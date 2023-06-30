Baseballs beware, Davis Wendzel is back to crushing them.

In his fourth year in the minors, the former Baylor star has found his offensive groove with the Round Rock Express, just down the road from where he was destroying baseballs in college.

“It's been a long journey,” Wendzel said. “I was drafted in '19. Hoped it would go a little bit faster but just a couple different injuries and things set me aside but I'm here in Triple-A now just playing some good baseball and on a good team.”

The California native was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the competitive balance round as the 41st overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. Following the 2020 COVID season, Wendzel made the quick jump to Double-A Frisco in 2021 and finished the season with a promotion to Triple-A that September.

He started 2022 in Triple-A but a pair of injuries derailed his season.

“I spent a whole offseason just spending time to be able to stay healthy for a full season before I broke my hamate (bone) which sucked but was kind of a fluke injury,” Wendzel said. “I did some good PT this off-season and figured out a good routine to keep me on the field.”

Wendzel made it back to Round Rock in 2023. He struggled to get going early in the season, just reaching a .200 batting average at the end of April. But in May the shortstop began to heat up at the plate. Wendzel was named the Rangers Minor League Player of the Month after lifting his batting average to .241, hitting .286 over 23 games in the month of May and slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .619.

He hit seven homers during the span, which were the most of any month in his career and collected seven multi-hit games. In June, he's hitting .303 and has 15 homers and 41 RBIs on the season. For Wendzel, it was all about finding some consistency.

“At the beginning of the year, I felt really good in spring, but then just wasn't clicking,” the shortstop said. “It's a long season so you just keep going, but I've been working on finding consistency, kind of finding the same stroke I had back in college. I've been finding stuff that's working and it's a hard game so you're going to go through good times and bad times but you just got to find stuff that you can stay steady with.”

During his time in the minors, Wendzel has gotten a front row seat to his old college roommate's rise to the big leagues as Cody Bradford arrived to Round Rock around the same time as Wendzel. Bradford has since been called back up to pitch for the Rangers but Wendzel noted that the two spent plenty of time hitting the tee and spending time together on road trips.

“It's been really fun,” Wendzel said of playing with Bradford. “We were roommates for two years (at Baylor) and we both live really closed to each other here. We've been playing a lot of golf on the off days and whenever we get time on road trips we're hanging out. But it's really fun playing with him and he's been pitching great out there so it's been fun to watch him.”

The Express (43-30) are currently in second place in the Pacific Coast League East division, seven games behind the Oklahoma City Dodgers (50-23) and nine games ahead of the Sugarland Space Cowboys (33-42). The El Paso Chihuahuas and Albuquerque Isotopes round out the division while the Reno Aces (44-31) lead the Pacific Coast West but sit behind Round Rock in the league wide standings with an extra loss.

The Express travel to Las Vegas this week for a series against the Aviators.

Langeliers' ninth homer snaps A's losing streak

Oakland entered its Friday night contest on an eight-game losing streak but a ninth-inning bomb off the bat of Baylor alum Shea Langeliers pushed the A's ahead for a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto. It was the backstop's ninth of the season.

Working out of a slump, Langeliers was hitting .088 in the 10 contests leading into Friday. Oakland manager Mark Kotsay told MLB.com that the catcher has made a few tweaks to his approach to avoid squaring up late on pitches.

Langeliers is hitting .203 on the season with a .632 OPS and 31 RBIs. His homer on Friday was driven a distance of 391 feet with a height of 114 feet at a 33-degree launch angle and 102.8 mph velocity on a middle of the plate slider.

Oakland was unable to take the series, however, dropping the next two games to Toronto on Saturday and Sunday. The A's will return home to host the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

Castano optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville by Marlins

After tossing just one inning for Miami in 2023, former Baylor hurler Daniel Castano was sent back to the minors.

Castano was designated for assignment in January to make room on the roster for Johnny Cueto, but was selected back to the club when Cueto went on the injured list. Following his relief appearance against the Mets on April 7, Castano was optioned back down before joining the minor leagues' injured list himself with an undisclosed injury.

Castano began his rehab assignment with the Marlins' rookie team on June 20 and was reactivated by the Triple-A club on June 23.

Muncy set to return from injury, named to BU Hall of Fame

Former Baylor infielder Max Muncy will likely make his return to the Dodgers' lineup on Tuesday as Los Angeles takes on Colorado for a three-game series.

Muncy has not played since June 18, sitting out due to a left hamstring injury.

The two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion was also one of nine inductees to the Baylor Athletics Hall Of Fame Class of 2023, with the induction ceremony slated for November.

Nevin's homer boosts Dodgers' Single-A club to first-half crown

With three hits and a home run, Baylor alum Kyle Nevin helped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a first half South Division title in the California League on June 18. The Quakes beat the San Jose Giants, 15-2, clinching on a loss by Lake Elsinore (Single-A Padres) to Stockton.

Nevin is hitting .326 with an OPS of .896 for the 2023 season and has five homers, 21 RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.