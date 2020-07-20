Brice Cherry: Who are the best of Cooperstown's snubs?

In his autobiography “Shoe Dog,” Nike founder Phil Knight recalls that when Nike shoes first started hitting it big in the 1970s, the market was suddenly flooded by knockoffs.

That’s what you’re getting with this column. I’m letting you know up front – it’s a knockoff.

Oh, all the thoughts and opinions are my own, and you won’t find any plagiarized material. But when I read a CBS Sports article last week about the best players from each NFL team who aren’t enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, I thought, well, there’s a good idea. I ought to do that with baseball, especially since the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown may be the most talked-about Hall of Fame of them all.

At long last, baseball returns this week. For the first time in history, Opening Day coincides with my birthday (July 23), which I’m still trying to wrap my head around. But before we look forward in this Week of Baseball, let’s look back once more. Well, really, twice more. That’s because I’m breaking this up into two parts: we’ll cover the American League franchises in Tuesday’s Tribune-Herald (and online Monday), and the guys from the Senior Circuit on Wednesday.