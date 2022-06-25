Pro Baseball Notebook: Royals' Double-A club cashing in on Loftin’s positional flexibility

Bouncing around the field is nothing new for Nick Loftin.

The former Baylor star started his college career shifting between the outfield, shortstop and the pitcher’s mound. Now the 32nd pick of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals is showing off similar versatility in Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Loftin spoke to The Athletic's Alec Lewis about the work he’s put in readjusting to playing center field, noting that the biggest difference is trusting his footwork.

“It’s been my first step,” Loftin said. “The turns that I have to do in the outfield are a lot different than those in the infield. ... There are times I make my first step, and I’ll read the ball longer instead of trusting I made the right move and getting after it and getting there and busting it to the spot. That’s been the biggest learning curve: Making sure I’m convicted in the line that I’ve chosen where I think that ball is going to land.”

The Travelers have moved Loftin back into the infield as of late, where the Corpus Christi native has put in time at second base, third base and shortstop. But no matter where he’s played defensively, Loftin is working just as hard in getting his offense up to speed, telling Lewis he’s not satisfied with his production at the plate. He’s currently batting .284 on the season with 45 runs scored, six home runs, 35 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Around the Horn

Shea Langeliers, Baylor’s former Gold Glover behind the plate, bashed his 13th home run of 2022 for Oakland’s Triple-A Las Vegas club in a 12-4 pounding of Albuquerque on Friday night. Langeliers leads the Aviators in home runs and walks and is second on the team in RBIs.

Langeliers, 24, was traded by the Atlanta Braves to the Oakland organization in March in a five-player swap that brought Matt Olson to Atlanta.

Former McLennan Community College slugger Josh Breaux also delivered his team-leading lucky 13th home run of the season to put the Yankees’ Double-A Somerset squad up 5-2 in the sixth inning against the Rockies’ Double-A affiliate.

Former Baylor ace Cody Bradford struck out 11 on June 17 to lead the Frisco RoughRiders, the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, to a shutout win over the Midland RockHounds of the Oakland organization. The left-hander currently has a 6.71 ERA with a 5-4 record in 2022 for Frisco, starting 13 games and pitching 53.2 innings.

MCC alum Chris Martin posted back-to-back scoreless outings out of the bullpen for the Chicago Cubs this week. The former Highlander threw the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a one-run loss by the Cubs and then returned to record two outs in the eighth inning against St. Louis, recording the hold in a 3-0 win.

