For baseball lovers, it's that time of year when the future of the game takes center stage and dreams come true.

The 2023 MLB Draft is upon us, with the first two rounds slated for a 6 p.m. start on Sunday on ESPN and streaming available on ESPN+ and MLB.com. Rounds 3-10 will continue on Monday and the draft will conclude with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. Selections for the final two days are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on MLB.com.

Like last summer, the draft has become a part of All-Star Week festivities and will be held at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home field of the Seattle Seahawks sits right next to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park, which will host the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

While there is a host of Baylor and McLennan players who are draft eligible, including Bears third baseman Hunter Teplanszky and Highlanders pitcher and Kansas commit Devin Bennett, it's likely only a few will hear their names called in the later rounds of the draft.

Out of the MLB's Top 250 prospects heading into the draft, there are 19 ranked from the state of Texas and only a few listed as possible first rounders in the latest mock draft publications on both MLB.com and The Athletic.

Here's a roundup of the top Texas ballplayers most likely to be picked in the 2023 MLB Draft:

No. 14 BLAKE MITCHELL, C, SINTON HS

China Spring fans should be plenty familiar with Mitchell after the Cougars knocked out the Pirates in the Class 4A state semifinals on their way to the state title earlier this month. A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Mitchell led Sinton to the state championship in 2022 and was part of the U.S. Junior team that won gold at the 18U World Cup last fall.

Although most major league teams tend to steer away from high school catchers during the draft, the LSU commit has the bat to impress as well as the arm and agility to defend the backstop despite his below-average run score. Although he didn't have his best outing on the mound against China Spring, his pitching ability could also place him in the top two rounds. His arm strength allows for easy delivery and a three-pitch arsenal in a high 90s fastball, downer curveball and tumbling changeup.

The latest mock draft projections place Mitchell as a Top 20 pick.

No. 15 BRAYDEN TAYLOR, INF, TCU

The Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Taylor has been highly regarded in the Big 12 since his freshman season when he won the league's Freshman of the Year honor. Although, his junior season started off slow, Taylor's varied skill set could boost him to be the first Horned Frog position player to be picked in the first round.

His offense popped off in the postseason, leading to Taylor setting TCU's new single-season and career home run records (23 and 48, respectively). A left-handed hitter, Taylor can make contact to all fields and isn't afraid to work into deep counts.

He made his home in the hot corner but is versatile enough to play short and second base as well and possesses average speed on the base paths. He's projected as a Top 10 pick ahead of Mitchell despite being ranked a spot behind the high schooler.

No. 14 TRAVIS SYKORA, RHP, ROUND ROCK HS

The 6-foot-6 (and counting) Texas commit could become the first Texas preps hurler to be selected in the first round since 2018. Sykora's comet fastball has been known to hit triple digits on the radar gun but usually sits in the mid to high 90s, and his delivery on the pitch is consistent with a flat approach and late arm-side run.

Sykora's breaking pitches hit the mid to high 80s, and he has a high aptitude for locating and missing bats with his splitter taking a late break as it reaches the plate. His command is solid for a high-speed thrower and consistent in pounding the strike zone.

If he chooses to join the Longhorns instead of signing this year, he will be draft eligible again as soon as his sophomore year as a 21-year-old.

No. 76 TANNER WITT, RHP, TEXAS

After Tommy John surgery, Witt's return in 2023 may not have been what Texas fans would have wanted but the right-hander's history could be enough to make him a late first rounder. If so, he would become part of the ninth father-son duo to receive a first-round pick as his father Kevin was selected by the Blue Jays as the 28th overall pick in 1994.

Witt played a key bullpen role for UT as a freshman in the Horns' 2021 College World Series and was dealing damage in 2022 before his injury, with his fastball ranging between 92-97 mph. His arsenal includes a fading low-80s changeup and a mid-80s two-plane slider.

Witt returned to the mound in May and made six starts which saw him struggle to hit the strike zone consistently and finish the season with a 10.97 ERA. A fully healthy Witt could result in increased control and command to pair with his athleticism and delivery. It's possible that his decreased production in 2023 could push him out of the first round in which case the possibility of Witt remaining in Austin for another season increases exponentially.

No. 65 Kendall George, OF, Atascocita HS

No. 73 Zane Adams, LHP, Porter HS

No. 78 Aiden Smith, OF, Lovejoy HS

No. 79 Caden Sorrell, OF, Marcus HS

No, 96 Levi Wells, RHP, Texas State

No. 107 James Ellwanger, RHP, Magnolia West HS

No. 126 Barrett Kent, RHP, Pottsboro HS

No. 171 Dylan Campbell, OF, Texas

No. 173 Jebarron Johnson Jr., RHP, Texas

No. 176 Josh Bostick, RHP, Grayson County College

No. 181 Jacob Gholston, RHP, Flower Mound HS

No. 188 Hunter Haas, SS, Texas A&M

No. 191 Cam Brown, RHP, TCU

No. 198 Nathan Dettmer, RHP, Texas A&M

No. 209 Kannon Kemp, RHP, Weatherford HS