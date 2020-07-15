Exploring the complex, amazing character of Ted Williams

Named after Teddy Roosevelt and called “Teddy” at home, baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams and his brother Danny were the product of an unsupervised home life in San Diego, California.
Ted’s father Sam was a photographer who left early in the morning and came home late at night and rarely smiled. His mother May was a religious zealot, working virtually all her waking hours for the Salvation Army. The boys often could not enter the home until their mother came home around 10 most nights. Also, the boys often had to participate in the Army’s activities and both came to resent it. Ted’s lifelong rejection and even disgust with religion started in his childhood, likely the result of his mother’s neglect of him.
Swearing became a way for Ted to lash out at whatever displeased him. Biographer Leigh Montville notes that Ted’s F-bombs and other vile words were usually modified with his favorite adjective, “syphilitic.” Furthermore, often in his outbursts he could string together words to produce a sort of profane poetry, there being a rhythm and cadence to his swearing.
Ted’s view of women provides a thick case study for a feminist critique. “Women were a constant problem: a joy, a nuisance, a mystery, a lower life form put on earth mostly to entertain and complain,” Montville wrote of Williams. His three marriages ended in divorce (his most stable relationship seems to have been with a “groupie,” Louise Kaufman), and he was never present at the births of his three children.
In 1969 Williams’ third wife Dolores agreed to a lengthy interview where she spoke frankly about how difficult it was to be Ted Williams’ wife. Her brutally honest statements are what viewers witness today on programs like Dr. Phil. It is stunning to read her innermost thoughts and feelings. The interviewer, Don Newberry, was due to play the tape on a radio show. But after he played the tape for his wife, she said, “You can’t put that on the air.” Newberry agreed and placed the tape in a box in his basement where it sat for over thirty years.
In 2014 his daughter Claudia wrote “Ted Williams: My Father,” a moving memoir published to try to offset the wave of negative publicity generated by the accounts of Ted’s final months and the decision to place his body in the Alcor Life Extension facility in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Although Claudia’s affection for her father runs deep, she freely admits that he was a complex human being and hard to figure out. She especially saw his anger towards God when Ted visited sick children in hospitals. “Everyone knew what Ted Williams was mad about,” she said. “There was no excuse for children to be sick with cancer. Surely someone who could turn water to wine, walk on water, and raise the dead could prevent the cruel disease of cancer from affecting innocent children. It challenged his faith and his willingness to believe in God.”
Many observers would assume Williams was an atheist, but it seems more accurate to say that God was ever present to Ted, but as an enemy. Sportswriter Russ White said that, “God was with him everywhere. God just pissed him off an awful lot.” Yet White added that Williams was one of the most spiritual people he ever met because he tried hard to live by the Golden Rule, helped the needy, didn’t let money become an idol, and possessed real humility beneath all the braggadocio.
In spite of Ted’s highly publicized negative attributes, Claudia saw another side of Ted time and again. He was extremely empathetic and often generous to a fault. His tenderness towards children was not done for public show, but sprang deep from within Ted. He contributed countless hours and substantial monies to promote the Jimmy Fund, a charity set up to assist sick children. Ted was at his best around children in need.
Claudia also insists, contrary to statements from those Montville’s designated as “sources close to the family” (who were not identified) in the last months of his life, that Ted wholeheartedly agreed with the decision to undergo vitrification, where the body is not “frozen” but cooled to minus-200 degrees Fahrenheit by liquid nitrogen. Claudia chronicles how Ted, his son John Henry, and she talked at length about this procedure, signed a pact in 2000, with the focus on the hope that in the distant future all three of them would be reunited. She also blames Ted’s estranged daughter Bobby Jo for much of the furor following Ted’s death which robbed the family of the planned memorial service. Through all of this turmoil Claudia laments that she lost her faith in people.
Ted was widely acclaimed for his military service. He became an accomplished pilot and served in both World War II and in the Korean conflict. His spectacular crash landing of a jet plane in 1953 made him into a folk hero.
Williams was ahead of his time in regard to racial issues. There is no record of any prejudicial words or actions during his entire lifetime. Furthermore, Ted was at the forefront of the move to allow Blacks into the Hall of Fame. He made the bold and somewhat shocking statement (for that time) during his Hall of Fame speech in 1966 that Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, and others from the old Negro Leagues deserved to the in the Hall. Although politically Ted was an outspoken conservative Republican (Hoover was his favorite president), he possessed a social conscience.
Williams resented the view of him as “a natural hitter.” As a perfectionist he spent countless hours working at the craft of hitting. When asked about why he was successful, he merely replied, “Practice, practice, practice.” He applied that same work ethic in everything he did. Not only did he want to be remembered as the greatest hitter in the game of baseball, but he also considered himself to be the greatest fisherman of all time, engaging in his favorite hobby with the same passion and drive that is seen in his relentless pursuit of hitting mastery.
In writing about the historic 1941 season when Ted hit .406, highly acclaimed sportswriter Robert Creamer waxes eloquently in describing Williams.
“Today we see Williams as a big, handsome man who as he aged grew ruggedly better looking the true-blue 100% American John Wayne manner, a man engagingly outspoken and opinionated, a charmer. We see him through four decades of baseball. . . (But in 1941) the public considered (him) a behavior problem. He dressed oddly, which is to say he wouldn’t wear a tie in an era when wearing a tie in public was almost as important as wearing shoes. He had temper tantrums ... He was impulsive, outspoken and rash. ... The term “flake” had not yet come into vogue, but Williams at the beginning of 1941 was considered a flake – a hell of a hitter, yes, but not yet a real ballplayer.”
In the entire history of baseball Ted Williams ranks high on the list when it comes to describing complex and intriguing personalities. He had inner demons with which to wrestle. He could drive people close to him crazy. Then at other times he could charm their socks off. He could be both gracious and cruel, often in extreme ways. He was an amazing ballplayer and an amazing human being.
The preceding story is excerpted from an upcoming book by Baylor professor, author and baseball historian John Wood. It has been edited for length.