Cardinals add Robertson to taxi squad

Kramer Robertson is one step closer to the big leagues.
The St. Louis Cardinals added the former Midway and LSU standout to their satellite camp in Springfield, Mo., this week. The Cards have been hit hard with COVID-19 cases this summer and as such have had to call some players up from their taxi squad, and now Robertson will join that group to train in case any other call-ups are needed.
The taxi squad consists of 16 players in the Cardinals’ organization.
Last year, Robertson hit .231 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs while dividing time between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He also continued to display splendid defense, and has a career minor league fielding percentage of .954 at shortstop and .991 at second base.
