Brice Cherry: What can we expect for the weirdest baseball season on record?

Earlier this year, my fantasy baseball league called it quits after a couple of decades.
It actually had nothing to do with COVID-19. Several guys in the league were doing the bare minimum, and interaction was at an all-time low. Most everyone in the league (including me) also played fantasy football, and personally I also was saddled with duties as the commissioner of a 30-year-old fantasy basketball league. More than anything, though, the main complaint was this: The baseball season takes too long.
Looks like we got out a season too soon.
Welcome to Major League Baseball 2020, now slimmer, trimmer and sleeker than ever! What once was a 162-game slough has transformed itself as a 60-game slide.
It goes without saying (and yet I’m saying it anyway) that we’ve never seen a season like this. It’s hard to know what to expect, but I’m willing to venture a few guesses.
Nobody’s hitting .400 – The idea has been proposed that since we’re dealing with a much smaller sample size, that someone may flirt with hitting .400 for the first time since Ted Williams in 1941. Forget that nonsense.
Today’s game rewards power over patience when it comes to hitting. Hitters strike out more than ever. Even the nine-hole hitter is consumed with his launch angle. Two years ago, the overall MLB batting average was .248. Last year it wasn’t much better at .252. The overall Major League leader, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, hit “just” .335.
Moreover, no active player has batted .400 in his first 60 games of any season. The last guy to do it was Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, as he hit .409 over Atlanta’s first 60 games in 2008. Before that it was Tony Gwynn in 1997.
Sorry, it’s not happening.
Late bloomers are out of luck – In a 60-game season, there is no time to dawdle. Teams will need to start fast and establish their place in the playoff hunt in the first few weeks.
You might think the good teams will still be the good teams, and to a certain extent you’d be right. At the 60-game mark of the 2019 season, division leaders included the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros. However, get this – the Nationals were sitting at 27-33, in fourth place in the National League East. We know how that worked out in the end.
If you want a Cinderella story in 2020, you’d better subscribe to Disney Plus.
Pitchers may never hit again – The designated hitter has arrived to the National League for this season, and I suspect it’s a trial run for the inevitable universal DH.
Supposedly, the 2021 season will revert back to its old format, with NL pitchers taking the batter’s box. But when a new collective bargaining agreement arrives for the 2022 campaign, it’s likely that the DH will be a fixture in both leagues.
Players like it because it allows hurlers to focus on their primary task and gives veteran, glove-challenged sluggers a second life. General managers like it because it eliminates the prospect that their big-money aces might injure themselves on the basepaths. And owners like it because it adds more offense to the game, which generally brings more butts to the seats.
Traditionalists may disagree, but it feels like a fair tradeoff to give up hundreds of at-bats of overmatched pitchers flailing at fastballs they couldn’t hit with a tennis racket even if it means losing the occasional 40-something overweight junkballer leaning into one and getting lucky. (I’m not poking fun – 2016 Bartolo Colon is my spirit animal.)
The Astros will be cast in the villain role – That much won’t change. A headline on ESPN.com the other day read, “What we lose when we’re not able to boo the Astros on Opening Day.” Several media outlets have instituted “bean counters” to track how many times Houston hitters are plunked. Needless to say, people are openly rooting for the Astros to fail.
Now keep in mind that the Red Sox were implicated in their own 2018 sign stealing caper, and the Yankees have also faced allegations of 2017 sign stealing and in June fought a judge’s decision to unseal a letter that would be “damaging to their reputation.” I find it fascinating that neither team has generated the kind of scorn the Astros have endured.
The Astros should embrace the heel. They need to go full WWE, and revel in being the bad guy. Because if you’ve watched enough ‘rasslin, you know that sometimes the bad guy wins.
Globe Life Field’s housewarming party will be subdued – Pity the Rangers. Through no fault of their own, the grand opening of their new $1.1 billion indoor ballpark will feature none of the fanfare you’d usually expect with such a debut. The stands will be empty when the Rangers play the Rockies in the stadium’s first game on Friday.
MLB is expected to start allowing some fans by the Rangers’ second homestand on Aug. 7, but it figures to be a while before we see full houses in Arlington. That’s unfortunate.
As for the criticisms of the ballpark, yes, it looks like a giant metal warehouse. I’d still take an air-conditioned warehouse over a picturesque pressure cooker, but that’s just me.
Fan cutouts will be simultaneously creepy and genius – OK, so the seats won’t be completely empty as the season gets underway. That’s because many teams have offered fans the option to pay a fee to place a photo cutout of themselves in the seats.
It’s a brilliant marketing ploy by the clubs. If you’re not allowed to admit actual flesh-and-blood, money-spending patrons, you might as well try to squeeze some money out of your fans another way. That’s not sarcasm, by the way. It’s honestly a rather inspired revenue-generating idea. Plus, it’ll probably look better on TV than empty seats, and may give the camera operators something to shoot for their cutaways.
But it’s still weird, right? A bunch of “people” with (literally) plastered-on smiles, never blinking, never moving, never making a sound? It sounds like the plot of a horror flick. Night of the Flat People. Artificial crowd noise might help some, but it won’t be the same.
Now, if one of those cutouts catches a foul ball, I’m going to be really impressed.
