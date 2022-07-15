Pro baseball notebook: Castano, Muncy facing roadblocks

Former Baylor pitcher Daniel Castano was sent down to Triple A Jacksonville by the Marlins Friday. After being called up on June 15, the lefty posted a 4.35 ERA and a WHIP of 1.42 with 18 strikeouts over 31 innings in six starts.

Castano took the loss in a 3-2 contest against the Pirates on Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out three. It was a pretty decent start for the former Bear, but the Marlins’ offense wasn’t able to give him much of a cushion on what proved to be a bullpen day for Pittsburgh.

Castano will likely remain one of Miami’s top options should the Marlins need him later in the season.

Hitting just .158 with an OPS of .620, Max Muncy has proved an enigma for the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts, however, reassured the Los Angeles media that he’s still optimistic the former Bear is “trending in the right direction.”

In his last seven games, Muncy has made contact just once in 19 at-bats, scoring two runs and driving in two RBI, walking seven times but striking out in 10 visits to the plate.

Around the Horn

Shea Langeliers, en-route to the City of Angels for the 2022 MLB Futures Game, bashed his 16th home run of the season for Oakland’s Triple A club on Wednesday.

Former Highlander Josh Breaux hit his 14th homer of 2022, aiding the Yankee’s Triple A affiliate in an 11-2 win over Triple A Louisville, Cincinnati’s affiliate, breaking it’s three game win streak.

Former Bear Nick Loftin returned to play in his hometown as Kansas City’s Double A squad hit Whataburger Field this week to face the Houston-affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks. The infielder bashed his 11th home run of the season Friday.