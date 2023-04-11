SMACK! The ball streaks into the right-field corner of the cavernous Houston Astrodome, seemingly leaving a vapor trail as it flies. It buzzes into the wall with cruel intentions, then takes a wicked carom back toward center field, forcing the pursuing outfielder to contort his body as he attempts to change course. Meanwhile, the lean, angular hitter strides around the bases like a gazelle, cruising past second with no hesitation before sliding into third base in a tornado of dirt.

It’s just another Cruz missile in a career stocked with them for Jose Cruz.

He’s been called one of the most underrated ballplayers on his generation, and also has been labeled as one of the most beloved players in Houston Astros history. By Saturday, Cruz can also adopt another attractive label, as one of the newest members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Cruz, 75, may have spent the first 19 years of his life in his home country of Puerto Rico, but he’s happily called Texas home for nearly five decades. He said he was blown away when he received the call about joining the TSHOF.

“I was really surprised, because I was coming from Puerto Rico and made that Hall of Fame, and then made another one for Latin America, they put me in that one, too,” said Cruz, who is also a member of the Houston Astros Hall of Fame and the Hispanic Heritage Hall of Fame. “So when they called me up for Texas, I was really surprised. I said, ‘Oh my goodness! Three years in a row in the Hall of Fame!’ That really, really humbled me, and I appreciate it very much. I know my family and friends are really happy for that.”

Americans refer to baseball as the National Pastime. In Puerto Rico, it could be called the National Passion.

“In the country when I grew up, it was all baseball,” Cruz said.

Jose did play other sports as he reached high school in his hometown of Arroyo. But baseball always consumed the bulk of his time and attention.

Nothing delighted him more than getting a game together with his friends on an old, dusty field, and taking his hacks from sunup to sundown. Nevertheless, the idea of maybe one day playing Major League Baseball seemed about as realistic as hopping a rocket ship to the moon.

“I mean, I just wanted to have fun playing with the other boys and have a great time there,” Cruz said. “I never thought being in the big leagues. That wasn’t on my mind.

“I thank God that was I born with that gift, the ability to play baseball, I was good at the game. I decided to play baseball with a bunch of my friends, and some scouts saw me play. So that’s when I decided to play pro baseball, and I enjoyed every moment of it after.”

St. Louis Cardinals scout Chase Riddle spotted Cruz playing in high school and came away impressed with his ability to launch line drives and his long-striding propensity to stretch singles into doubles. The Cardinals signed Cruz in 1966. Three years later, St. Louis signed Jose’s younger brother Tommy and the year after that they added his other brother Hector.

A family baseball legacy that was born on the streets of Puerto Rico reached a surreal summit in 1973, when the three brothers shared the same outfield in a Spring Training game against the New York Yankees.

“Tommy didn’t play that many years (in the majors), he played about 10 years in the minor leagues, but he didn’t really get that shot in the big leagues, so he went to Japan and played about eight years in Japan,” Jose said. “Hector played about eight years in the big leagues. We all three started with St. Louis. We played one game in St. Louis, but it was an exhibition game. That was the only time we got to be together. Three brothers playing together in the outfield.”

Jose reached the majors in 1970, and spent five years with the Cardinals, mostly as the starting centerfielder. But his career rocketed into a new orbit in 1975 when he was traded to Space City, joining the Astros.

The Astrodome took a little getting used to for Cruz. Few things could vaporize a potential three-run jack more than the unforgiving, air-conditioned atmosphere inside Houston’s “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

So, Cruz adapted, and it transformed his career.

“I was a pull hitter when I was with St. Louis,” he said. “Then when I got traded to Houston, I went to a whole new ballpark. It was a pitching park, and to tell you the truth I tried to listen to all the big stars talking about that, like Rusty Staub, and I listened to them about what they were saying about playing in the Astrodome.

“They were good power hitters, but they said, ‘You know what, when I hit the ball good here, they don’t go out.’ You learn to hit the ball all over — left, right, center. That’s what I tried to do. I practiced. Because I was a pull hitter when I came to Houston. To be a good hitter, I changed my approach. But I still loved the game. I was able to hit a lot of doubles and triples, but I just had the idea of get a hit, get on base, steal a base.

The shift in strategy allowed Cruz to develop into one more of the consistent outfielders of the 1970s and 80s. He hit over .300 six times, won a pair of Silver Slugger honors, made the All-Star team twice and finished in the top 10 in National League MVP voting three times.

He collected 2,251 career hits, and his 1,937 hits as an Astro made him the team’s career leader until he was later passed by Craig Biggio. Nevertheless, Cruz’s 94 career triples still stand as the team lead 35 years after he last played a game.

“He was just solid. Never very flashy or spectacular at any one facet of the game, but very good at every part of the game,” said Bruce Gietzen, who worked in television news in Houston in the 1980s and joined the Astros’ broadcast team in 1988. “He was always hustling, always had a smile on his face. But he took it seriously. … When you think of what you want a major leaguer to be, that’s what Jose Cruz was.”

During Cruz’s heyday in Houston, the Astros’ public address announcer J. Fred Duckett began drawing out the hitter’s name when announcing him for at-bats. As in, “Now batting, No. 25, Jose Cruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuz!”

As for Cruz, he loved that serenade.

“Oh yeah, that was great,” he said. “I really had a good time with it, especially when I got in situations, man-on-base situations, bases loaded sometimes. I’d come up with a big hit, and you’d hear that from left field all the way to right field. That was great. Great, great memories in the Astrodome.”

Cruz was part of Houston’s first three playoff teams as a player. In 1980, the Astros won the NL West, but lost in the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies in a rollicking five-game series that included four extra-inning affairs. Cruz hit .400 in that series and had a big RBI to tie up Game 5 before the Phillies rallied to win.

A year later, Cruz turned in another terrific season in the strike-shortened 1981 campaign, helping the Astros return to the playoffs, but Houston again fell, this time to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then the Astros put together one of the most memorable seasons in club history in ’86, winning 96 games. But once again they were stopped short in the NLCS, with the New York Mets surviving in six games, including a 12-inning Game 5 and a 16-inning Game 6.

“We were so close to winning it. We had a great team, too,” Cruz said. “A great team in 1980, and then in 1986 we had another great team. We just lost, I think the way I say it, it was just bad luck. The Mets, they just beat us.”

Cruz never regretted his time in Houston, though. He fell in love with the city and its people, and raised his family there. His sons Jose Jr. and Enrique and daughter Shakira all graduated from Rice University, and Jose Jr. also played 12 seasons in the majors himself before joining the coaching ranks. Jose Jr. is now the head baseball coach at Rice.

“Truly, the best decision I ever made was when I decided to stay in Houston,” Jose said. “Because I could be a free agent in 1979, but I wanted to raise my boys and wanted to stay where I felt at home in Houston, Texas. That was a great decision to stay. The fans loved me here, still love me here, even after being retired a long time. I played 15 years, then coached another 13, and worked in the front office about another 13. So, I’m really, really, really proud of that. The City of Houston has really been great to me.”

Indeed, Cruz has been intrinsically linked to the Astros’ franchise for most of his adult life. He spent part of the 1988 season with the New York Yankees before his playing career came to a close, but he immediately returned to Houston. He joined the Astros’ coaching staff and later moved into the front office in a variety of capacities, including as a community outreach executive.

In 1992, the Astros retired Cruz’s No. 25 as a tribute to one of their all-time best outfielders.

“It means a lot to me,” Cruz said. “You look up there and see Jimmy Wynn, Nolan Ryan, a lot of those guys who were some of the greatest players, Mike Scott, Larry Dierker. I played and coached with Larry Dierker, and he was one of the greatest guys, a good, good guy. Nolan Ryan, too. He was one of the best pitchers with us. I’m so proud to be up there with those guys. They were legends, and now I guess I’m a legend too, because I’m with them.”

Cruz said he has thoroughly enjoyed watching the current iteration of Astros, who have made the World Series in four of the past six seasons and won titles in 2017 and again last season. He mentioned Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena as players he gets a kick out of seeing compete.

“Oh yeah, I got my ring now,” Cruz said, laughing. “I enjoy watching those guys play now. They’ve had a super team the last six, seven years. They have the best team, and they’re going to compete for it again.”

Nicknamed “Cheo” by his mother when he was a boy, Cruz still makes a couple of trips a year back to Puerto Rico to visit friends and family. Puerto Rico will always be home, but the same label applies to Houston. At this point, Cruz can’t imagine living anywhere else.