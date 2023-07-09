Former Baylor ace Cody Bradford picked up his first major league win Friday night in Washington D.C., as the Texas Rangers took a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Over five innings of work on a warm, humid night on the banks of the Anacostia River, Bradford gave up just one run on a homer to Joey Meneses before stringing together four scoreless frames. He allowed five hits and a walk over 95 pitches, a career high during his time in the big leagues thus far.

“It feels great. Put in a lot of hard work to get this one,” Bradford told Bally Sports Southwest following the win. “It was hot and sweaty, and I feel like I earned it, finally.”

On July 3, the Aledo native also made a bullpen appearance against the reigning World Champion Houston Astros and held them scoreless for 2.1 innings while striking out four. The Rangers have used Bradford in different situations so far and the rookie said he's getting more comfortable with every appearance.

“Whether it's Jonah (Heim) or Mitch (Garver) behind the dish, just getting to know them better and having confidence in what their calling and just confidence in the game plan before,” Bradford said.

Bradford has five MLB starts this season in seven appearances, posting a 4.39 ERA over 26.2 innings and now boasts a 1-1 record. Discounting his debut against a scorching Atlanta team known to have its best night against lefty pitchers, Bradford's ERA sits a 2.91 over 21.2 innings.

“There's a learning curve in professional baseball and what better way to learn than against the best,” Bradford said, regarding his effort against the Braves.

Battles crushes a pair of homers for Hot Rods

Although the Bowling Green Hot Rods (High A Tampa) dropped Wednesday night's game to the Asheville Tourists, former McLennan Highlander Jalen Battles had a 3-for-3 night at the plate with a triple and a pair of home runs to bring his season total for longballs up to five.

The San Antonio native is hitting .212 with an OPS of .634 in his first full professional season, tallying 25 runs on 36 hits and roping in 24 RBIs.

Blanchard fans five for Missions against Frisco

Fromer MCC hurler Jason Blanchard posted five consecutive strikeouts in two innings against the Frisco Rough Riders on July 3. However, Blanchard's San Antonio Missions dropped the six-game series finale, 11-3.

The former Highlander tossed 20 strikes out of 26 pitches. Blanchard holds a 3.82 ERA over 30.2 innings in 2023 and boasts 48 strikeouts on the season.

Langeliers bashes 10th homer of the season

Shea Langeliers aided Oakland with a 2-for-5 night on July 5 which included his 10th bomb of the year, 16th of his major league career. The A's grabbed a 12-5 win over Detroit Wednesday night.

The former Baylor backstop has always prided himself more for his defense and ability to keep his pitchers in the zone. The Tigers scored two runs in the eighth inning of the contest to breaking a 19-inning scoreless streak for A's pitchers with Langeliers behind the plate.

“I definitely take pride in that,” Langeliers said to in his postgame interview with the media. “My mentality has always been defense first and taking care of the pitching staff. When you’re succeeding and doing well, it’s a lot of fun to be back there calling the games.”

Langeliers leads the league in runners caught stealing at second base with 14 in 39 attempts and is tied for first in catcher's caught stealing above average with six. His pop time also ranks ninth out of 69 eligible players.

The Keller native was given the night off on Sunday in the A's final game before the All-Star break.