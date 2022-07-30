Pro Baseball Notebook: Baylor alum Castano hit by line drive, out with concussion

In making his return to Miami’s big league roster after a two-week stay in Triple A, former Baylor pitcher Daniel Castano had to make an early exit when he was drilled in the head in the first inning of his Thursday night start against Cincinnati.

Castano took a 104-mph line drive off the bat of Reds third baseman Donovan Solano but was able to walk off the field under his own strength.

Miami placed Castano on the 7-day injured list with a mild concussion and the lefty will continue to be evaluated. He’d made just 23 pitches on the day in his 17th big-league start.

Castano has spent most of the season ping-ponging between the major-league roster and Triple-A Jacksonville. He’s got a 1-3 record with 4.04 ERA in 10 games with the Miami club, seven being starts, striking out 20 over 35.2 innings during 2022.

Around the Horn

Ex-MCC pitcher Chris Martin was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs Saturday for infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry. Martin was on a one-year free agent deal with the Cubs, appearing in 34 games with a 4.31 ERA over 31.1 innings of work.

Former Highlander righty Andrew Cossio became the sixth player from McLennan’s 2020 squad to sign a professional contract, taking a free agent deal from the Oakland Athletics. Cossio has moved on to play at Northwestern Louisiana State after his time at MCC before signing with the A’s.

Coming off a stellar performance at the 2022 Futures Game, former Baylor backstop Shea Langeliers did not lose a beat, hitting his 17th home run of the season on July 22 against the Round Rock Express (Triple-A Texas) and his 18th on Tuesday against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A Colorado).

Former Baylor third baseman Davis Wendzel made his return to the field this week after a monthlong stint on the injured list. The Express sent Wendzel to the ACL Rangers to begin his rehab assignment in Arizona, where he’s played in three games picking up two walks in seven at-bats.

In his first five game appearances of the season, former Baylor reliever Alex Phillips has posted a 2-0 record with a 3.38 ERA, a WHIP of 1.31 and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Phillips was sent to Double-A Wichita after a brief rehab assignment with the FCL Twins.