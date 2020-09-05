Seaver's 300th an indelible memory

By sheer luck, I witnessed history.

I began seriously watching baseball in 1969, which of course was the year of the Amazin’ Mets. Nobody was more amazin’ than Seaver, who won his first Cy Young Award with a 25-7 record and a 2.21 ERA.

On a phenomenal pitching staff that included Jerry Koosman, Gary Gentry, Tug McGraw and some wild young fastballer named Nolan Ryan, Seaver was the ace and a big reason the Mets stunned everybody to win the World Series over the favored Baltimore Orioles.

I began collecting baseball cards in the late 1960s, and if you were lucky enough to get a Tom Seaver, you didn’t pin it in your bicycle spokes or use it as a bookmark. You handled the card with expert care because you knew this guy was special. I’ve still got mine.

My wife, Karen, wanted to see an old college roommate in New Jersey in the summer of 1985. Seizing an opportunity to knock another Major League Baseball park off my list, I bought a couple of tickets to baseball’s most famous cathedral a couple months before the game.

When Aug. 4 arrived, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was getting to see Seaver take a shot at No. 300.