andres Galarraga from Venezuela stand out as the best left standing.
Neither is a Hall of Famer in my book. Martinez nevertheless produced a solid career, accumulating a 245-193 record with 2,163 strikeouts and 122 complete games over 23 seasons. Yeah, kids, that was back when pitchers went the distance without their arms falling off. It was a different time.
Milwaukee Brewers – Cecil Cooper. I have a soft spot for Coop, since we share a hometown of Brenham, Texas. But that’s not why he’s listed here. He’s clearly the most accomplished Brewer who doesn’t have a Hall of Fame plaque.
Coop could handle the bat, hitting just under .300 (.298) for his career and twice leading the American League – where the Brewers played at the time – in RBIs. He made five All-Star teams, won two Gold Gloves and would have won the AL batting crown in 1980, when he tallied a .352 average had it not been for George Brett’s ridiculous run at .400. Brewers fans will love Cooper forever, considering he delivered the biggest hit in franchise history, a game-winning two-run single in the ALCS that sent Milwaukee to the ’82 World Series.
It seems unlikely that Cooperstown will truly become Cooper’s Town, but he is a member of both the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame and the Miller Park Wall of Fame, and I’ve been working on getting him into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame for several years.
Pittsburgh Pirates – Dave Parker. Parker stood tall as one of the driving forces behind the Pirates’ “We Are Family” 1979 World Series champion. He made seven All-Star teams and won the 1978 NL MVP honor, and claimed two World Series titles, also winning with Oakland in 1989. A scary presence in the middle of Pittsburgh’s batting order, Parker – who was nicknamed the Cobra – could unfurl a clothesline from right field like few players in history. His 143 outfield assists rank eighth in MLB history, and helped him nab three Gold Glove honors.
Parker hasn’t been able to crack Cooperstown’s turnstiles, and the reasons are myriad. He fell short of several key statistical milestones, like a .300 career average (.290) and the 400-homer club (339). His peak was relatively short compared to Hall of Fame outfielders, and his involvement in the 1985 Pittsburgh drug trials and subsequent suspension for cocaine also worked against him.
St. Louis Cardinals – Jim Edmonds. You had to love the way Edmonds played center field. He threw his body around like a crash test dummy. The end result led to numerous injuries, but even more live-on-for-eternity catches. Legend has it that Ken Griffey Jr. even once called ESPN to complain about Edmonds’ nightly appearances on SportsCenter for his spectacular diving grabs.
A winner of eight Gold Gloves, Edmonds also hit over .300 five times and tagged 393 career longballs. Despite all that, his Hall of Fame hopes are slim, given the battery of injuries that kept him under the 2,000-hit mark for his career.
Chicago Cubs – Sammy Sosa. So far, I’ve singled out Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire and Gary Sheffield as the top non-Hall of Famers for their respective teams. With that PED precedent in place, I obviously can’t overlook Sosa.
Yes, like the aforementioned sluggers, Sosa’s career is stained by steroids. It’s problematic to figure out what to do with any of these guys. Outside of that, the numbers speak for themselves: 609 home runs, ninth all-time, including a staggering three seasons of 60-plus. Sammy ranks 31st in RBIs, 32nd in extra-base hits and 42nd in career slugging percentage. He also played with a childlike joy that was infectious.
Once the door to Cooperstown opens to the PED crowd, Sammy should be one of the first ushered through.
Cincinnati Reds – Dave Concepcion. OK, remember my initial caveat: I’m not touching Pete Rose, because he’s not eligible for Hall of Fame inclusion. So, after the all-time hits leader, the most-overlooked Red is undoubtedly Concepcion.
Concepcion, one of Venezuela’s greatest exports, formed half of one of the best-ever double-play combos along with Joe Morgan. The shortstop superbly shone afield, as he won five Gold Glove awards and probably could have added five more if he hadn’t played in the same league as Ozzie Smith. Still, Davey C made nine All-Star teams and acted as one of the catalysts for Cincy’s Big Red Machine of the mid-70s. He’s overdue to join his old buddies Morgan, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez for a Cooperstown brunch.
San Diego Padres – Randy Jones. Once you get past Tony Gwynn, Dave Winfield and Trevor Hoffman, San Diego’s collection of all-time talent takes a steep nosedive. Is Garry Templeton a Hall of Famer? How about Benito Santiago or Ken Caminiti? Of course not.
Nor does Jones have those kinds of credentials, but he remains the best of the rest. He emerged as San Diego’s first star pitcher in the 1970s, producing two consecutive 20-win seasons, including a 1976 campaign that resulted in the Cy Young Award. The southpaw just couldn’t sustain that level of excellence. It might not be completely fair to call him a two-year wonder, since he was held back by some bad Padres teams, but he never won more than 13 games in a season after his second 20-win campaign and finished 100-123 for his career.
Arizona Diamondbacks – Luis Gonzalez. The first D-back to have his number retired left a lasting legacy in Arizona. His game-winning hit in Game 7 against the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera remains one of the enduring images from the epic 2001 World Series.
Gonzo’s Cooperstown case is more muddied, though. He probably fits better in the Hall of Very Good, But Not Quite Good Enough. He hit .283 for his career with 2,591 hits, including 596 doubles (18th all-time), 354 home runs and 128 stolen bases. At his peak, he was one of the best outfielders in baseball. But it was a relatively short peak – think Phoenix’s Camelback Mountain – and it was certainly skewed by his career 2001 season. That year he hit .325 with 57 home runs and 142 RBIs, but he had only one other season in which he reached 30 homers.
Colorado Rockies – Todd Helton. While McGwire and Sosa were held back by PEDs and Gooden and Sheffield by cocaine, Helton’s Hall of Fame candidacy has been subdued by something completely out of his control.
The thin air surrounding Coors Field.
All the evidence reveals that hitting in Colorado gives a batter a boost. And it should be noted that Helton hit .345 with 227 career home runs at home as opposed to .287 with 142 bombs on the road. The Coors Field Effect is real, folks.
Ultimately, so what? Plenty of ballplayers over the years have benefited from their surroundings, whether it’s a left-handed slugger who hits in a bandbox with a short right-field porch or any pitcher who came before 1969, when the mound was five inches higher. Helton is one of just 12 players ever who slashed .300 (BA), .400 (OBP) and .500 (SLG) for his career. The rest of that list? You’ve probably heard of them: Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig, Rogers Hornsby, Jimmie Foxx, Stan Musial, Tris Speaker, Mel Ott, Frank Thomas and Chipper Jones.
Every one a Hall of Famer. Someday Helton, a gifted athlete who also played quarterback at the University of Tennessee, should join them on the mountaintop.
Los Angeles Dodgers – Gil Hodges. A beloved fan favorite going back to the days that the Dodgers called Brooklyn home, Hodges is another player whose name pops up high on any “Best Players Not in Cooperstown” list. He was viewed as perhaps the top defensive first baseman of the 1950s, and won three straight Gold Gloves. Hodges also made eight All-Star teams and played on three World Series-winning clubs for the Dodgers.
Some critics point to Hodges’ relatively low (for a Hall of Fame corner infielder) home run total of 370 as a reason he hasn’t gained induction. But do they also note that he had three prime seasons (1944-46) taken away when he was serving in the military during World War II? Or that from 1949 to ’59, he averaged 30 home runs and 100 RBIs per season?
Hodges became a fine manager who took the Miracle Mets to the World Series title in 1969. He died young, at age 47, of a heart attack. The Golden Era Committee will consider Hodges’ case again in December, for the first time in six years. It would be nice if they heeded the words of no less than Jackie Robinson, who once called Hodges “the heart and soul of the Brooklyn Dodgers.”
San Francisco Giants – Barry Bonds. By any metric you use – stats, accolades, productivity – Bonds isn’t just a Hall of Famer, but on the short list with Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle as among the greatest to ever play the game.
He’s the all-time home run king with 762, and the single-season record-holder with 73. He stole 514 bases, and is the lone member of the 700/500 Club. (Even if you reduced it to the 500/500 Club, he’d still be the only member.) He won seven MVP honors, made 14 All-Star games, 12 Silver Slugger trophies and eight Gold Glove honors.
But we all saw the curveball coming, and in retirement Bonds hasn’t been able to crank it out of the park like he did when he played. It’s the cloud of steroids. He was linked to the BALCO scandal, and anyone with eyes could see how his body changed over the years. So far, his clear and creamy sins still sting his candidacy in the eyes of the voters. Pitchers issued Bonds a record 688 intentional walks in his career, but he hasn’t gotten any free passes from the writers.
But the writers grow more forgiving by the year. In Bonds’ first year on the ballot in 2013, he picked up 36.2 percent of the vote. In 2020, that number increased to 60.7 percent. He has two more years to pick up the necessary extra 15 percent for induction, before he becomes the problem of the Veterans Committee.
Bonds was a cheater. He also was one of the best players ever to pick up a bat. It’s a confounding dichotomy.
Will he make it to Cooperstown someday? It’s all about which body of work you choose to consider, and which you choose to ignore.
