Pro Baseball Notebook: Ex-Bear Thomas traded to Giants in four-player deal

The Seattle Mariners traded former Baylor backstop Andy Thomas to the San Francisco Giants this week. Thomas was assigned to High-A Eugene by the the Giants on Tuesday shortly after the trade was announced.

In 2022, Thomas holds a line of .264/.400/.844 with 57 hits, 32 RBIs and nine home runs while in an Everett AquaSox uniform. He’s also thrown out 25 would-be base stealers, logging in 494.2 innings behind the plate this season.

“Thank you for everything @andythomas_20! Everett will miss you! Best of luck with the Giants organization and we look forward to watching you develop,” the Aquasox tweeted from their official account.

In exchange for Thomas and right-handed pitcher Michael Stryffeller, the Mariners received catcher Curt Casali and left-hander Matthew Boyd.

At Baylor, Thomas was an all-Big 12 performer and won All-America honors in his final season with the Bears in 2021 from both Collegiate Baseball and Rawlings. He hit .337 that season with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs, the most driven in by a Baylor player since 2012.

Around the Horn

Speaking of the Giants, Max Muncy hit his 18th career home run against San Francisco on Monday, his seventh at Oracle Park, which ties him for most bombs by a visiting player at the stadium. Despite a struggling start to the year, Muncy has been swinging the bat with consistency for the Los Angeles Dodgers lately, recording at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, including an opposite-field double against the Giants on Thursday. Muncy is a former Baylor standout who was the Tribune-Herald/Baylor Hitter of the Decade for the 2010s.

* Shea Langeliers picked up a four-hit night for Las Vegas against the Reno Aces, Arizona’s Triple A squad, on Friday night, recording a run and two RBI. It’s the former Bear catcher’s third four-hit outing of the season.

* Recent Baylor draftees Jack Pineda and Kyle Nevin put pen to paper this week, signing their professional contracts with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

* After being traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs, former McLennan Community College hurler Chris Martin has recorded three innings of relief for LA, giving up just one run in the form of a homer off the bat of Wilmer Flores.