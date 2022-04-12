Brice Cherry: Max Muncy's living the dream, and his old Baylor pals are living it with him

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You’ve heard of parents living vicariously through their kids on the ball field, but can teammates do the same thing?

Well, sure. Case in point: Max Muncy.

Muncy’s old buddies from Baylor couldn’t be prouder of the All-Star slugger for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not necessarily in a “We’re living out our fantasies through you” kind of way, as much as a “Dude, we’re so happy for you” type of manner. They’re all certified members of the Max Muncy Fan Club.

And yet he’s still just one of the guys. They’re not going to take it easy on him. No way. When those old Baylor guys get together, they’re still going to sling some smack in his direction.

I recently interviewed a bunch of the 2012 Baylor baseball players for a 10-year anniversary remembrance of their 24-game winning streak and Big 12 championship. If you haven’t checked out that story, I’d encourage you to do so — the stories they told were priceless.

Muncy remains the only player from that team still playing baseball a decade later. His journey from All-American at Baylor to lineup fixture and two-time All-Star for the Dodgers mirrors the flight pattern of a knuckleball. A zig here, a zag there, even a few weird hops along the way. But he’s still plugging away, still living the dream.

And his Baylor buddies are thrilled for him.

Of course, when I asked them about Max’s rise to major league stardom — with Muncy himself participating in the Zoom call — the slugger immediately protested.

“You don’t have to answer that one,” said Muncy, who had logged in from what he called the “dungeon” of a spring training clubhouse, shortly before playing one of the Dodgers’ final spring games.

I understood where Max was coming from. The guys had gathered to talk and remember the 2012 “Feed the Beaver” season, and Muncy didn’t want to make it all about him.

True to form, his friends were still willing to bust his chops.

“I played with a couple of those guys on his team, and watched Max at Keller (High School),” said former BU reliever Crayton Bare. “And I struck him out plenty of times — don’t forget, Max. Don’t you forget.”

Several of the Baylor players from that era got a chance to play pro ball. Better than most, they know how much work it takes. They carry an appreciation of the difference between a guy who’s built for The Show and one who’s not quite good enough.

With Max, they knew. He had the look of a big-league batsman even when he was still donning a Baylor uniform.

“It wasn’t surprising when he started having some success, because at least for me when I hung it up it was like, ‘OK, I’m kind of good, but these guys are really good. I’m ready to go do something else,’” Bare said. “But he seemed to kind of fit, par for par, with the caliber of those guys. Made sense to me.”

Former Baylor reliever Max Garner lived with Muncy the first couple of offseasons they both played pro ball. Garner witnessed firsthand the grind that Muncy endured to work his way up the ladder.

“It’s just been really awesome,” Garner said. “I’ve glad I’ve got to make really good buddies with him, because he’s an awesome guy and he deserves it. He works his (butt) off.”

Muncy was anything but an overnight success. Oakland selected him in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft following his stellar run with the Bears. He turned in some strong seasons in the minor leagues and eventually got a big-league call-up from the A’s in 2015.

But Oakland never kept Muncy up for very long, and the A’s severed ties with him following spring training in 2017.

At the time, Muncy wondered if his playing days might be over. Getting released hits different than getting traded. At least when you’re traded you know you’re still wanted. Muncy was 26 when Oakland cut him, unsure of his next move. He went home to Keller and worked out with his father Lee. He considered going back to Baylor and finishing the courses he needed for his business degree. He flirted with the idea of playing independent ball.

Fortunately for Max, the Dodgers called. They signed him to a free-agent deal just about a month after the A’s released him. In a prove-it season in 2017, Muncy hit .309 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs at Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate.

You know the rest of the story. Muncy competed in the Home Run Derby in 2018. He has appeared in two World Series, winning one, and ended the longest game in the history of the Fall Classic with an 18th-inning homer in ’18. He has made two All-Star teams, and last year finished 10th in the voting for the National League MVP honor.

“It’s awesome because he was a huge name in high school and college who everyone assumed would get a shot at some point or another,” Garner said, “and he was really struggling in Oakland’s system, going back and forth from Double-A to the big leagues and never really getting a starting spot and a chance to prove himself.

“You see that you’ve got a friend who’s up and down a lot and then gets picked up by another team, the Dodgers, who were loaded at the big-league level at that point. You’re like, ‘(Shoot), he might not ever see the big leagues again.’ He goes to Oklahoma City and has the big year, makes the big-league roster, and then is in the Home Run Derby six months later. It was surreal to watch.”

Garner was in Muncy’s wedding a few years ago, and he tries to make it out to California once a season to watch his friend play at Dodger Stadium. Several of Muncy’s other ex-Baylor teammates have taken in games over the years.

Nobody has a better seat for the action than Trent Blank, who went 11-1 as Baylor’s Saturday starter in 2012. Blank now spends his time offering instruction to pitchers as the bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners.

“I went to a wedding with Muncy just before the season he went off, and he was kind of saying, ‘Ah, I don’t know what’s going to happen this year,’” Blank said. “And now, sure enough, he’s one of the top hitters in the league and one of the better stories. It’s been cool to be on the other side of it, playing games against him, which isn’t fun.”

A part of Blank still secretly smiles when Muncy takes one of his bullpen guys deep.

All of Max’s Baylor comrades feel that way.

Again, they’re not living through Muncy in any kind of covetous sense. They’ve all got their own lives. They’ve married, had families, embarked on other career paths. Some of their kids are starting to play tee-ball and such, as well as soccer and other sports. “I don’t what’s happening with soccer,” said former BU catcher Josh Ludy, almost glumly.

But they live through Max in another very real sense. They admire him. They’re happy for him. When he bangs one out, it’s a win for all of those grizzled old Bears.

Jake Miller joined our Zoom gathering a little late. The former shortstop had just returned from a fishing trip on the coast. When I mentioned that maybe it was actually Jake who was “living the dream” rather than Muncy, Miller let out a hearty laugh.

Let’s not get carried away.

“Oh, I’d switch roles with Muncy for a week or two,” Miller said. “I’d be Muncy all day.”

