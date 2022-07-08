Pro Baseball Notebook: Ex-Baylor backstops garner recognition in July

A formidable duo behind the plate, former Baylor catchers Andy Thomas and Shea Langeliers are making waves in the minors for their perspective organizations.

Thomas picked up MiLB High-A Player of the Week honors while Langeliers was named one of Oakland’s representatives for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Thomas was named Player of the Week for games played from June 27 through July 3, aiding Seattle’s High-A squad. The former Baylor catcher hit safely in four of the five games he appeared in that week. He had three multi-hit contests and finished the week hitting .444 with five runs scored, one double, three home runs, five RBIs and two walks.

Thomas continued his production into the first full week of July, leading the AquaSox to a 6-5 win over Toronto’s High-A affiliate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI as well as giving his former teammate a run for his money by throwing out three runners.

Langeliers, who became the A’s top prospect as part of the Matt Olson trade, was ranked No. 33 nationally as of the organization’s midseason update. The Keller native launched his team-leading 14th home run last Saturday for the Las Vegas Aviators and drove in two runs on Tuesday. Langeliers is hitting .292/.320/.542 with five RBIs and 13 total bases during the first week of July.

Around the Horn

Connor Phillips was promoted to Double A by the Cincinnati Reds last week. At High-A Dayton, the former MCC righty had a 4-3 record with a 2.95 ERA in 12 starts and struck 90 batters, the second-most in the Midwest League, with 32 walks in 64 innings.

Former Baylor reliever Alex Phillips was assigned to the FCL Twins by the Wichita Wind Surge, Minnesota’s Double-A affiliate, to begin his rehab assignment. The righty has made two outings posting a scoreless inning with a strikeout in each.

In a tough loss to the Mets, Daniel Castano gave up six runs, five of them earned, on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts over four innings on Thursday. The first two innings were a breeze for the former Baylor Bear before he allowed two runs in the third and four in the fourth including a three-run home run to Mets catcher James McCann.

In a 10-1 in over the San Antonio Missions, Cody Bradford posted six scoreless innings for the Frisco RoughRiders, allowing just five hits with zero walks and striking out three.