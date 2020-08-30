Column: Recalling the tragic death of baseball's Ray Chapman

This month marks the 100-year anniversary of one of the saddest days in baseball history. On Aug. 16, 1920, Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman was hit in the head by a pitch thrown by submarine Yankee pitcher Carl Mays. Following emergency brain surgery, the 29-year-old Chapman died the following morning. To this day he is the only major league ballplayer to die as a result of action during a ball game. This tragedy had a profound effect on many lives.
In a fierce battle for the American League pennant, the Yankees were hosting the Indians at the Polo Grounds, the diamond they shared with the New York Giants prior to the construction of Yankee Stadium.
The two main figures in this drama were about as different as any two men could be. Chapman’s brief career had earned him the respect and affection of his teammates and fans throughout the league. He always had a smile on his face. “Chappie,” as he was called, had reached stardom in 1917, and had the good fortune to meet the beautiful and talented Kathleen Daly, an accomplished ice skater and the daughter of one of the richest men in Cleveland. Married in 1919, Chapman, following the advice of his father-in-law, announced that the 1920 season was to be his last. He looked forward to being a part of Martin Daly’s thriving business. His best man had been Hubbard, Texas native Tris Speaker, the future Hall of Famer and Chapman’s best friend.
Carl Mays, on the other hand, was vilified by his opponents and despised by his teammates. F.C. Lane, a baseball writer as this time, said that this strange and cynical figure had aroused more ill will and resentment than any other ballplayer on record. He was highly intelligent and above reproach in his personal habits, yet he was lonely and friendless among ballplayers.
On this fateful day Mays, as was his usual custom on days he pitched, put a chicken neck from the ice box in his pocket that he used throughout the game to keep his mouth moist. Knowing that Chapman was the best bunter in the league, he wanted to pitch him high and tight. In fact, most batters felt that he pitched them too far on the inside of the plate and wasn’t averse to throwing directly at them at times.
In a light rain Chapman led off the fifth inning. Mays’ unusual side-arming style made it hard for batters to pick up the ball, and as it sailed toward Chapman’s head he made no effort to get out of the way. The sound of the ball hitting Chapman in his left temple was heard throughout the park. It actually sounded like a batted ball before it bounced toward the mound. Mays, thinking that the ball had hit Chapman’s bat handle, picked up the ball and threw to first base. Catcher Matty Ruel knew that Chapman was hit and sought to catch him as he sunk to the ground.
Chapman was stunned, but still conscious, and tried to speak, but no words came out. He was bleeding from his left ear. While Chapman was on the ground Mays was arguing with the umpire, claiming that the ball hit Chapman’s bat. Later Mays tried to blame the umpire for not throwing out the ball after the first pitch because it had a scuff mark and was wet. Mays was making a bad situation worse.
Chapman arose and refused help as he made his way to the centerfield clubhouse, but began to collapse as he reached second base and was then grabbed by two teammates and carried to the clubhouse. He was able to whisper and asked that his wife in Cleveland not be notified yet, and then he asked his trainer, who kept Chapman’s wedding ring in his pocket, to place the ring on his finger. Those were his last words. He was rushed to nearby St. Lawrence Hospital. His heart rate fell to forty beats a minute but went back to ninety following surgery. The surgeons told Speaker and the other teammate present to leave as it looked like Chapman was improving. However, he died at 4:45 a.m. Speaker broke the news to Kathleen, pregnant with child, when she arrived via train from Cleveland. She fainted on the spot.
What followed was a sad mess. The Roman Catholic Daly family announced that Chapman had converted to Catholicism and insisted on a Catholic service and burial. Teammates and close friends, Jack Graney and Steve O’Neill, both Catholics, agreed with the Dalys. Speaker, a Protestant, vehemently denied this assertion, as did Chapman’s parents. When Speaker and Graney were conspicuously absent from the funeral at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, it was reported that both men were so upset over Chapman’s death that attendance was impossible. It was reported by another source that Speaker had suffered a nervous breakdown and confined to bed. But a common belief among teammates was that there was a big fight between Speaker against both Graney and O’Neill, and that Speaker refused to attend a Catholic service. (An interesting irony: Speaker later married a Catholic!) Speaker somehow convinced the Daly family to bury Chapman in the Protestant Lakeview Cemetery instead of in the Daly family plot at Calvary Cemetery.
The tragedy continued. Kathleen went into a deep depression from which she never recovered. She cut off virtually all outside contacts and rarely left her home. The Chapman child, Rae Marie, essentially suffered the loss of both parents. Kathleen remarried two years later to a cousin. Her sudden death in 1928 proved to be controversial. The family said that she poisoned herself when she accidently mistook a bottle of cleaning fluid or some other substance for her medication to treat depression. However, the Cleveland newspapers attributed her death to “self-administered poisonous acid.” A copy of the coroner’s report sent to Chapman’s mother also listed the cause of death as suicide.
Then, to top it all, Rae Marie died less than a year later at age eight after contracting measles.
Of course, the tragedy followed Mays to his dying day. Immediately after Chapman’s death there were calls from several teams to boycott Mays or have him banned from baseball. Mays received numerous death threats. However, he went on to become an outstanding pitcher. He was never seriously considered for the Hall of Fame, although his numbers were better than those of Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock, two of Mays’ Yankee teammates who were voted into the Hall.
Furthermore, although Mays later earned a fortune, he lost it all in the Wall Street crash. In addition, his wife died, leaving him to raise two children, ages 12 and 7. He later remarried. He recovered financially by scouting for several teams and running a successful fishing resort in Oregon. He conducted baseball camps and stayed connected with the game throughout his long life. He willingly answered inquiries about the Chapman incident, insisting that he did not intentionally throw at Chapman, and that his conscience was clear.
