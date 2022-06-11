Pro Baseball Notebook: Former Panther Robertson enjoying roller-coaster journey

It’s been a wild month for former Midway standout Kramer Robertson. From earning his major-league call-up and making his debut for the St. Louis Cardinals to getting designated for assignment and picked up by the Atlanta Braves on waivers, Robertson has experienced a little of everything.

Robertson is now part of the Braves' 40-man roster and was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett (Ga.) earlier this week, joining the team on the road in Jacksonville, Fla.

“It's just been a roller coaster of emotions,” Robertson said. “And it's been exciting. It's been exhausting. But it's just part of the life of a professional baseball player."

Robertson made his MLB debut May 10 against the Baltimore Orioles as a pinch runner in a 5-3 loss. Under the bright lights at Busch Stadium in the presence of family and his mother, LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, as well as his former college baseball coach Paul Mainieri, Robertson represented the tying run. But with two outs in the bottom of the ninth he was left stranded when Cards leftfielder Tyler O’Neill struck out to end the game.

A day later, he made his first plate appearance in the bigs and delivered a groundout RBI to aid St. Louis in a 10-1 victory. But the move was temporary as the Cardinals sent Robertson back to Triple-A Memphis in order to make room for their 2019 first round pick Zack Thompson before he was DFA’d.

The former Super Centex Player of the Year, Robertson is looking forward to making the most of his new opportunity with the reigning World Series champions.

“I spent the last five years giving everything I had to one organization and trying to get to the big leagues and help them and then one morning, you're in a completely different organization,” Robertson said. “But the dream is still the same — to get to the major leagues and try to stay there and contribute. So, hopefully, this new opportunity gives me a better chance.”

In his minor league career, Robertson has not been one to hit for power but has forged his way up the system with 233 walks and 62 stolen bases. During the 2022 season for both Memphis and Gwinnett, he’s hitting .222 with an on-base percentage of .395 and an OPS of .763.

He’ll add some extra middle infield depth for the Braves as he’s played second, third and short for Memphis most of the year. His defense and his skills on the basepaths are something in which Robertson takes pride. He said he likes to be the guy his team can count on in the big moments.

“I think programs that I've played in have definitely prepared me for the bright lights in the major leagues,” Robertson said. “Playing quarterback at Midway in a lot of big games — a state championship — and then for a great baseball program at Midway, taking that to LSU, which is as high pressure as you're gonna get in college baseball, and go on to the World Series and play for a national championship. I think the moment’s never going to be too big for me now because of those moments that I've been in, in my past and in high school and college.

“So when the moment’s bright I like it. I want to be in a big situation. I want to be the one up to bat with the game on the line and with the ball hit to me in the big moment. Because of everything that I've gone through in my career. I think I'm prepared for it.”

'Max-imum' retribution for a former Bear

From the guy that brought you “Go Get It Out of the Ocean,” it looks like more T-shirt slogan inspiration is on its way.

It’s no secret that prior to being placed on the injured list on May 28 Max Muncy had not seemed like himself, but the time off apparently acted as a reset for the former Baylor first baseman.

In Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, Muncy drove in five runs and clobbered a three-run bomb to lead the Dodgers in an 11-9 win. But that home run had vengeance written all over it.

With Los Angeles leading 7-5 in the sixth, White Sox manager Tony La Russa confounded the opposing dugout by walking Trea Turner while the shortstop was down by two strikes. Being the next one up to bat, Muncy reacted strongly, tattooing a baseball into left field and not holding back in his choice of words toward La Russa as he crossed home plate.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.