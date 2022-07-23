Pro Baseball Notebook: Baylor alum Langeliers keeps building case as Futures Game MVP

Throw out a runner, hit a home run, win the Larry Doby Award and get named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Sirius XM Futures Game — former Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers checked all the boxes last Saturday at Dodger Stadium to open up the All-Star break.

He started the day with a highlight pick off at third base, throwing out Arizona’s No. 1 prospect Corbin Carroll in the first inning, keeping the American League out of trouble early. Later in the fourth inning, facing off against Braves prospect and former battery mate Jared Shuster, Langeliers blasted a hefty insurance run for the AL squad over left field.

“Knowing the types of pitches that he throws and how he tries to get guys out, I think just having the knowledge of that going into the at-bat and knowing he had a really good changeup gave me an advantage,” Langeliers told MLB.com’s Mike Feindsand. “But he's still a really good pitcher.”

The AL solidified a 6-4 victory and Langeliers was presented with the Larry Doby Award by none other than Ken Griffey Jr. His bat was also handed over to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“There was a bunch of talented guys out there on the field,” Langeliers said. “It was really easy behind the plate with how good the pitchers were. But everybody out there is a super talented baseball player. At the end of the day, it was just fun to get out there and play a game.”

Around the Horn

Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie is officially a Washington National. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday, the Round Rock native made the trip to D.C. to sign his contract with the organization.

Two former McLennan Highlanders signed free agent contracts this week. Oklahoma infielder Brett Squires joined the Kansas City Royals organization while Dallas Baptist catcher Cole Moore is joining Philadelphia’s, both as undrafted free agents.

The Fort Wayne Tin Caps reactivated former Baylor closer Luke Boyd from their temporary inactive list. The righty was placed on the list on June 25.

Ex-Baylor starter Cody Bradford tossed three scoreless in his last start for the Frisco RoughRiders, walking two and striking out three in the July 17 contest against the Midland RockHounds.

Former Bears second baseman Josh Bissonette was moved to Double-A Altoona from Triple-A Indianapolis last week. Bissonette hit .250/.333/.250 during the month of July for the Pirates’ Triple-A squad.