Bailey Horn has been on some big stages throughout his baseball career.

From back-to-back 3A state championships in a West Trojans uniform, to a 7-0 record on the banks of the Bosque River with MCC, to starts in the Chapel Hill Super Regional and the College World Series for the Auburn Tigers in 2019, the left-hander has shot up the minor leagues in his three years of professional baseball. According to the former Super Centex star, his penchant for hard work started in "The Comma."

“Going from high school to junior college and then on to Auburn, it all played a huge role,” Horn said. “There's no shortcut around hard work. I established my work ethic there in high school and then continued on through junior college there at McLennan and then also at Auburn as well.”

Horn, 25, was drafted in the fifth round of the shortened 2020 draft by the White Sox but was traded to the other Windy City team in a transaction that sent Ryan Tepera to the Southside. Working around injuries with the South Bend Cubs in High-A at the end of 2021 and the start of 2022, Horn moved up to Double-A and took more of a bullpen role with the Tennessee Smokies.

After an All-Star fall with the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League, Horn was a non-roster invitee to the Cubs' Spring Training before beginning the 2023 season with Triple-A Iowa. There's a chance Horn could make his MLB debut later this year, but for now he's enjoying his time in Des Moines, Iowa.

“It's been great. I've been lucky enough to have a lot of good coaches that have helped me throughout the years,” Horn said. “Obviously, was drafted by the White Sox and then got traded over to the Cubs. So that was a really cool experience for me, knowing that an organization wanted me and made a trade for me and now I'm in a great organization here with the Cubs. They do a great job of developing and helping us work on our craft. So, I'd say so far it's been a great journey through the minor leagues and having a great time here in Iowa right now.”

Since his injuries in 2022, Horn has moved more into a bullpen role. In 2023, the lefty boasts a 6-2 record and 3.43 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched over 31 games. He has struck out 52 batters and posts a WHIP of 1.27. For his career, Horn is 10-8 with a 3.99 ERA over 151 innings with a WHIP of 1.36. Horn said he's made only a few tweaks over the years.

“I'd say maybe just a few mechanical fixes here and there, trying to get the body on time and have everything synced up right,” Horn said. “I'd say that was part of it. Just increasing (velocity) to go along with my off-speed stuff. Off-speed offerings have gotten better. Just working on stuff, trying new grips and really just trusting my pitching coach here with Ron Villone has really helped me out.”

Although he's all the way up in Iowa, Horn is still pretty connected to Central Texas. His sister Jordan is married to current West baseball coach Phil Bernsden. Bailey also remembers his time playing for now-China Spring head coach Cory Beckham fondly.

“West has a great tradition of baseball there,” Horn said. “I was lucky enough to have Cory Beckham as my coach. We had two state championships there and then he went on to China Spring to win a state championship this year. Just got access to how great of a coach he is and what he gets out of his players. Even at that level, he was a great coach to have.

“And then, my brother-in-law, trying to continue it there in West with the great baseball tradition. They've had a lot of good players year in and year out. Just a really good program there.”

Bradford picks up second MLB win out of pen

Cody Bradford struck out four in three innings of relief in the Rangers' 6-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians last Sunday. The rookie allowed a pair of runs on three hits and no walks.

After his five-inning start in Washington where he earned his first win, Bradford will likely work in relief until further notice with the option of a spot start. The former Baylor ace posts a 4.55 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP over 29.2 innings in the majors this season.

Phillips flashing strikeout power in Triple-A



Former MCC Highlander Connor Phillips has been throwing heat all season and hit double digit strikeouts for the first time since he was called up to the Reds' Triple-A squad four weeks ago.

The Louisville Bats smashed the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Cleveland), 16-1, behind Phillips's gem. It marked the righty's first Triple-A win, tossing seven shutout innings and allowing just three hits. In 18 games during 2023, Phillips boasts a 3-2 record with a 3.17 ERA over 82.1 innings and has struck out 134 batters.

Thomas, Bissonette, Crooks bash homers

Former Baylor backstop Andy Thomas drove his ninth home run of the season for the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A San Francisco) on Tuesday in a 17-8 win over the Akron Rubber Ducks (Double-A Cleveland).

Thomas is hitting .221 with 43 RBIs, four stolen bases and an OPS of .689 in 2023.

Former Baylor infielder Josh Bissonette connected with his first longball since 2021 last Sunday as Indianapolis beat Omaha, 11-4. It's the second home run of Bissonette's minor league career.

In 2023, the former Bear posts a .228 batting average with 11 RBIs and an OPS of .654.

Former MCC Highlander Jimmy Brooks hit his seventh homer with High-A Peoria (St. Louis) on Wednesday in a 8-5 loss to Cedar Rapids (Minnesota).

Crooks is hitting .253 with 43 RBIs and an OPS of .760 in his first full professional season.

Ex-Bears Nevin, Pineda out with injuries

Former Bears Kyle Nevin and Jack Pineda were placed on the 60-day injured list by their respective clubs.

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single A LAD) originally placed Nevin on the seven-day injured list on July 7 but moved him to the 60-day list on July 14.

Pineda suffered a broken fibula and was also transferred from the seven-day list to the 60-day list in early July.

Former Panther Redfield signs with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels agreed to contract terms with outfielder Joseph Redfield this week.

The Angels selected Redfield, a former Midway standout, in the fourth round of the MLB Draft earlier this month. Redfield played at Temple College and Sam Houston State University following his high school career with the Panthers.

Reports said that Redfield agreed to a deal worth $472,500 with the Angels. He’ll get his chance to join a rich history of Midway ballplayers to chase their professional baseball dreams, including former Major Leaguers like Andy Hawkins, Casey Fossum and Zach Duke.

CENTRAL TEXAS PRO BASEBALL STATISTICS PITCHERS Player School Team League W-L ERA IP K BB Braxton Ashcraft Robinson Altoona (Pitt.) AA 0-2 2.43 40.2 48 8 Jason Blanchard MCC San Antonio (SD) AA 2-2 4.59 33.1 51 18 Luke Boyd Baylor Lake Elsinore (SD) A 1-0 3.00 21.0 14 7 Cody Bradford Baylor Texas MLB 10-2 2.86 91.1 79 22 Daniel Castano Baylor Jacksonville (Mia.) AAA 1-0 4.86 22.2 25 9 Wyatt Cheney MCC Delmarva (Bal.) A 2-7 5.59 48.1 45 31 Kyle Hill Baylor Everett (Sea.) A+ 2-1 3.16 25.2 32 13 Bailey Horn West Iowa (CHC) AAA 6-2 3.43 39.1 52 21 Matthew Kent Midway Fubon Taiwan 3-9 3.59 92.2 39 26 Chris Martin MCC Boston MLB 4-1 1.52 30.2 26 4 Logan Ondrusek MCC Uni-Lions Taiwan 4-5 2.35 84.1 73 22 *Alex Phillips Baylor Free agent — 1-0 9.53 5.2 3 6 Connor Phillips MCC Louisville (Cin.) AAA 3-2 3.17 82.1 134 39 West Tunnell Baylor Pensacola (Fla.) AA 0-0 2.61 10.1 13 9 Aaron Wilkerson Midway Lotte Korea 3-2 6.51 47.0 53 14 POSITION PLAYERS Player School Team League Avg. Runs HR RBI SB Jalen Battles MCC Bowling Green (TB) A+ .209 25 5 24 3 Josh Bissonette Baylor Indianapolis (Pitt.) AAA .231 13 1 11 0 Josh Breaux MCC Somerset (NYY) AA .181 9 3 6 0 Jimmy Crooks MCC Peoria (StL) A+ .249 50 7 43 2 Shea Langeliers Baylor Oakland MLB .205 33 10 33 1 Nick Loftin Baylor Omaha (KC) AAA .294 35 10 43 4 Jared McKenzie Baylor Wilmington (Was.) A+ .229 23 3 26 6 #Mack Mueller Baylor Vancouver (Tor.) A+ Max Muncy Baylor LA Dodgers MLB .188 52 22 57 1 #Kyle Nevin Baylor R. Cucamonga (LAD) A .312 37 5 21 3 #Jack Pineda MCC Quad Cities (KC) A+ .227 42 2 15 16 Tre Richardson Baylor Palm Beach (StL) A .400 1 0 0 0 Kramer Robertson Midway Memphis (StL) AAA .196 49 2 21 17 Chris Roller MCC Columbus (Cle.) AAA .202 32 9 37 8 T.J. Rumfield Temple Somerset (NYY) AA .224 39 16 49 7 Brett Squires MCC Columbia (KC) A .240 43 6 36 23 Andy Thomas Baylor Richmond (SF) AA .221 34 9 44 4 Caeden Trenkle Hillsboro Midland (Oak.) AA .266 34 6 23 8 Davis Wendzel Baylor Round Rock (Tex.) AAA .244 54 18 49 2