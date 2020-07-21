Brice Cherry: Introducing baseball's best of the rest, round two

Some critics point to Hodges’ relatively low (for a Hall of Fame corner infielder) home run total of 370 as a reason he hasn’t gained induction. But do they also note that he had three prime seasons (1944-46) taken away when he was serving in the military during World War II? Or that from 1949 to ’59, he averaged 30 home runs and 100 RBIs per season?

Hodges became a fine manager who took the Miracle Mets to the World Series title in 1969. He died young, at age 47, of a heart attack. The Golden Era Committee will consider Hodges’ case again in December, for the first time in six years. It would be nice if they heeded the words of no less than Jackie Robinson, who once called Hodges “the heart and soul of the Brooklyn Dodgers.”

San Francisco Giants – Barry Bonds. By any metric you use – stats, accolades, productivity – Bonds isn’t just a Hall of Famer, but on the short list with Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle as among the greatest to ever play the game.

He’s the all-time home run king with 762, and the single-season record-holder with 73. He stole 514 bases, and is the lone member of the 700/500 Club. (Even if you reduced it to the 500/500 Club, he’d still be the only member.) He won seven MVP honors, made 14 All-Star games, 12 Silver Slugger trophies and eight Gold Glove honors.