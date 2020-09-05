Seaver's 300th an indelible memory

When I heard Tom Seaver died earlier this week from dementia and COVID-19 issues, my mind traveled all the way back to Aug. 4, 1985.
I made my first and only pilgrimage to old Yankee Stadium that day to soak in the unparalleled history of the Bronx Bombers: Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio and Mantle.
But those legends were upstaged by a pitcher who had spent most of his career wearing the uniform of that other less famous New York baseball team.
Pitching for the Chicago White Sox, Seaver won his 300th career major league game on that sweltering Sunday afternoon 35 years ago.
The 40-year-old Seaver no longer dominated on a consistent basis like he did from 1967-77 with the New York Mets when he won three National League Cy Young Awards.
But he reached back and found his youth that day against the Yankees as he went the distance and threw a six-hitter while walking just one batter and striking out seven in the White Sox’s 4-1 win.
There were multitudes of Mets’ fans who had ventured into enemy territory to see the best pitcher in franchise history. They cheered wildly, and by the final inning a lot of Yankees fans among the 54,000 crammed into the stadium had joined them.
It was Tom Terrific’s day.
By sheer luck, I witnessed history.
I began seriously watching baseball in 1969, which of course was the year of the Amazin’ Mets. Nobody was more amazin’ than Seaver, who won his first Cy Young Award with a 25-7 record and a 2.21 ERA.
On a phenomenal pitching staff that included Jerry Koosman, Gary Gentry, Tug McGraw and some wild young fastballer named Nolan Ryan, Seaver was the ace and a big reason the Mets stunned everybody to win the World Series over the favored Baltimore Orioles.
I began collecting baseball cards in the late 1960s, and if you were lucky enough to get a Tom Seaver, you didn’t pin it in your bicycle spokes or use it as a bookmark. You handled the card with expert care because you knew this guy was special. I’ve still got mine.
My wife, Karen, wanted to see an old college roommate in New Jersey in the summer of 1985. Seizing an opportunity to knock another Major League Baseball park off my list, I bought a couple of tickets to baseball’s most famous cathedral a couple months before the game.
When Aug. 4 arrived, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was getting to see Seaver take a shot at No. 300.
Not wanting to take any chances, we left New Jersey three hours before the game. I figured we’d get there in about an hour and I could watch batting practice and maybe catch a glimpse of Seaver warming up.
What I didn’t foresee was what seemed like half of New York had the same idea. We got stuck in a traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge leading into the Bronx for an hour and a half.
Frustrated with the crawling traffic, we took a detour through Harlem and found some back roads to the stadium. But by then, the parking lot was full. A kind police officer took pity and allowed me to park in an off-limits zone.
We had rented the car at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, so it had Illinois plates. Seeing the foreign license plates, a Yankees fan thought I was a White Sox fan and yelled, “With those Illinois plates, it’ll cost you $120 when they haul your car off.”
Walking away, he added “Cash!”
Hurriedly weaving through the crowd, we got to our seats three minutes before the 2 p.m. first pitch. It was Phil Rizzuto Day, so before the game they honored the great Yankees shortstop. He later became a radio and TV broadcaster whose most popular catch phrase was “Holy Cow!”
As part of the ceremony, they even brought out a real cow, which had no respect for Rizzuto and promptly knocked the little man on his butt to the ground.
“Forget Rizzuto,” said a guy sitting near me stuffing a hot dog in his mouth. “This is Tom Seaver’s day.”
Dignitaries were on hand such as Mantle, former President Richard Nixon and baseball commissioner Peter Uebberoth. As a pitcher who was quite comfortable on the big stage, Seaver was in command from the start.
After allowing a third-inning run, Seaver worked out of a fourth-inning jam and began to sail. The White Sox broke through for four sixth-inning runs against Yankees starting pitcher Joe Cowley and reliever Brian Fisher to open up a 4-1 lead.
Seaver’s longtime fans began chanting “Let’s go, Mets.”
A nearby Yankees fan holding a couple of beers said loud enough for most of the section to hear: “Seaver is going to give up a home run, and David Mark Winfield is going to win the game.”
The critical moment did come down to Seaver vs. Winfield in the bottom of the eighth. With two runners on and two out, the future Hall of Fame slugger took a big swing at a low 3-2 pitch and struck out.
The powerful right-hander finished off the game by forcing Don Baylor to fly out for the final out in the ninth. No. 300 was in the books as Seaver was cascaded by cheers throughout the cavernous stadium.
Seaver played one more season as he finished his career with 311 wins, a 2.86 ERA and 3,640 strikeouts. When he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, he received the then-highest percentage of votes in history at 98.84 percent.
For one memorable day in 1985, Seaver owned the House that Ruth Built. And fortunately, they didn't tow off my car.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!