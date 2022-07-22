DJ Ramirez: MLB needs to stop being so difficult in allowing access

DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

MLB, we have a problem. Or several problems, actually.

I don’t have time to jump into all the matches that started this dumpster fire, so I’ll stick to the ones that are bothering me the most.

I’m entirely convinced that Major League Baseball doesn’t actually care about the future of the game. I mean, you have an event called the “Futures Game” where the majority of your most talented prospects get to show off their stuff, and you drop the ball so badly that I found the need to rant about it to all of Central Texas.

(Savor this opportunity people, I’m not the column-writing type — unless I get annoyed.)

First of all, I don’t understand why it was scheduled on a day where there was still a full slate of games going on. Wouldn’t you want to put the spotlight on the best of your future all-stars? Why are you having them compete for viewership?

And there was barely any marketing geared toward keeping people informed about the game. I only knew about it because I saw that Baylor’s former catcher was playing in it (bless you, Shea Langeliers, for being a constant source of baseball content for us here at the Trib).

One of my friends made a point that it seemed like MLB was trying to engage the younger generation of fans through social media but were outsourcing most of that effort through things like their MLB Creator Class on Tik Tok and the MLB Pipeline account on Instagram. I, however only saw a handful of posts from MLB’s accounts on those platforms and on Twitter.

If I hadn’t already been watching the game, I wouldn’t have known that Langeliers won the MVP until hours until after the game ended.

I wish they’d used the 2021 format for this year’s All-Star Break. That format worked fine. You had the Futures Game on the same day as the draft on a platform that wasn’t difficult to access (MLB Network), and it proved to be a great way at showcasing all the players that will hopefully be household names one day.

That brings me to my next point: why would you stream the Futures Game on a service that barely anyone knows exists?

Yes, everyone’s moving towards streaming instead of cable. I’m about to cut the cord myself to save my floundering Zillennial wallet from further strain. It’s quite convenient and somewhat cheaper.

For the most part I’ve enjoyed the Apple TV coverage. I know some people have had some issue with it mainly because they enjoy listening to the regional broadcast, which is the higher quality broadcast being that it’s more localized to the team.

But why Peacock? At least the Apple TV games are free and don’t require a subscription. At that point you might as well just show it on NBC and allow people to watch it through their local affiliate. (Also, someone please remind me to cancel that Peacock subscription.)

What bothers me about this is that it gives me the feeling that should there be a lack of viewership or interest in these streaming platforms, the league is just going to use it as an excuse to move away from streaming all together.

Which is not the answer. They’re just going at it all wrong.

An MLB streaming service basically already exists in [MLB.tv](http://MLB.tv) and by extension [MiLB.tv](http://MiLB.tv). However, you need to already be paying for cable or some other all-encompassing streaming service in order to use MLB.tv, like you do with the ESPN app. Not to mention that blackout rules still apply.

With the minor league version, none of that applies, but it’s up to the individual minor league teams to put together the broadcast so the difference in quality from game to game is fairly evident. Plus, you can only watch it on a computer or smart phone. There’s no option to add the app to your TV.

The solution to me is plain as day. Get rid of blackouts at least in regards to streaming, put the games all in one place and charge people a reasonable amount. Trust me, if you build it, they will come.

The interest in watching baseball is still there. You just have to let people watch it in the way that’s most convenient for them.

Then you can get to fixing everything else you’ve screwed up.