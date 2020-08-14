You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinals add Robertson to taxi squad
0 comments

Cardinals add Robertson to taxi squad

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Kramer Robertson

Kramer Robertson, a former Super Centex Player of the Year at Midway and All-American at LSU, has been added to the St. Louis Cardinals' taxi squad.

 Memphis Redbirds photo

Kramer Robertson is one step closer to the big leagues.

The St. Louis Cardinals added the former Midway and LSU standout to their satellite camp in Springfield, Mo., this week. The Cards have been hit hard with COVID-19 cases this summer and as such have had to call some players up from their taxi squad, and now Robertson will join that group to train in case any other call-ups are needed.

The taxi squad consists of 16 players in the Cardinals’ organization.

Last year, Robertson hit .231 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs while dividing time between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He also continued to display splendid defense, and has a career minor league fielding percentage of .954 at shortstop and .991 at second base.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor's Nick Loftin reacts, reflects on MLB Draft 1st-round selection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert