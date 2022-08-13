Pro Baseball Notebook: Robertson returns to Memphis; McKenzie makes splash in debut

Former Midway Panther Kramer Robertson is right back where he started at the beginning of the year — with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A squad.

After being designated for assignment by the New York Mets last week, the Cards picked Robertson off of waivers after they traded infielder Edmundo Sosa to the Phillies. Robertson made his big-league debut with St. Louis in May where he appeared in two games and had just one plate appearance. He briefly returned to Triple-A Memphis before being designated for assignment and was soon picked up by the Atlanta Braves in early June.

Robertson was optioned by the Braves later in the month after some time with Triple-A Gwinnett before being claimed by the Mets and sent to Syracuse. The Mets then designated him for assignment on Aug. 3.

The former Super Centex Player of the Year has shown a wide range of versatility in the infield, rotating from second base to shortstop and third base throughout the year. He’s hitting .241 with an OBP of .408 in 2022 and has 20 stolen bases out of 26 attempts. In 267 at-bats, Robertson has totaled 67 hits, 56 runs, 32 RBIs and eight home runs.

McKenzie makes splash in pro debut

It didn’t take long for Jared McKenzie to make an impression.

In just his second at-bat for the Fredericksburg Nationals, the former Baylor outfielder delivered a three-run homer to right field during the third inning, giving his team a 6-0 advantage in game one of a double-header against the Augusta Green Jackets on Friday.

McKenzie drove a double down the left field line in his first at-bat the previous inning and finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI.

Around the Horn

Former McLennan Community College Highlander Josh Breaux was placed on the injured list by the New York Yankees’ Triple A squad on Wednesday. Breaux’s most recent start was Aug. 7, where he went hitless with two strikeouts.

Former Baylor reliever Alex Phillips faced off against Fernando Tatis Jr., during the second game of the San Diego shortstop’s rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on August 7. Phillips got Tatis to ground out and picked up two strikeouts to end his one-inning outing in the fifth of 2-1 extra-inning win by the Wichita Wind Surge.

Josh Bissonette was called back up to Triple-A Indianapolis by Pittsburgh on Saturday. The former Baylor infielder spent a month with the Pirates’ Double-A squad and is currently hitting .197/.304/.552 in 2022 while splitting time between second and third base.