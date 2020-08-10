You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mantle, DiMaggio memorabilia part of McLennan County Hunger Coalition drawing
0 comments

Mantle, DiMaggio memorabilia part of McLennan County Hunger Coalition drawing

Only $5 for 5 months
MCHC drawing

Life magazines autographed by Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio, along with their authentication letter, are part of a collection up for grabs in a McLennan County Hunger Coalition drawing this week.

 Chad Conine

Fans of baseball history have a chance to win a set of prized memorabilia this week while supporting McLennan County residents in need.

The McLennan County Hunger Coalition is holding a drawing on Friday for a collection of sports items that includes Life magazines signed by Joe DiMaggio (1939) and Mickey Mantle (1965) along with a letter of authenticity.

Tickets are $5 apiece, or five for $20 and can be purchased via PayPal on the MCHC website at mclennanhunger.org/support-red-oak-summer-meals/. Physical tickets can also be bought by emailing Craig_Nash@Baylor.edu. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The fundraiser will support the MCHC’s after-school meal program for children at Red Oak Townhomes in Waco.

The MCHC is seeking to relieve poverty and food shortages in areas that aren’t reached by traditional meal programs. The organization is able to raise money for one such area due to the gift of the sports items in the drawing.

Sports fans can get a closer look at the collection by visiting the MCHC website, mclennanhunger.org.

One winner will be chosen to claim the items as a set.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor's Nick Loftin reacts, reflects on MLB Draft 1st-round selection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert