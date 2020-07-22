Brice Cherry: What can we expect for the weirdest baseball season on record?

The Astros should embrace the heel. They need to go full WWE, and revel in being the bad guy. Because if you’ve watched enough ‘rasslin, you know that sometimes the bad guy wins.

Globe Life Field’s housewarming party will be subdued – Pity the Rangers. Through no fault of their own, the grand opening of their new $1.1 billion indoor ballpark will feature none of the fanfare you’d usually expect with such a debut. The stands will be empty when the Rangers play the Rockies in the stadium’s first game on Friday.

MLB is expected to start allowing some fans by the Rangers’ second homestand on Aug. 7, but it figures to be a while before we see full houses in Arlington. That’s unfortunate.

As for the criticisms of the ballpark, yes, it looks like a giant metal warehouse. I’d still take an air-conditioned warehouse over a picturesque pressure cooker, but that’s just me.

Fan cutouts will be simultaneously creepy and genius – OK, so the seats won’t be completely empty as the season gets underway. That’s because many teams have offered fans the option to pay a fee to place a photo cutout of themselves in the seats.