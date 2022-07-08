 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASEBALL NOTEBOOK

Pro Baseball Notebook: Ex-Baylor backstops garner recognition in July

  • 0

A formidable duo behind the plate, former Baylor catchers Andy Thomas and Shea Langeliers are making waves in the minors for their perspective organizations.

Thomas picked up MiLB High-A Player of the Week honors while Langeliers was named one of Oakland’s representatives for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Thomas was named Player of the Week for games played from June 27 through July 3, aiding Seattle’s High-A squad. The former Baylor catcher hit safely in four of the five games he appeared in that week. He had three multi-hit contests and finished the week hitting .444 with five runs scored, one double, three home runs, five RBIs and two walks.

Thomas continued his production into the first full week of July, leading the AquaSox to a 6-5 win over Toronto’s High-A affiliate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI as well as giving his former teammate a run for his money by throwing out three runners.

Langeliers, who became the A’s top prospect as part of the Matt Olson trade, was ranked No. 33 nationally as of the organization’s midseason update. The Keller native launched his team-leading 14th home run last Saturday for the Las Vegas Aviators and drove in two runs on Tuesday. Langeliers is hitting .292/.320/.542 with five RBIs and 13 total bases during the first week of July.

Around the Horn

  • Connor Phillips was promoted to Double A by the Cincinnati Reds last week. At High-A Dayton, the former MCC righty had a 4-3 record with a 2.95 ERA in 12 starts and struck 90 batters, the second-most in the Midwest League, with 32 walks in 64 innings.
  • Former Baylor reliever Alex Phillips was assigned to the FCL Twins by the Wichita Wind Surge, Minnesota’s Double-A affiliate, to begin his rehab assignment. The righty has made two outings posting a scoreless inning with a strikeout in each.
  • In a tough loss to the Mets, Daniel Castano gave up six runs, five of them earned, on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts over four innings on Thursday. The first two innings were a breeze for the former Baylor Bear before he allowed two runs in the third and four in the fourth including a three-run home run to Mets catcher James McCann.
  • In a 10-1 in over the San Antonio Missions, Cody Bradford posted six scoreless innings for the Frisco RoughRiders, allowing just five hits with zero walks and striking out three.

CENTRAL TEXAS PRO BASEBALL STATISTICS

# On injured list

Note: Stats include player’s season totals, across all pro levels
PITCHERS
Player School Team League W-L ERA IP K BB
#Braxton Ashcraft Robinson Greensboro (Pitt.) A+
#Jason Blanchard MCC San Antonio (SD) AA 0-0 4.80 15.0 19 8
Cody Bradford Baylor Frisco (Tex.) AA 6-5 5.85 64.2 62 19
Luke Boyd Baylor Ft. Wayne (SD) A+ 0-3 7.31 16.0 15 7
Daniel Castano Baylor Miami Marlins MLB 4-2 4.19 58.0 52 19
Kyle Hill Baylor Everett (Sea.) A+ 0-2 3.08 26.1 30 14
Matthew Kent Midway Jacksonville (Mia.) AAA 4-6 4.98 81.1 43 14
Chris Martin MCC Chicago Cubs MLB 1-0 3.42 26.1 30 4
#Logan Ondrusek MCC Uni-Lions Taiwan 6-0 1.70 47.2 44 7
Alex Phillips Baylor FCL Twins (Minn.) RK 2-0 0.00 2.0 2 0
Connor Phillips MCC Chattanooga (Cin.) AA 4-4 3.33 73.0 100 39
West Tunnell Baylor Lancaster Ind. 1-1 3.96 25.0 22 21
Logan Verrett Baylor Rochester (Was.) AAA 4-6 5.07 65.2 60 22
Aaron Wilkerson Midway Hanshin Tigers Japan 5-3 3.29 63.0 48 20
POSITION PLAYERS
Player School Team League Avg. Runs HR RBI SB
Josh Bissonette Baylor Indianapolis (Pitt.) AAA .214 16 0 14 1
Josh Breaux MCC Scranton/W-B (NYY) AAA .204 24 13 29 1
Shea Langeliers Baylor Las Vegas (Oak.) AAA .271 46 14 39 4
Nick Loftin Baylor NW Arkansas (KC) AA .273 59 10 40 17
Mack Mueller Baylor Vancouver (Tor.) A+ .195 12 3 22 4
Max Muncy Baylor L.A. Dodgers MLB .163 33 9 27 1
Kramer Robertson Midway Syracuse (NYM) AAA .229 43 7 26 17
Chris Roller MCC Akron (Cle.) AA .209 18 3 15 2
Andy Thomas Baylor Everett (Sea.) A+ .279 27 9 32 1
#Davis Wendzel Baylor Round Rock (Tex.) AAA .193 24 6 22 1

