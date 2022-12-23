Brice Cherry: Sometimes you just want to sing the classics (or something like that)

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you’re anything like me, your radio has been blasting Christmas music since at least Thanksgiving, maybe even before.

I’m not complaining, mind you. Christmas is my favorite season of the year, trumping even football, basketball and baseball seasons. (Gasp!)

Honestly, I’d better like Christmas, considering I’ve spent more than a quarter-century delivering sports-infused holiday carols to the masses. Now, to some Scrooges out there in the audience, this annual column is the lump of coal in their newspaper subscription stocking. (In searching the Trib’s archives, I stumbled across a reader who wrote a decade-old letter to the editor and called these carols, “lame-ricks,” which I must admit is both funny and inspired.)

To everyone else, hopefully you recognize the spirit of warmth and silly humor that gave birth to this tradition way back in my first year as a professional sportswriter in 1996. (Wow, it’s really been that long.)

Back to the radio. I bet I’ve legitimately heard Mariah Carey wail about how you're all she really wants for Christmas 30 times over the past few weeks. Countless other holiday standards have jingled and rocked our ears in heavy rotation. Can they sometimes get old? Sure, I suppose. But they’re also classics for a reason. And the fact that we sing them over and over again only stokes our sense of nostalgia.

I say all that to set up this, a “Greatest Hits” version of my holiday carols. Given the whirlwind of the holidays on top the usual onslaught of sports to report upon, I just haven’t had time to script anything new this year. But I’ll at least offer a bit of context and background about the songwriting process for each selected carol.

It’s not even the first time I’ve trotted out the “Greatest Hits” trope. But according to my records, it’s been about 20 years since I’ve mined that well, so it’s not like I’m blasting you with the same stuff all the time like Mariah. (Sorry, Mimi, you know I love you.)

So, buckle up, and let’s travel through time, to the days of yore.

A Cheesehead Christmas (Let It Snow)

This ditty dates back to 1997. Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers were the reigning Super Bowl champions, and I figured it made sense to tie their quest for a repeat to a familiar, snow-covered holiday standard.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful,

But to the Cheeseheads it’s delightful,

There’s no place the Pack’d rather go

Than Lambeau, than Lambeau, than Lambeau

Locker room talk is about repeatin’

It’s a Super Bowl that’s they’re seeking

The question fans want to know,

Is will they go, will they go, will they go?

Have Yourself a Merry Little Career (Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas)

This song was delivered to the driveways of Trib readers in 2000, and it was written as a cautionary tale to then-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman. At the time, Aikman had endured multiple concussions, and his NFL future looked sketchy.

In hindsight, I suppose you can question my decision to make light of a QB dealing with head injuries. But, honestly, we were all a little more naïve back then, and Aikman has done just fine for himself in his post-playing career as a broadcaster.

Have yourself a merry little career,

Call it quits real soon.

Before you wake up

Calling yourself Warren Moon.

Have yourself a merry little career,

Go and grab a seat.

One more hit and your brain

Will look like Cream of Wheat.

It's not like in the olden days,

Those Super Bowl-den days of yore.

Faithful mates who were dear to you,

They now fear for you from afar.

Through the years

The concussions will get badder.

And words like those

Will make sense.

As it is, your Canton bust

Will have lots of dents.

So have yourself

A merry little career now. (And I mean now).

I Saw Papi Hitting Series Bombs (I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus)

In 2013, David “Big Papi” Ortiz and the Red Sox were on top of the baseball world. They’d finished last in the AL East the season before, but they turned it around in ’13 to win 97 games and the division title in the regular season before defeating the Rays, the Tigers and the Cardinals in the postseason to claim the World Series title.

I saw Papi hitting Series bombs,

Over top the Green Monster last night,

He didn’t see me lurk,

Down to get a closer look,

He thought I was perched up

In the press box hard at work.

Then I saw Papi tickle Na-po-lee,

Underneath his beard so bushy bright,

Oh, what a laugh it would have been,

If the Yankees had only seen

Papi hitting Series bombs last night!

Peyton Got Run Over By A Seahawk (Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer)

Hailing from the 2014 edition, this offering hearkens back to that year’s Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos. On paper, everyone eagerly anticipated the matchup, as it pitted the NFL’s No. 1 offense (in Denver) against the No. 1-ranked defense of Seattle.

The Broncos actually entered the game as the favorite, but that didn’t matter to Richard Sherman and the Seahawks, who led 22-0 at halftime and built a 36-0 advantage before Denver finally found the end zone. Final score: 43-8. Ouch.

Peyton got run over by a Seahawk

Trying for some Super Sunday heave,

You can say there’s better Ds than Sherman’s,

But as for me and Archie we believe.

He’d been shouting too much Om’has,

And we begged for a new spin,

But he ignored his hesitation,

And he staggered on the field like Eli’s twin,

When we found him Monday morning,

On the field of the attack,

He had claw marks on his forehead,

And intercepting cleat prints on his back.

Peyton got run over by a Seahawk,

Trying for some Super Sunday heave,

You can say there’s better Ds than Sherman’s,

But as for me and Archie we believe.

There are dozens of others I could share, from 1998’s “Mark! McGwire Sure Did Swing” to 2011’s “O RG3” to 2021’s “JOY to the Bears.” But I’ll leave you with one of my personal favorites.

Lakers We Have Seen Fly High (Angels We Have Heard On High)

In 2001, the NBA couldn’t seem to figure out how to beat Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. They had won two straight titles and were on their way to a three-peat, and I sought to chronicle their run by rewriting a familiar Christmas hymn.

In the process, I forever “ruined” the original song for myself. Just as I can’t hear the phrase “as in olden days,” without reflexively replying, “Those Super Bowl-den” days, the same holds true for the chorus of this song.

In excelsis deo? Not on my watch.

Lakers we have seen fly high,

Jumping o'er the free throw lane,

And their rivals in reply,

Echoing their envious strains,

Ko-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-obe Shaq! An excessive duo!

Ko-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-obe Shaq! An excessive duo!

* * *

Have a Merry Christmas, dear readers!

Even the Scrooges.