Brice Cherry: Who are the best of Cooperstown's snubs?

In his autobiography “Shoe Dog,” Nike founder Phil Knight recalls that when Nike shoes first started hitting it big in the 1970s, the market was suddenly flooded by knockoffs.
That’s what you’re getting with this column. I’m letting you know up front – it’s a knockoff.
Oh, all the thoughts and opinions are my own, and you won’t find any plagiarized material. But when I read a CBS Sports article last week about the best players from each NFL team who aren’t enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, I thought, well, there’s a good idea. I ought to do that with baseball, especially since the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown may be the most talked-about Hall of Fame of them all.
At long last, baseball returns this week. For the first time in history, Opening Day coincides with my birthday (July 23), which I’m still trying to wrap my head around. But before we look forward in this Week of Baseball, let’s look back once more. Well, really, twice more. That’s because I’m breaking this up into two parts: we’ll cover the American League franchises in Tuesday’s Tribune-Herald (and online Monday), and the guys from the Senior Circuit on Wednesday.
Before we get to the leadoff batter, let me offer the disclaimers. I’m limiting the list to players who are ELIGIBLE for the Hall of Fame but haven’t been voted in. Obviously a convincing case can be made that “Shoeless” Joe Jackson is the greatest White Sox player who hasn’t reached Cooperstown and that Pete Rose is the choice as the best Red not already inducted. But, again, Joe and Pete aren’t eligible. Say it ain’t so? Sorry, whether or not you like it, it be so.
That also prevents recently retired players like A-Rod, Adrian Beltre and David “Big Papi” Ortiz from entering the conversation. They’ll get their chances at Cooperstown down the road.
Now, it’s on to the snubs.
New York Yankees – Roger Maris. Right away, you might be saying, Roger Maris isn’t in the Hall of Fame? Indeed, it seems a little crazy, right?
Maris was a seven-time all-star, a three-time World Series champion and a two-time MVP. Most of all, he is known for famously breaking the seemingly indestructible single-season home run mark, with 61 home runs in 1961. Some fans still consider that the record to beat, since the sluggers who surpassed it – Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds – were all linked to performance-enhancing drugs.
Maris didn’t sustain that excellence over a long stretch of his career and totaled “only” 275 career home runs. But 61 – no asterisk required – should carry extra weight, in my mind. It would be nice to see his Roger get his due.
Boston Red Sox – Roger Clemens. The Rocket remains grounded, as the only member of the 300 Win Club not in the Hall of Fame. We know the reasons why, and they’re logical. The steroid allegations surrounding Clemens have stunted his voting totals. Without PEDs, he’s a no-doubt, first-ballot choice.
I think he’ll get in eventually. As time passes, writers seem to be softening their stances on the Steroid Era. Clemens’ vote totals have increased each year he’s been on the ballot, to 61 percent in the most recent voting. The seven-time Cy Young Award winner needs to sway only 56 more voters over the next two years to slip in the door.
Toronto Blue Jays – Joe Carter. Carter’s case is the antithesis of Maris. He never produced the monster season, but his long stretch of consistency should count for something. Carter was a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who had 10 seasons of 100 or more RBIs. He also stole 231 bases in his career, putting him in the elite 300/200 homer-steals club alongside the likes of Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays, among others.
Incidentally, you can also make a decent case for Dave Stieb, a seven-time Blue Jays all-star who won 176 career games and an ERA title.
Holding back Carter is the fact that he’s a slugger who didn’t hit for average and fell short of the 400-homer mark. Personally, I’d love to see him get in someday, just so they could play his 1993 World Series walk-off on repeat, accompanied by Toronto play-by-play announcer Tom Cheek’s classic call, “Touch ‘em all, Joe! You’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life!”
Tampa Bay Rays – Fred McGriff. One of the most reliable home run hitters of his generation, McGriff slugged 493 bombs for his career, tied with Lou Gehrig for 28th all-time in baseball history. But he fell off the ballot in 2019, and never reached more than 39.8 percent of the vote.
Why is the “Crime Dog” downgraded? Well, partially because he was a baseball player not really associated with any one team. In fact, I struggled where to put McGriff – I’m limiting each player to only one franchise – and settled on Tampa mostly because it also doubled as his hometown.
In fact, if the Veterans Committee ever votes in McGriff, his plaque should include the nondescript mesh cap he wore in those cheesy Tom Emanski’s Baseball Fundamentals commercials that ran on heavy rotation in the 1990s.
Baltimore Orioles – Boog Powell. My one and only trip to Camden Yards in the early part of the 21st century resulted in a 17-inning game against the Phillies. Naturally, I had to make not one but two stops to Boog Powell’s barbecue stand, since I basically witnessed two games.
Not only does Boog make a mean BBQ sandwich, but he also made four all-star teams, won two World Series titles and smashed 339 home runs. That’s not quite Hall of Fame-worthy, but it’s the best of the Orioles’ non-enshrined lot.
Minnesota Twins – Tony Oliva. The Twins have several guys who would be locks for the Hall of Pretty Good, among them Johan Santana, Frank Viola and Kent Hrbek. Oliva, however, represents the most viable case for Cooperstown.
He’s one of the greatest players ever to come out of talent-rich Cuba. Oliva made eight all-star teams, nabbed a couple of World Series titles, won AL Rookie of the Year in 1964, and thrice led the league in batting. He’s been close to getting in before – the Golden Era Committee last considered his case in 2014, and he fell just one vote shy of induction – so the 81-year-old career Twin will have to wait until December of this year before the committee perhaps stamps his long-overdue Hall pass.
Detroit Tigers – Lou Whitaker. Sweet Lou’s career stats don’t blow voters away. He totaled 2,369 career hits and 244 home runs.
But here are some numbers in his favor: 19 (the number of seasons he played with the Tigers), 1,918 (the number of games he played alongside Alan Trammell, as half of the most prolific double-play combination in baseball history), and 7 (Whitaker’s number of Gold Glove honors combined with his Silver Slugger Awards.) The most ludicrous number of all is 2.9 – the percentage of votes Whitaker received on the BBWAA ballot in 2001, dropping him off future ballots and putting his case in the hands of the Veterans Committee. That year Whitaker was overshadowed by first-ballot guys Kirby Puckett and Dave Winfield.
But why should Lou be punished just because he picked the wrong year to retire?
Kansas City Royals – Bret Saberhagen. Kind of a tough call between Saberhagen, Willie Wilson and Frank White. Saberhagen gets my nod as the best non-enshrined Royal, as a two-time Cy Young winner who was MVP of the 1985 World Series. Four years later, Sabes went 23-6 with a microscopic 2.16 ERA and 12 complete games on his way to that second Cy Young trophy.
Arm injuries derailed the latter part of Saberhagen’s career and prevented him from reaching 200 career wins. Otherwise we’d probably be discussing Wilson’s resume instead.
Chicago White Sox – Paul Konerko. So, Konerko received just 10 votes for the Class of 2020, his first year on the ballot. And I kind of agree that he’s not a Hall of Famer. But he also had a better career than you probably remember.
He made six All-Star teams, blasted 439 home runs and was the best hitter on a ChiSox team that won the franchise’s first World Series title in 88 years in 2005. The best hitter on that 1917 White Sox team? Some guy named Joe Jackson. Remember him?
Cleveland Indians – Omar Vizquel. How much is a glove worth? If it belongs to Omar Vizquel, it’s priceless. Vizquel’s glovework sparkled even more than Michael Jackson’s in the 1990s, as he won 11 Gold Glove honors with his splendid sorcery. In my mind, Omar is the second-best fielding shortstop I’ve ever seen play, behind only Ozzie Smith.
And though Vizquel’s hitting was obscured by the likes of contemporaries Derek Jeter, Nomar Garciaparra and Alex Rodriguez, he still amassed more than 2,800 career hits and stole 404 bases. In his third time on the ballot this year, he picked up 52.6 percent of the votes, and figures to make the cut before he rotates off in seven more years.
Houston Astros – Billy Wagner. Unless your name is Mariano Rivera, closers always have to bide their time in the Hall of Fame waiting room. The writers seem to downgrade them as one-inning wonders, even though they have a vital place in the modern game.
With apologies to Jose Cruz, Jimmy Wynn and Lance Berkman, Wagner clearly has the most compelling Cooperstown argument of any ex-Astro. His stuff was filthier than a Comedy Central roast. Among pitchers who have tossed at least 800 career innings, Wagner owns both the best strikeout ratio (11.9 Ks per nine inning) and batting average against (hitters mustered a .187 average) in baseball history.
Personally, I’ll never forget sitting in the mezzanine for a game where Wagner struck out the Giants’ Robby Thompson, Barry Bonds and Matt Williams in order. All swinging. I’d put him in the Hall for that electric moment alone.
Texas Rangers – Michael Young. Though Ruben Sierra and Juan Gonzalez might disagree, Young is the top Ranger without a Cooperstown plaque.
Dude could flat-out hit. Batting average somehow gets downplayed in the modern conversation, but it remains a reasonable metric of a ballplayer’s ability. And Young hit .300 for his career, with seven seasons of .300 or better. That includes 2005, when he hit .331 and won the AL batting title. He’s the Rangers’ all-time leader in a multitude of categories, including games played (1,774), hits (2,178) and runs (1,057).
Unfortunately for Young, he received less than five percent of the vote in 2019, and dropped out of the running for 2020. For now, he’ll have to settle with being a member of both the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.
Seattle Mariners – Jay Buhner. Shout-out to the former McLennan Community College star, who gets the nod over the ageless wonder Jamie Moyer.
Buhner went for 310 career home runs and is one of just 25 players in MLB history to tally three straight seasons of 40 homers or more. He also had a cannon in right field, which Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller) memorably referenced in a classic Seinfeld moment. Costanza approaches George Steinbrenner and bellows, “What the hell did you trade Jay Buhner for?”
Still a good question.
Los Angeles Angels – Chuck Finley. The Angels’ all-time leader in wins is not Nolan Ryan, but rather Finley, who claimed 167 of his 200 career victories while with the Halos.
Finley’s freakish forkball made him one of the most successful left-handed pitchers of his generation. A weird fact: He was the first pitcher in MLB history to record a four-out inning more than once, mostly because of the lively movement of his signature pitch. One Bleacher Report story actually ranked him as the top Angel of all-time, ahead of even Ryan and Mike Trout. (I wouldn’t agree, but that’s still high praise.)
Oakland Athletics – Mark McGwire. Sorry, Vida Blue and Jose Canseco, this spot was reserved for Big Mac.
Like Roger Clemens, McGwire’s Hall of Fame snub is understandable. Yet he is in fact eligible and not enshrined, so there you go. McGwire will go down as one of the most impressive power hitters in history. You can debate how many of his 583 career home runs were “enhanced” by his steroid use, but he also hit 49 home runs as a skinny rookie in 1987. The power was always there.
Will the 12-time All-Star, the first guy to ever send 70 balls over the fence in a season, ever get in? Probably someday. The whole Steroid Era is sullied, but on some level it’s hard to look past the greatness of Clemens and Bonds and McGwire. At some point, the writers will likely vote them in, ensuring that their crimes don’t come with life sentences. With McGwire, you could simply add this footnote on his Cooperstown plaque:
Played in the Steroid Era, and in 2010 admitted to using steroids on and off throughout his career, after previously denying those accusations.