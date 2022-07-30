 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASEBALL NOTEBOOK

Pro Baseball Notebook: Baylor alum Castano hit by line drive, out with concussion

In making his return to Miami’s big league roster after a two-week stay in Triple A, former Baylor pitcher Daniel Castano had to make an early exit when he was drilled in the head in the first inning of his Thursday night start against Cincinnati.

Castano took a 104-mph line drive off the bat of Reds third baseman Donovan Solano but was able to walk off the field under his own strength.

Miami placed Castano on the 7-day injured list with a mild concussion and the lefty will continue to be evaluated. He’d made just 23 pitches on the day in his 17th big-league start.

Castano has spent most of the season ping-ponging between the major-league roster and Triple-A Jacksonville. He’s got a 1-3 record with 4.04 ERA in 10 games with the Miami club, seven being starts, striking out 20 over 35.2 innings during 2022.

Around the Horn

  • Ex-MCC pitcher Chris Martin was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs Saturday for infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry. Martin was on a one-year free agent deal with the Cubs, appearing in 34 games with a 4.31 ERA over 31.1 innings of work.
  • Former Highlander righty Andrew Cossio became the sixth player from McLennan’s 2020 squad to sign a professional contract, taking a free agent deal from the Oakland Athletics. Cossio has moved on to play at Northwestern Louisiana State after his time at MCC before signing with the A’s.
  • Coming off a stellar performance at the 2022 Futures Game, former Baylor backstop Shea Langeliers did not lose a beat, hitting his 17th home run of the season on July 22 against the Round Rock Express (Triple-A Texas) and his 18th on Tuesday against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A Colorado).
  • Former Baylor third baseman Davis Wendzel made his return to the field this week after a monthlong stint on the injured list. The Express sent Wendzel to the ACL Rangers to begin his rehab assignment in Arizona, where he’s played in three games picking up two walks in seven at-bats.
  • In his first five game appearances of the season, former Baylor reliever Alex Phillips has posted a 2-0 record with a 3.38 ERA, a WHIP of 1.31 and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Phillips was sent to Double-A Wichita after a brief rehab assignment with the FCL Twins.

CENTRAL TEXAS PRO BASEBALL STATISTICS

# On injured list

Note: Stats include player’s season totals, across all pro levels
PITCHERS
Player School Team League W-L ERA IP K BB
#Braxton Ashcraft Robinson Greensboro (Pitt.) A+
#Jason Blanchard MCC San Antonio (SD) AA 0-0 4.80 15.0 19 8
Luke Boyd Baylor Ft. Wayne (SD) A+ 0-3 7.02 16.2 16 8
Cody Bradford Baylor Frisco (Tex.) AA 6-6 6.19 75.2 73 26
#Daniel Castano Baylor Miami Marlins MLB 4-3 4.13 69.2 58 20
Kyle Hill Baylor Everett (Sea.) A+ 0-2 2.51 32.1 40 18
Matthew Kent Midway Jacksonville (Mia.) AAA 5-7 5.28 90.1 51 16
Chris Martin MCC L.A. Dodgers MLB 1-0 4.31 31.1 40 4
#Logan Ondrusek MCC Uni-Lions Taiwan 6-0 1.70 47.2 44 7
Alex Phillips Baylor Wichita (Minn.) AA 2-0 3.38 5.1 6 2
Connor Phillips MCC Chattanooga (Cin.) AA 4-5 3.39 79.2 108 46
West Tunnell Baylor Lancaster Ind. 2-1 4.32 33.1 37 27
Logan Verrett Baylor Rochester (Was.) AAA 4-7 4.30 81.2 71 23
Aaron Wilkerson Midway Hanshin Tigers Japan 6-4 3.30 73.2 58 21
POSITION PLAYERS
Player School Team League Avg. Runs HR RBI SB
Josh Bissonette Baylor Altoona (Pitt.) AA .202 17 0 15 1
Josh Breaux MCC Scranton/W-B (NYY) AAA .230 32 16 36 1
Shea Langeliers Baylor Las Vegas (Oak.) AAA .282 55 18 49 5
Nick Loftin Baylor NW Arkansas (KC) AA .268 72 11 45 21
Mack Mueller Baylor Vancouver (Tor.) A+ .175 13 3 23 4
Max Muncy Baylor L.A. Dodgers MLB .159 40 10 33 1
Kramer Robertson Midway Syracuse (NYM) AAA .243 51 7 30 20
Chris Roller MCC Akron (Cle.) AA .212 22 3 19 3
Andy Thomas Baylor Everett (Sea.) A+ .264 33 9 32 1
Davis Wendzel Baylor ACL Rangers (Tex.) RK .185 24 6 22 1
