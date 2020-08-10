Mantle, DiMaggio memorabilia part of McLennan County Hunger Coalition drawing

Fans of baseball history have a chance to win a set of prized memorabilia this week while supporting McLennan County residents in need.

The McLennan County Hunger Coalition is holding a drawing on Friday for a collection of sports items that includes Life magazines signed by Joe DiMaggio (1939) and Mickey Mantle (1965) along with a letter of authenticity.

Tickets are $5 apiece, or five for $20 and can be purchased via PayPal on the MCHC website at mclennanhunger.org/support-red-oak-summer-meals/. Physical tickets can also be bought by emailing Craig_Nash@Baylor.edu. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The fundraiser will support the MCHC’s after-school meal program for children at Red Oak Townhomes in Waco.

The MCHC is seeking to relieve poverty and food shortages in areas that aren’t reached by traditional meal programs. The organization is able to raise money for one such area due to the gift of the sports items in the drawing.

Sports fans can get a closer look at the collection by visiting the MCHC website, mclennanhunger.org.

One winner will be chosen to claim the items as a set.

