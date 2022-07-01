Pro baseball notebook: Despite 'pretty crazy' ride, Langeliers happy to play game he loves

ROUND ROCK — Shea Langeliers is the last one out of the dugout, but with good reason.

Langeliers' team — the Las Vegas Aviators — has just completed a 6-1 win to open a road series with the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A Round Rock Express on Tuesday. The only other people left on the field at Dell Diamond are the grounds crew, but Langeliers lingers to sign autographs for fans and chat with friends, as his hometown of Keller, Texas, sits just a three-hour drive northbound on Interstate 35.

In the three years since being drafted ninth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by Atlanta, the former Baylor backstop has been on a wild journey, but a pandemic, a championship minor league season, a World Series and a trade haven’t worn away any of the easy-going spark and love of the game that Langeliers epitomizes.

“The first three years have been pretty crazy so far,” Langeliers said. “Through these three years I’ve had a blast. Met a lot of really good people, had a lot of fun just enjoying the game, playing baseball.”

Coming off a title season with the Double-A Mississippi Braves and hitching a ride with the taxi squad during Atlanta’s World Series run, Langeliers said the Braves didn’t “beat around the bush” when informing him of the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Oakland A's organization and Matt Olsen back to Georgia.

“Definitely caught me off guard,” Langeliers said. “I was shocked. I was sad to leave all the friends I made over there, all the buddies, all the coaches — but at the same time excited. It’s a new opportunity. There’s a bunch of good people over here too. A lot of good coaches, good staff, good players. So, I’m just excited to be here.”

After producing a slash line of .301/.407/.712 in April, Langeliers has become a fast favorite of A’s fans. Although his bat has cooled off a bit, now hitting .269/.368/.491, he still leads the Aviators with 13 home runs. And his defense is just as sharp as it’s ever been.

“I’ve always been defense first,” Langeliers noted. “The catcher controls the game. You work with the pitcher and anything you do offensively is kind of a plus. My biggest goal is just working with the pitchers, being on the same page with them all the time, earning their trust. When they trust me, they don’t shake off pitches as much.

"They’re a lot more willing to throw the slider in the dirt to get the swing and miss and bounce it because they trust that I’m going to block it. When you create that chemistry and that trust between them it’s kind of like what happened tonight — on defense it feels like everything is in that flow state and that’s what you want to get to.”

However, Langeliers isn’t just hoping to keep runners off the base paths. He’s going to steal a few bags of his own.

“I want to steal 10 bases this year,” the backstop said with his signature grin. “I’m at three right now, so I got a little bit more than halfway to go.”

He stole another one on Thursday, bringing his season total to four.

Langeliers is one of several former Baylor players on West division organizations at the moment with Kyle Hill and Andy Thomas in the Seattle Mariners' farm system, Davis Wendzel and Cody Bradford in the Rangers' organization, Luke Boyd with San Diego’s High-A squad, and Max Muncy in his fifth year with the Dodgers big league club. On the possibility of playing either against or with his former college buddies in what could very well become the "Baylor West", Langeliers smiled at the prospect.

“I don’t think that’s really set in. But we’ve definitely all thought about it, how cool that would be, one day playing against each other or even maybe one day all be on the same team again. That’d be even crazier,” Langeliers said. ”You know, it’s just cool. It just kind of shows you the culture that we had at Baylor and the type of ballplayers that come out of there. It’s really hard to make it in baseball so it just shows you what type of character and what type of culture that you need to be around to make it.”

Around the horn

* Kramer Robertson is once again on the move, as the former Super Centex Player of the Year from Midway was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets from the Atlanta Braves. Robertson spent four weeks with the Braves’ Triple A Gwinnett squad before the Mets picked him up and optioned him to Triple A Syracuse.

* Former McLennan Community College outfielder Chris Roller hit a ninth-inning inside-the-park homer to tie the game, 10-10, for the Akron Rubber Ducks, the Cleveland Guardians’ Double A affiliate, in an 11-10 extra-inning loss to the Detroit-affiliated Erie Sea Wolves. Roller is hitting .227/.326/.382 in 2022 with 25 hits, 18 runs, 42 total bases, 13 RBIs and three homers.

* Former Baylor All-American closer Kyle Hill tossed a scoreless eighth for the Everett Aquasox, Seattle’s High-A affiliate, striking out two. Despite a 3-for-3 night and the seventh home run of the season by teammate Andy Thomas, also a former Bear, the AquaSox fell 10-3 to the San Francisco-affiliated Eugene Emeralds.

